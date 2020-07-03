Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Fourth of July sales are being offered by retailers big and small this weekend, but Home Depot’s sale is especially expansive. It features items that can upgrade your home workstation like desks, file cabinets and ergonomic chairs. Home Depot also has a variety of savings on outdoor items to help you enjoy the summer, with up to 50 percent off some patio furniture and up to $100 off select grills. Here are 10 can’t miss deals Home Depot is offering during its July 4th sale.

This cordless vacuum is great to use in homes with pets, as its high suction power gets rid of hair or fur in even the hardest to reach places. It also transforms into a handheld vacuum for spot cleaning and you can use it to tidy up your car. The vacuum automatically changes its motor speed between carpet and hard floors.

Support your back while working from home with this ergonomic office chair. It has a headrest that helps posture and its height is adjustable. You can lock the back of the chair while tilting in different directions, as well as swivel around to reach different parts of your desk.

Enjoy your meals alfresco this season while sitting at this comfortable dining set. It includes two bar-height chairs and a table, as well as covers to protect the cushions from bad weather. The chair cushions come in a variety of colors, like Chili, Graphite and Toffee.

This wood desk can fit your desktop comfortably, has a metal frame that gives it an industrial look and three draws that provide enough storage for your array of cables and portable chargers. There are also accent wheels on the legs of your new work from home desk.

The elegant design of this file cabinet makes it blend into any room of the house, so it’s not just a piece of furniture for your work station. It features four draws with plenty of storage, each of which can hold letter- and legal-sized documents.

Relax in this plush armchair after a long day. It’s covered in soft linen fabric and has wheels on the feet so you can move it between rooms with ease. The chair features piping details and ball front legs, too.

Cook burgers or bake pizza outdoors throughout the summer with this grill and smoker combo. It has five cooking styles that users can choose from, including roasting and searing and is fueled by lump charcoal. The grill comes with a ceramic stone for convection cooking and baking, as well as a cover.

Store glasses, books and other items next to your bed in this nightstand for easy access. It has three draws that provide lots of space to organize your belongings and comes in two colors: Distressed Dark Grey and Gray Chalk.

Protect your home with this security camera that comes with built-in floodlights and a siren alarm. It starts recording as soon as motion is detected, and you get alerts on your phone or tablet to warn you. When you open the Ring app after receiving an alert, you can instantly see, hear and speak to whomever is on your property.

Sealy’s supportive mattress is made with durable and breathable fabric that allows for a comfortable night’s sleep. The fabric also protects the mattress from common allergens like dust mites. The mattress has cool gel memory foam to help regulate body temperature and it comes in six sizes, ranging from twin to California king.

