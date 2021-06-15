Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Alongside doing the dishes and vacuuming, one of the most dreaded household chores for many is cleaning a week’s worth (or even more) of dirty clothes during laundry day. Whether you go to a laundromat or have a portable washing machine at home, one of the essentials that could help make laundry day easier is a dependable hamper that can bring loads of clothes to the washer and from the dryer (or from a clothesline outside with much warmer weather here and on the horizon). To help, we gathered top-rated laundry baskets and hampers to consider adding to your washing routine.

Best laundry baskets of 2021

These are among the most highly rated laundry baskets and hampers we came across at Shopping reader favorite retailers including Amazon, Target, Walmart and Wayfair. We separated the types of hampers and baskets we found into five common categories, including collapsible laundry baskets and ones with wheels.

Best wicker laundry baskets

Wicker isn’t actually a material — it refers to the way something is weaved and has traditionally been used in all sorts of baskets. Wicker items can be made with rattan, raffia and straw, among other materials.

From Target’s in-house home decor brand Threshold, this hamper is made from hand-harvested abaca fiber and uses a metal frame. It features handles on each side and a liner that’s removable and machine-washable. It has earned an average 4.8-star rating over more than 330 reviews.

This bestselling laundry basket boasts an average 4.7-star rating over more than 5,300 reviews on Amazon. It features two separate compartments — each side comes with its own machine-washable bag with built-in handles to secure it to the hamper. The basket is handwoven and water-resistant as well. There are two cut-out handles on the hamper to carry it to and from the washing and drying machines. You can choose between two shapes — Oval and Rectangular — and colors like Mocha Brown and Natural.

This hamper is designed to fit into corners. It’s made from a moisture-resistant material and includes carry handles and a removable liner. The hamper is a popular pick with Wayfair shoppers, earning an average 4.6-star rating over more than 2,500 reviews.

This hamper is made from a realistic waterproof, rattan-like plastic. It features a removable liner that you can tie around the corners of the hamper. You’ll also find gel feet on this hamper that are meant to prevent scratches on the floor. It has earned an average 4.7-star rating over more than 3,700 reviews.

Best collapsible laundry baskets

While this fabric might not appear foldable at first, it can be collapsed whenever it’s not needed. It’s made from a thick polyester — the interior lining is covered in a waterproof coating. The brand says the hamper features longer handles to carry it around with just one hand. It currently comes in two sizes, 72 and 100 liters, along with three colors: Blue, Grey and Pink. It boasts an average 4.6-star rating over more than 14,200 reviews.

A popular pick on Bed Bath & Beyond, this basket has earned an average 4.3-star rating over more than 600 ratings. It’s meant for smaller loads and ventilated with holes to prevent smells, according to the brand. The basket also features gripped handles.

This affordable and bestselling hamper boasts an average 4.7-star rating over more than 32,000 reviews. It’s made from what the brand describes as a durable mesh meant to keep moisture away. The hamper also features a pocket on the side for extra storage. You can choose between five colors, including Black, Red and Navy Blue.

Another option for smaller spaces, this basket is designed for closets or bathrooms. The basket is made partially from canvas and has silver cutout handles. It currently comes in only one shade: beige with a brown trim. You can also opt to get the hamper with storage cube organizers. It has earned an average 4.5-star rating over more than 6,100 reviews.

Best laundry baskets on wheels

This laundry basket is made to be slim for narrower areas around the house. The basket comes with a drawstring mesh cover and features a waterproof lining on the inside. The wheels include a lock and unlock brake as well. It has an average 4.2-star rating over more than 17,300 reviews on Amazon.

This rolling hamper features a steel frame that’s meant to be sturdy and is covered with a chrome finish. It includes a removable canvas bag and smooth-gliding caster wheels. It boasts an average 4.6-star rating over more than 1,100 reviews on Amazon.

For a couple of rooms in the house, this pack includes three hampers. Each hamper features a retractable titanium handle, additional cutout handles on the sides and a flip-top lid. The roller wheels on the hampers are meant to glide smoothly across different surfaces. A popular pick with Amazon shoppers, the pack of baskets has earned an average 4.7-star rating over more than 3,000 reviews.

Best laundry hampers with lids

This bamboo basket features rope handles on each side, along with a one on top of the lid. It includes a removable bag inside if you don’t want to carry the basket itself to a laundry room. It currently comes in two stains: Dark and Natural. This hamper has an average 4.1-star rating over more than 1,600 reviews.

This hamper is made from a woven paper rope that looks a lot like wicker. It features a polyester lining with strings you can tie to the handles of the hamper itself. It has an average 4.7-star rating with over close to 300 reviews.

While this hamper might seem big, it’s actually made from a lightweight material to help make carrying it around easier. You also have the option of just taking the included laundry bags to the washing machine. The hamper features two compartments to separate clothes. You can choose between eight colors, ranging from Turquoise to Black and Beige. It’s a popular pick on Amazon, earning an average 4.5-star rating over close to 20,000 reviews.

Best laundry sorters

Notably, this laundry center from Wayfair Basics, a line of affordable home essentials, includes an adjustable hanging bar for ironed clothes or delicates. It also features three removable and machine-washable hamper bags. The center comes with wheels, too. It has an average 4.2-star rating with close to 700 reviews.

This heavy-duty sorter includes a rust-resistant steel frame featuring a chrome finish. The wheels on the sorter are designed to be high-traction and can be locked to keep it in place. Each of the three sorting bins are made with metal handles to lift them up. It has earned an average 4.7-star rating over more than 1,400 reviews.

Like other sorters, this one features three compartments — but notably, each removable bag can slide out on runners. You can also fold clean laundry right on the sorter as it comes with a table-like top. It also comes with caster wheels. It has an average 4.5-star rating with close to 400 reviews.

This functional laundry sorter comes with a tray-style top that doubles as an ironing board and that you can lift up to reach inside each of the three removable and machine-washable bags. The bags come with metal carry handles as well. The center sits on four caster wheels. It boasts an average 4.5-star rating over more than 7,700 reviews.

Where to find laundry baskets and hampers

If you’re searching for more choices for laundry baskets and hampers, the following retailers offer an assortment of styles:

