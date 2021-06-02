Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Instant Pot, known for its popular air fryers and pressure cookers, launched its own line of air purifiers. Notably, it’s the first time the company has released a non kitchen-related product, according to a press release announcing the launch. Currently, the line includes the Instant Large Air Purifier and the Instant Small Air Purifier along with replacement filters (although these are out of stock right now). Each purifier is designed for different sized spaces — the large for a living room and the small for an office or den.

Instant Pot’s smart purifiers include a “coming soon” medium-sized model for kitchens and bedrooms, too, but the brand doesn’t mention when it will be released. The purifiers are only available at Amazon at the moment as Instant Home is sold out (you can sign up for a back-in-stock email, however) — they will be available at other retailers in coming weeks, according to the brand.

Notably, Instant Pot claims that its purifiers remove 99.9 percent of the virus that causes Covid-19 from treated air. Like other air purifiers, these models target particles like bacteria and allergens that are in a room — indoor air pollution can come from cooking and dust, too. The purifiers feature a three-in-one filtration system that includes a HEPA filter, a carbon filter layer to reduce odors and an antimicrobial coating to protect the filter from degrading, the brand says.

Everything to know about Instant Pot’s new air purifiers

Each size of the purifiers come in two colors: Charcoal and Pearl. The following are a few features you’ll find on both of Instant Pot’s new air purifiers.

A sensor that monitors the quality of the air and automatically adjusts the purifier's fan speed

A display that can tell you the quality of air through different colors and when filters need to be replaced with an alert

A day-to-night quiet mode that turns the display panel off and lessens the purifier’s noise level

The large model is designed for spaces as large as 388 square feet and comes in Pearl and Charcoal.

The small model is designed for spaces as large as 126 square feet and comes in Pearl and Charcoal.