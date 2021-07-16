Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As you prepare for your big return to work, you might be interested in bringing your home-cooked meals to the office. Rather than opting for wasteful brown paper bags, consider ordering a new reusable lunch box or lunch bag to store your food and drink. While there are plenty of styles for kids lunch boxes on the market, you can find options designed for adults that can store a larger amount of food — and in more mature colorways and prints.

Your lunch preferences can help you narrow in on the type of lunch box you should purchase. Similar to coolers, some models are designed to keep your lunch cold — brands like Yeti and L.L. Bean offer options made with insulated interiors. Others like the Zojirushi Ms. Bento Stainless-Steel Vacuum Lunch Jar are made from stainless steel that can keep your hot foods warm and your cold foods cool.

To help narrow down your search, we rounded up highly rated best lunch bags from major retailers like Walmart, Amazon and Target. We also highlighted direct-to-consumer brands popular among Shopping readers, as well as an eco-friendly option.

Best overall lunch box: Lifewit

As the best overall lunch box, Lifewit claims this model features an insulated lining to keep your food and beverages cold or hot for up to five hours. The exterior is made from water-resistant fabric and sports multiple pockets for additional storage. It comes in two sizes – 15 and 24 ounces — and two colors: Black and Gray. Lifewit’s lunchbox boasts a 4.7-star average rating from nearly 18,550 reviews on Amazon.

Best affordable lunch box: Rubbermaid

Rubbermaid is a reputable brand that makes everything from ice cube trays to glass storage sets — the brand’s LunchBlox features a BPA-free lining and mesh pocket that can fit your utensils. It also features a side mesh pocket to fit your reusable water bottle and a top handle. This lunch box is available in two sizes — Small and Medium — and garnered a 4.6-star average rating from more than 5,750 reviews on Amazon.

Best high-end lunch box: Dagne Dover

The Axel Insulated Lunch Box is made from neoprene, a water-resistant and lightweight fabric, and can be washed in cold water with mild detergent, according to the brand. It features a large compartment to store your food containers and sandwich bags, along with a mesh interior pocket with a zip closure to keep your flatware, napkins, straw and more.

Best lunch box for salads: Bentgo

Bentgo’s lunch box features multiple layers and compartments to keep your salad ingredients separate until you’re ready to mix. In addition to the base container to store foods like croutons, veggies and proteins, there’s also a handy 3-ounce salad dressing container and a compartment to store your fork. Bentgo’s lunch box boasts a 4.7-star average rating from nearly 21,900 reviews on Amazon.

Best freezable lunch box: PackIt

This lunch box features a cooling gel lining that helps keep your cold dishes cool, including yogurt and cold cuts. You can also toss this lunch box into your freezer if you prefer — the brand recommends leaving it in the freezer for approximately 12 hours. It also features an exterior zip pocket to store hand wipes and napkins. PackIt is available in 20 patterns and it boasts a 4.8-star average rating from nearly 6,940 reviews on Amazon.

Best stylish lunch box: Modern Picnic

Modern Picnic’s stylish lunch boxes look like a vegan leather satchel purse, but it’s a handy lunch box that can store your food complete with slots for your cutlery. It features an insulated interior lining that you can wipe down in case any food or liquids accidentally spill in your bag. The Large Lunch is available in four colors: Black Faux Crocodile, Cream Faux Crocodile, Black and Cream.

Best eco-friendly lunch bags: Stasher

Shopping writer Zoe Malin relies on her dishwasher- and microwave-safe Stasher bags to store and cook food as well as store her makeup — you can also use these containers to store your lunch. This four-piece kit includes bags of various sizes to store everything from sandwiches and salads to fresh fruit. Stasher also sells their bags individually if you prefer or want to stock up on your favorite sizes for meal prepping. Stasher’s bundle received a 4.6-star average rating from 22,255 reviews on Amazon.

