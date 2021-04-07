Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With spring officially here, you could be planning on pushing your sweaters and coats to the back of your closet while moving your sweat shorts and swimsuits to the front, and cleaning up everything in between — searches for spring cleaning have sprung up since the end of February. “If you haven't used a particular set of sheets in years or there was a sweater you didn't wear this past winter, this is the time to donate those items and free up space in your home,” said Rachel Winkler, owner of home organizing service tidyspot.

Beyond reducing what you own, there may still be a conflict in storing what’s left — under bed storage can be a solution, and especially so anyone navigating full basements, closets and dressers. “Under the bed is prime storage real estate that’s often overlooked,” said home organizer Pia Thompson of Sweet Digs. In order to make the most of the area under your bed, we consulted organizing experts about what to keep in mind when buying under bed storage, as well as recommendations for the best under bed storage.

What to consider when buying under bed storage

Before buying under bed storage — whether it’s bins, boxes or containers — you should determine your ideal measurements and preferred materials.

Measurements

First and foremost, you probably want to take out a tape measurer, Winkler and Thompson suggested.

“Before purchasing under bed storage, you must measure the area under your bed, taking into account the height as well as the location of any support beams,” said Winkler. “All beds are different, so you want to ensure what you buy will fit.”

If your bed is lower to the floor, bed risers could be an option for added height. “These have come a long way since the ones from our college days,” said Thompson. Instead of ones made from plastic that can clash with the rest of your bedroom’s design, retailers like Walmart and Wayfair offer them in wood, metal and more.

Materials and features

Under bed storage itself is usually made from plastic, canvas or felt. Deciding between them depends on how much you have to pack away. Winkler recommended canvas for storing bulkier bedding and jackets since the material is more “malleable than a standard under-the-bed plastic storage box.” But that doesn’t mean you should completely cut off plastic — clear plastic can be helpful for knowing exactly what’s inside a container, she added. For special items like a wedding dress or a vintage, unique piece, Thompson advised looking for archival garment bags. These bags are designed to keep clothes preserved and protected from humidity and other potential damage.

For everyday items, search for storage that’s designed to repel dust and dirt since both are more likely to gather underneath a bed, Thompson suggested. Accordingly, seek out containers with closed lids or zippers to avoid finding dusty items once you open an under bed storage. And wheels “allow you to easily access what you need, especially if they are heavy and help you avoid using your arm strength to pull out storage,” according to Thompson.

The best under bed storage of 2021

To help find the best under bed storage, we asked those two experts for their recommendations, along with finding other highly rated options from retailers like Amazon, Target and Wayfair.

Thompson appreciates storage that’s both sustainable and aesthetically pleasing, and this set is a favorite. “They’re made of recycled plastic bottle fibers, come in a beautiful grey color and are perfect for storing off-season clothing,” she explained. Open Spaces, which also carries other organizing basics like this popular entryway rack, says it uses the bottles’ fibers to create the felt fabric used for these bins. The brand recommends vacuuming these bins occasionally to ward off dust. The handles are made from genuine leather, the brand claims. Each bin is slightly more than 26 inches long and just under 6 inches tall.

Each of these two under bed bags — which are designed to be both wear-resistant and damp-proof — measures about 40 inches by 20 inches and almost 6 inches deep. Each bag includes a transparent top window, metal zipper and four handles — two in the front and one on each side. You can also choose to fold these bags flat whenever you don’t need them. These under bag storage bags have earned an average 4.3-star rating over more than 6,700 reviews.

For a set of matching containers, you might consider this affordable 4-piece storage set. They feature clear plastic tops, zippers to help keep items secured and two handles to easily pull one in and out from underneath your bed. The brand claims these collapsible containers are meant to resist mildew. Each container is 42 inches by 18 inches and 6 inches deep and comes in either Black, Gray or Java. The set has earned an average 4.5-star rating over more than 1,000 reviews.

Winkler recommended this shoe organizer for those who are short on shoe storage. “The inserts are adjustable to fit different styles of shoes, from chunky heels to slim summer sandals.” The organizer includes 10 small dividers for up to 12 shoes — there’s a bigger divider you can place in the middle to separate each pair. You’ll also find handles on the sides of the organizer to simplify pulling it out from underneath your bed. The clear top helps keep the shoes from getting dusty. It measures 30 inches by 24.5 inches by 5.3 inches. This under bed storage organizer has earned an average 4.8-star rating over more than 1,000 reviews.

If you need more storage, these 4-wheeled storage bins are made with a clear base to help you see items from every angle. Each one features purple handles that are supposed to secure the lid while leaving it easy to unlatch. You can stack these bins on top of each other, as well. Each bin measures 7 inches in height and has a 60-quart capacity. The pack of bins boasts an average 4.5-star rating over 200 reviews.

For those with a taller under bed area, Winkler pointed to this cube that’s also available on Amazon. This lidded box features two zippers, six handles on four different sides and a transparent label pocket for marking what’s inside. Made from linen, the box is designed to be collapsible with a removable bottom board for easier packing away, too. It currently comes in five colors, including Beige and Black Gray, and three sizes to choose from. It boasts an average 4.7-star rating with close to 4,000 reviews.

Where to find under bed storage

If you’re looking for even more under bed storage, these major retailers offer a variety of sizes and designs.