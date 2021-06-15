Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Summer isn’t even here yet — the season starts on June 20 (Father’s Day, if you need a reminder) — but the first official heat wave of the year has already arrived. To beat the heat, you could consider warm weather essentials like ice cube trays to help keep drinks cold or even a portable air conditioner to move around a hot house. But one of the best ways to stay cool in the following months is with a fan, which can be more affordable than an entire air conditioner unit. Unlike tower fans or desk fans, window fans are designed to be space-saving, tucked into window frames, and can use air from outside to cool a room more than a traditional fan can, as we previously covered in our guide to the best fans for your home. However, they should be removed when it’s too cold out or when it’s raining. If you’re searching for a new window fan to add to a room, we gathered a few options that are all under $75.

Best window fans of 2021

For the next scorcher of a day, consider one of these affordable and highly rated window fans from Shopping favorite retailers like Amazon, Walmart and more.

The No. 1 bestselling window fan on Amazon, this model boasts an average 4.3-star rating over more than 14,800 reviews. The fan is designed to fit into standard-sized double-hung or slider windows, but it can extend up to 37 inches with included extender panels. It also features a built-in thermostat, two speed settings and blades with reversible airflow.

Notably, this fan includes two removable legs — so you can make it stand on its own. It features a built-in thermostat with five settings, ranging from 60 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit, and automatically turns off when a specific temperature is reached. The fan comes with expandable side panels (this model measures 24 inches by 12 inches by 4 inches) and copper motors designed to withstand different weather conditions. It has earned an average 4.1-star rating over more than 5,300 reviews on Amazon.

Unlike other affordable window fans, this one comes with a remote control, which can change the speed and airflow direction from up to 15 feet away. There’s also a digital LED thermostat on the fan, which you can set from 60 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit. The fan will shut off when the temperature you set for the room is attained. You can also choose between three speed settings — high, medium and low. Similar to other models, this window fan includes extender panels which can be adjusted anywhere from 24 to 34 inches in width. It’s a popular pick on Amazon with an average 4.2-star rating over more than 9,200 reviews.

This fan, which is from Amazon’s line of home essentials called Amazon Basics, is designed for small and medium-sized rooms. It doubles as a standalone fan with a carrying handle and removable feet. The fan includes a remote control, copper motors and an adjustable thermostat with temperatures ranging from 60 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit. You can choose between three speed settings. The expandable side panels are meant to fit windows that are 25 to 32 inches wide. It has an average 4.2-star rating over more than 1,000 reviews.

You can also get this fan with one switch between speed settings or another model featuring manual controls that are slightly more affordable.

This window fan is Bluetooth-enabled – you can control it through the brand’s app. The fan is designed to fit in double-hung, casement and sliding windows that are 24 to 32 inches wide and 12 inches high or taller. There are a few ways that the motors on this fan can work — both can intake cooler air from the outdoors and exhaust hot air from indoors or you can make one intake and the other exhaust. It features three quiet speeds, along with a digital thermostat with adjustable brightness and an automatic shut-off.

