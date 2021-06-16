Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you’ve been feeling the heat lately, you’re not alone — the year’s first heat wave has already happened. With temperatures up, you could also be in search of a way to keep cool beyond ice cream and ice cubes. The right fan could help. There are different types of fans, including tower fans and desk fans. Many of these are oscillating fans — oscillation lets fans move side to side, up and down or both (depending on the model), which helps move cold air around rather than in one direction, as explained in our guide to the best cooling fans. Ahead of the official start of summer, which is on June 20 (also Father’s Day), we gathered a few oscillating fans to take out for a spin.

Best oscillating fans for this summer

You’ll usually see oscillation as a feature in tower fans, which tend to be taller and can stand on their own. To help you find a fan for this summer, we rounded up a few highly rated oscillating fans to consider from Shopping favorite brands like Honeywell and Dyson, along with retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Wayfair.

Best overall oscillating fan: Lasko

While the woodgrain version of this fan appeared in our guide to best cooling fans, it’s the silver shade that’s much more popular with Amazon shoppers, boasting an average 4.6-star rating over more than 25,500 reviews. Notable features include three quiet fan speeds, an automatic shut-off timer and a nighttime setting that automatically decreases the fan’s speed and dims its control lights. It comes with a remote control as well.

Best affordable oscillating fan: Black + Decker

This standing fan features optional 90-degree oscillation for both medium and larger rooms. You can adjust the stand to your ideal height and move the vertical angle to flow cool air upwards or downwards. It also includes an automatic timer to shut the fan off for up to 7.5 hours, an LED control display panel, a remote control and three speed settings. It has earned an average 4.3-star rating over more than 7,100 reviews on Amazon.

Best high-end oscillating fan: Dyson

One of the best tower fans, this Dyson model has higher-end features — with a higher price tag, too. It’s both a fan and air purifier in one. The fan includes a HEPA filter to capture pollen, bacteria and pet dander, along with a magnetized remote control to place on top of the machine. It currently comes in two colors (one shade is sold out right now): Iron/Silver and White/Silver. This fan boasts an average 4.5-star rating over more than 1,400 reviews at Best Buy.

Best pedestal oscillating fan: Honeywell

This Honeywell pedestal fan is a popular pick at Best Buy, earning an average 4.3-star rating over more than 880 reviews. The quiet fan features five speed settings and an automatic shutoff timer that turns the fan off after one, two, four or eight hours. You can also adjust the height and command it from across the room through the included remote control.

Best tabletop oscillating fan: Woozoo

Another fan we previously covered in both our roundups of best fans and best desk fans, this circulator fan features horizontal oscillation and there are six vertical tilt positions to choose from. It’s equipped with five speed settings and a timer that turns off after one to four hours. You’ll also find the option of a natural breeze setting on this fan for what’s described as a natural-feeling airflow. It includes a remote control as well. There are four sizes to choose from, depending on the size of your room — small, medium and two large choices. It has earned an average 4.8-star rating over more than 400 reviews on Amazon.

