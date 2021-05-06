Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With hotter days on the horizon, it might be time to turn off the space heater you’ve been using to get through the colder months. Instead, you may be looking for a new fan to cool off — and a tower fan that can be carried around the house can help keep whatever room you’re in from feeling like a sauna. A tower fan (also known as a floor fan) tends to be taller and narrower than other kinds of cooling fans, including those that are handheld or designed for desks.

Fans can also be a more energy-efficient and quieter way to stay cool compared to air conditioners, according to one expert who previously spoke to us. When finding a tower fan, a few expert-recommended features to look out for include filters, which can help remove allergens from the air, and oscillation, which rotates the fan and promotes air flow around a room. Given this guidance, we compiled highly rated tower fans from popular retailers including Amazon, Target and Walmart.

Best tower fans of 2021

You can keep cool with these top rated tower fans from brands like Honeywell and Dyson, both of which have been popular with Shopping readers. If you’re looking for more options beyond Amazon and Target, retailers like Wayfair, The Home Depot and Bed Bath & Beyond also carry tower fans in a range of styles, sizes and prices.

This fan was featured as the best overall tower fan in our previous guide to cooling fans, boasting an average 4.6-star rating over close to 8,000 Amazon reviews. You can choose between three speeds when using the fan — low, medium and high — and can set a timer to turn it off. The tower also comes with a built-in handle, remote and optional ostillation feature.

This oscillating Honeywell fan is one of Amazon’s bestselling tower fans, boasting an average 4.5-star rating over more than 17,000 reviews. Notably, it features eight quiet settings, which range from Sleep (the lowest) to Power Cool (the highest). These settings are displayed on the fan’s front display, which you can dim the brightness of. You can control some of these settings through the display or with a remote control, plus there’s an automatic shut-off timer you can program. You can find a 5-speed version of this fan that’s more affordable at Amazon and Target, too.

Dyson’s Pure Cool Purifying Fan doubles as both a way to cool a room and remove allergens from the air. It uses a HEPA filter — which you’ll see under the descriptions of some popular air purifiers as well — which can help clear out particles better than other filters that are branded as HEPA-like or HEPA-type, according to experts who’ve previously spoken to us. The remote-controlled fan circulates purified air across a room through its oscillation feature, according to the brand. This fan has earned

This fan is actually three fans in one: You can control each fan independently and there are three speeds to choose from. It also features quiet oscillation and several airflow pattern options, including one designed for sleeping. The fan includes a remote control that’s meant to work even from far away and a timer that can be programmed in 30-minute intervals. This model is a popular pick with Amazon shoppers who have left it with an average 4.2-star rating over close to 1,700 reviews. It currently comes in three colors: Black, Grey and White, with prices slightly varying between the three on Amazon.

Vornado’s tower fan boasts an average 4.3-star rating over more than 2,600 reviews on Amazon. It’s designed with what the brand describes as its own V-Flow Technology — this is meant to help the model provide continuous airflow without oscillation while also not making too much noise. You can control how long the four-speed fan is on for — there are options for one to eight hours. Like the other fans mentioned above, this one includes a remote control along with buttons on the device itself.

