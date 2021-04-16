Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Known for their ability to cook food quickly and with minimal oil, air fryers are kitchen appliances that use hot air to bake ingredients and give them a crispy exterior. While there are higher-end air fryers on the market, you can buy an affordable option that still sports essential features like an adjustable temperature range and a timer. We rounded up highly-rated air fryers from retailers like Amazon and Walmart for under $100.

7 Best air fryers under $100

If you’re looking for an affordable air fryer with a large cooking capacity, consider this option by Instant Pot. With a 6-quart capacity, the square basket can fit a 2 pound bag of fries or a 4 pound bag of chicken, according to the brand. The interface is also user-friendly, featuring four pre-programmed settings and a temperature-controlling dial. The popular air fryer has a 4.8-star average rating from over 35,000 Amazon shoppers.

Available in Black and Burgundy Red, this 3.7-quart capacity COSORI air fryer has 11 presets including easy heating options for steak, chicken and french fries. In addition to its 4.7-star average rating from over 4,900 Amazon shoppers, the air fryer also touts a 2019 Red Dot Design award. If you’re looking for a basket with a larger capacity, COSORI also sells a 5.7-quart fryer with the same features.

For chefs who enjoy dehydrating their food (a method of food preservation that removes moisture), consider this version from Ninja that has garnered a 4.8-star average rating from over 2,400 Best Buy shoppers. By slowing the circulation of heated air it gradually dries out kale, apple slice and other fruits and vegetables to provide variety to your cooking routine. This air fryer also features four programmable cooking modes, a 4-quart capacity and a wide temperature range (105 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit).

Drew Barrymore recently launched Beautiful, a line of cookware, kitchenware and appliances at Walmart, including this bestselling 6-quart air fryer. As we previously reported, the air fryer sold out in 24 hours after it was launched, but it’s now back in stock. It features a digital touch-activated display, gold accents and a nonstick crisping tray. You can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate food at temperatures between 90 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and the appliance is designed with a 60-minute automatic shut-off function. The crisping tray and pan are dishwasher-safe and the air fryer is available in four colors: Sage Green, Black Sesame, Oyster Grey and White Icing.

Available in Black, Blue, Red and White, Ultrean’s air fryer has a 4.7-star average rating from over 17,000 reviews on Amazon. It has a 4.2 quart capacity and is designed with a simple LCD display that shows the temperature and cook time you selected. The air fryer is built with an auto switch off timer that you can program to cook food for up to 30 minutes, and an adjustable temperature setting between 180 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit. It comes with a nonstick pan, heat-resistant handle and a detachable dishwasher safe basket. The air fryer is also sold with a recipe book, too.

The 3.7 quart air fryer offers eight preset cooking options: Warm, fries/chips, chicken, steak, shrimp, pork, cake and fish. It also allows you to adjust the temperature between 170 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and you can set a timer one and 30 minutes. The air fryer has a 4.6-star average rating from over 12,300 reviews on Amazon, and it’s available in Black, Plum, Red and White. The air fryer comes with a nonstick basket and crisper tray, as well as a recipe book. GoWise also sells perforated parchment liners to be used with the air fryer, as well as a six piece air fryer accessory kit including a baking pan, a pie/pizza pan, an insert rack, an insert rack with three skewers, a toasting/warming rack and a silicone resting mat/pot holder.

NuWave’s 3-quart air fryer boasts a dishwasher-safe nonstick stainless steel mesh basket that allows hot air to circulate around food on all sides. It has a 4.6-star average rating from over 6,500 reviews on Amazon and offers six preset cooking options: Fries, frozen fries, nuggets, steak, poultry and fish. The air fryer also features a preheat and reheat button, and offers cooking temperatures between 100 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit, adjustable in increments of 5 degrees. You can set a timer using the digital touch screen, too.

