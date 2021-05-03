Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether you’re a professional makeup artist with a rather substantial collection of products or have a minimalist approach to cosmetics, you could probably benefit from organizing your at-home kit. An easy way to help simplify your spring cleaning and organization routine is by grabbing a few makeup storage bins and containers from specialty home good stores like Wayfair, The Container Store and Bed Bath & Beyond. Shopping reader favorite retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target also carry makeup storage essentials, ranging from acrylic bins to lazy Susans. Beauty stores like Sephora and Ulta sell makeup organization and storage options, too.

Best makeup storage and organization ideas

Although there are makeup organizers designed for specific products like lipsticks, you can also find multipurpose organizers designed to house various types of cosmetics.

Sarah Tanno, who is Lady Gaga’s go-to makeup artist, teamed up with iDesign to create a 28-piece collection of makeup storage options exclusive to Amazon. Each product from the line is available in either Clear & White or Smoke & Black. According to the brand, this makeup organizer is made from BPA-free recycled plastic and it features two small drawers and one large drawer. It earned a 4.5-star average rating from more than 30 reviews on Amazon.

Rather than storing your makeup brushes in an old candle jar, you can utilize this chic, faux leather brush cup to help keep your tools organized at home and on the go. After you unsnap the lid, you can store up to five large face brushes in one end of the cup and 25 detail brushes comfortably in the other half. When traveling, you’ll need to condense your brushes and snap the lid back on to help protect your makeup tools during transit. This brush cup holder received a 4.5-star average rating from 210 reviews on Amazon.

If you own plenty of blushes, bronzers and pressed powders, then you can organize your collection in these four acrylic storage trays — each one holds up to eight compacts. You’re not limited to only storing your compacts in these trays, of course. You can mix and match your small eyeshadows and lipsticks if you prefer, although there are other options on this list made specifically for those products. Foraineam’s compact organizer received a 4.8-star average rating from more than 300 reviews on Amazon.

Eyeshadow fiends can store 10 palettes in an upright position using this palette organizer that boasts a 4.6-star average rating from more than 1,700 reviews on Amazon. You can organize palettes of various thickness and size, though you’ll need to remove the accompanying clear dividers first. You also have the option to order a two-pack of the palette organizer if you prefer.

You can store your favorite makeup and beauty tools, like the popular Beautyblender, in this clear 11.25-inch-tall makeup case. This case boasts a 4.8-star average rating from more than 18,800 reviews on Amazon and it features four small and three large pull-out drawers. The brand also makes a similar makeup storage case with four large drawers and two smaller top drawers. Both the makeup cases are available in multiple colors, ranging from Diamond to Purple.

If you own plenty of eyeliners and lip liners, then you understand how tricky it is to store your makeup pencils. Although you could stash your liners in a zippered makeup pouch, it is a minor inconvenience to rummage through the bag to find the products you’re looking for, especially when you’re in a rush in the morning. Enter byAlegory’s acrylic pencil organizer that can fit up to 26 pencils of your choosing. If you have a more extensive collection, the brand makes two- and three-packs, as well. It received a 4.7-star average rating from more than 750 reviews on Amazon.

If you’re a lipstick fiend, then you can display your products in this acrylic organizer that holds 24 lipsticks. And if you have a rather substantial lipstick collection, byAlegory also sells two- and three-pack of lipstick organizers for more storage space. These lipstick organizers received a 4.7-star average rating from nearly 960 reviews on Amazon and are available in five colors, like Pink Clear and Black Clear.

If you’re more of a lip gloss person, HBlife created a similar acrylic organizer to house up to 24 lip glosses. The brand says you can also store brushes in any empty slot if you don’t mind mixing up your makeup storage options. This organizer boasts a 4.8-star average rating from nearly 2,060 reviews on Amazon.

A lazy Susan is a rotating tray that is typically found in a kitchen, but can also store beauty products like compacts, makeup tools and makeup remover. This acrylic lazy Susan features clear, removable dividers, allowing you to organize your collection of makeup and accessories easily. This organizer received a 4.9-star average rating from 16 reviews on Walmart.

If you grew up in the ‘80s or ‘90s, then you likely remember Caboodles, the popular makeup storage case company known for its colorful products sold at a relatively affordable price. This Rose Gold Caboodles train case is exclusive to Ulta and it received a 4.1-star average rating from nearly 100 reviews. (You can find other colorways at Target, Walmart and Macy's, among others). It features large storage space at the base and a pull-out draw that reveals three smaller dividers and a mirror.

Caboodles also makes a larger, more sophisticated train case. This clear acrylic model sports a Black trim and six square-shaped interior trays. It received a 4.3-star average rating from nearly 40 reviews on Ulta. The brand also makes a similar train case that includes six black and multicolor trays featuring the Caboodles logo if you prefer.

