As winter draws ever nearer and Covid-19 restrictions mount up, you might be getting stir crazy in your makeshift home office and dreading increasingly colder weather. Houseplants are one solid way to spruce up any indoor space and at least create the illusion of being outdoors as we remain cooped up at home. Unsurprisingly, demand for indoor plants has boomed in recent months. And, luckily, you don’t need a green thumb to grow your own indoor garden. Whether you live in a small apartment or large home, there’s a houseplant fit for you (and your home office). We consulted gardening experts to find the best indoor plants for various uses as well as some tips on how to get your green space going (and keeping it green, of course).

Indoor plants are common across major retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's, Walmart, Target and Amazon but you'll also find them at specialty online plant stores like Bloomscape, Floom, The Sill and Urbanstems.

Best indoor plants

Ready to jump-start your gardening hobby? Here what plant experts say are the best indoor plants, with tips on watering and light exposure.

If you’re looking for a pop of color in your home office or apartment, this beautiful houseplant “blooms” indoors throughout the year, sporting waxy pink leaves. Each bloom can last up to eight weeks and only needs water every one to two weeks. These indoor plants thrive under bright indirect light or medium direct light.

Pothos, also called Devil’s Ivy, are everywhere: “From malls to doctors’ offices to your friend’s living room — it’ll tolerate just about any environment,” said Erin Marino, director of brand marketing at online plant retailer The Sill. This houseplant grows quickly, and does best in bright indirect light, but can tolerate low light. Gardeners only need to water the Pathos every one to two weeks. The popular climbing plant can grow up to eight feet when unpruned. They are also typically pest- and disease-free, so gardens won’t have to worry about them infecting other plants.

Another popular option for indoor gardeners, these plants are easily adaptable to most environments and come in a wide variety of subtypes, each boasting different colors. This plant sports heart-shaped and vibrant green leaves and needs bright indirect light or low light. Gardeners only need to water Philodendrons every one to two weeks.

If you don’t have an air purifier, the Snake plant may be the plant for you. This houseplant, displaying long, multi-colored fronds, can help purify indoor air by reducing some toxins like formaldehyde, xylene and toluene, Marino explained. “I love its upright, swordlike leaves, and this particular variety's vibrant yellow edges,” she said. Snake plants need a bit more light than others — preferably bright indirect light, but gardeners only need to water it every two to three weeks.

These unique succulents are typically placed in a hanging planter, leading to a cascade of tiny leaves. String of Pearls requires bright indirect light and are best when placed near a window. The plant is sensitive to overwatering and only needs to be watered every one to two weeks. “It’s easy to care for, versatile and so different from foliage plants,” said Kate Dubow, president of Garden Media Group, which works with gardening and landscaping companies. When cared for correctly, the String of Pearls can even bloom small white flowers in the spring.

The ZZ plant is low-maintenance: It only needs medium or low indirect light and water every two to three weeks, making it one of the best indoor plants for beginners. “I love the lush vertical growth of the ZZ plant with its thick stems and waxy leaves,” said Marino. The plant has wide dark green leaves and can grow up to three feet tall.

Indoor plants and Covid-19

“I think previously plants were considered only for plant lovers or home decor enthusiasts,” said The Sill's Marino. “But when the shelter-in-place mandates started and people were forced to spend most — if not all — of their time inside, they started to look for things to do and ways to enhance their home. Plants cover both.” Indeed, some studies have shown that indoor plants can provide added benefits, including lowered stress levels and elevated moods, and can also improve concentration and productivity — all apropos for anyone currently working from home.

“Yes, plants were growing in popularity before, but people now don’t have travel schedules, activities and other distractions,” noted Dubow. “Plants were all the distraction we needed to keep us sane, happy and healthy and will continue to grow for the near future.”

How to shop for the right indoor plant

First, the experts agree it's important to evaluate your space, including direct sunlight and humidity, which dictate plant growing conditions. Consider how much maintenance you want to put into your indoor garden — beginners may not want a high-maintenance plant right off the bat. Smaller plants are also typically easier to care for than larger ones, noted Dubow.

For most indoor plants, you’re going to want to find one that doesn’t need much light, advised Rosie Lerner, a horticulture specialist at Purdue University. If you aren’t sure how much light your space has, first figure out which directions your windows face, and if there’s anything outside that could block sunlight. See if the sun directly hits the plants — such as through a south-facing window — or indirectly, said Lerner.