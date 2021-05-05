Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While a bathroom mirror is sufficient for many makeup enthusiasts, a lighted makeup mirror can help create a well-lit reflection to allow you to primp and prep without straining your eyes. Some models use a magnifying mirror, which is particularly helpful for detailed makeup application, applying falsies, plucking facial hair and removing blackheads. Other models are Bluetooth-ready or have speakers to stream music.

Lighted makeup mirrors are available at stores like Ulta, Nordstrom and Net-a-Porter. They can also be found at major retailers including Amazon, Walmart and Target. Top rated lighted makeup mirror brands range from Conair and Fancii to LUNA London and Zadro. If you’re looking for a compact lighted mirror for travel, RIKI and Fancii make highly rated options.

These vanity mirrors are also a great beauty gift for your mom or mother figure this Mother’s Day. Given that our most affordable recommendation on this list starts at $22, you can also treat yourself to a lighted makeup mirror.

5 Best makeup mirrors of 2021

We rounded up five of the best highly rated lighted makeup mirrors across various budgets.

Best overall lighted makeup mirror: GLAMCOR RIKI

Relatively lightweight at 1.5 pounds, this RIKI mirror is a personal favorite because it boasts enticing features like five brightness levels, including a high-definition mode that can illuminate a noticeable portion of my bedroom. The Skinny also comes with a mix of practical accessories, including an adjustable stand, magnetic magnifying mirror and dual USB power charger. My favorite accessory is the magnetic phone case that can stretch to fit my iPhone 8+. Because the mirror is Bluetooth-ready and has a selfie mode, you can use it to record TikTok videos or snap photos from your smartphone. It received a 4.9-star average from 310 reviews on RIKI.

Best affordable lighted makeup vanity mirror: KOOLORBS

This affordable lighted makeup mirror boasts a 4.4-star average rating from more than 21,000 reviews on Amazon. Its lights automatically shut off after 30 minutes when not in use. The 360-degree swivel mirror has a suction cup back and requires three AAA batteries (not included).

Best investment-worthy lighted makeup mirror: simplehuman

One of simplehuman’s newest lighted makeup mirrors, the Sensor Mirror Trio Max sports helpful features like 1x, 5x and 10x magnification and surgical-grade LED lights, according to the brand. Simplehuman claims that Tru-Lux, its in-house tech, helps mimic natural sunlight indoors for better makeup application.

Best large vanity mirror: Fenair

Fenair is the largest mirror on our list, and it can sit comfortably on your bedroom dresser or on your bathroom vanity. There are two sizes to select between: 50 centimeters by 42centimeters or 58 centimeters by 46 centimeters. This model is also the sole mirror on our list that utilizes 15 light bulbs to create three light settings accessible with touchscreen control. It sports a USB port to plug in your phone and received a 4.7-star average rating from nearly 1,000 reviews on Amazon.

Best makeup mirror for Apple enthusiasts: iHome

iHome is known for its charging clocks, but its collection of top rated makeup mirrors are also worth checking out, including this model that features Siri and Google Assistant compatibility. Beyond the Bluetooth connectivity and built-in speakerphone setting, this vanity mirror includes a smartphone charging cable to keep your iPhone juiced up and ready to go while you primp for the day or night ahead. It received a 4.6-star average rating from nearly 540 reviews on Amazon.