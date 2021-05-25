Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The right dishwasher can save you a lot of time and effort when it comes to keeping your dishes and cookware clean — and a good one doesn’t have to break the bank. But finding a high-performing dishwasher at the best value can take some research, especially when whittling down the bells and whistles that most high-priced dishwashers offer. To save you the time — and money — that comes with appliance shopping, we’ve rounded up some highly rated and affordable dishwashers to keep your kitchen items clean.

What to look for when buying a dishwasher

While most dishwashers perform the same basic function, there are a few key features to look for when considering the one that’s best for you. In our guide to buying dishwashers, Shopping tech expert Whitson Gordon broke down some of the most important things to consider before committing to a dishwasher:

Washing and drying . While considering how powerful a dishwasher’s wash function is, you’ll also want to consider how well it dries dishes. Some will occasionally leave a few drops of water, but high quality dishwashers can eliminate those last few drops and reduce the chance of spotting.

. While considering how powerful a dishwasher’s wash function is, you’ll also want to consider how well it dries dishes. Some will occasionally leave a few drops of water, but high quality dishwashers can eliminate those last few drops and reduce the chance of spotting. Number and length of dishwasher cycles . Keep in mind: One dishwasher’s “normal” cycle might be three hours, while another dishwasher’s can be as quick as an hour and a half.

. Keep in mind: One dishwasher’s “normal” cycle might be three hours, while another dishwasher’s can be as quick as an hour and a half. Dishwasher noise . A quiet dishwasher may be a good option if you prefer spending time in and around the kitchen, especially with family. Gordon recommends looking for a model clocking in at 45 dBA or lower. (A dishwasher’s noise level is measured in dBA units, and the higher the dBA, the noiser the machine.)

. A quiet dishwasher may be a good option if you prefer spending time in and around the kitchen, especially with family. Gordon recommends looking for a model clocking in at 45 dBA or lower. (A dishwasher’s noise level is measured in dBA units, and the higher the dBA, the noiser the machine.) Energy efficiency . Looking at the Energy Star rating of a dishwasher can help you mitigate the environmental impact of using one.

. Looking at the Energy Star rating of a dishwasher can help you mitigate the environmental impact of using one. Dishwasher rack configuration. Some models offer parts of the rack that can fold up or down to fit larger dishes, wine glasses and other items, while a third rack at the top can fit some more cooking utensils or Tupperware lids.

Best dishwasher under $600

To help simplify your search, we’ve compiled some highly rated and expert recommended dishwashers under $600 from popular brands, including Bosch and Frigidaire.

With a 4.3-star average rating from more than 12,000 Home Depot reviewers, this Front Control Dishwasher is spacious (with 14 place settings to put your dishes), offers a one-hour wash cycle option for in-a-hurry cleaning and features Whirlpool’s AccuSense feature that can sense the amount of soil on your dishes and adapt the normal cycle as needed for customized cleaning. It’s also energy-efficient — backed by an Energy Star certification — and includes a one-year warranty.

Samsung’s double-rack dishwasher has a sleek, modern design to fit your kitchen’s aesthetic, while also offering some additional features to add value for the price. You can adjust the height of the upper rack to fit larger dishes and utilize the stemware holders for wine glasses and similarly shaped items. The dishwasher currently holds a 4.2-star average rating from more than 1,000 Best Buy shoppers.

Yes, IKEA sells dishwashers — and they’re better than IKEA’s reputation for value furniture might lead you to believe, according to Gordon. The IKEA ESSENTIELL features eight program settings including Quick Wash and Energy Saver modes, and it has a delayed start function of up to 24 hours to control when you want your dishwasher running. IKEA also offers a five-year warranty, whereas other brands typically provide just one year, Gordon noted.

The Bosch 100 Series has earned high ratings over the years thanks to its cleaning power and durability. The Bosh can clean up to 14 place settings and features multiple wash settings, ranging from Normal to Heavy. While it doesn't have a third rack at the top, the Bosch dishwasher does include a small utility rack that can fit smaller, hard-to-place items and utensils. It boasts a 4.5-star average rating from more than 600 reviews on Best Buy.

For under $500, this Frigidaire will provide you the basic features of a dishwasher. With a 4-star average rating from over 5,000 shoppers at Home Depot, this Energy Star-certified dishwasher features five wash levels, a steam-cleaning option and a one-hour quick wash. Like the Bosch, it can clean 14 place settings in one cycle — a high capacity compared to other affordable dishwashers.

For a portable dishwashing option that you can take on the go or simply use within smaller spaces, the Farberware Countertop Dishwasher is just 17 inches tall and 22 inches wide, and it weighs 44 pounds, making it a lightweight option compared to other full-size dishwashers. It also has six place settings for dishes up to 10 inches in diameter, a cutlery basket and an additional rack on the side that folds down to fit cups and mugs. It has up to seven dishwashing settings, including a heavy-duty wash and a quick, 45-minute cycle. It’s also highly rated with a 4.5-star average rating from over 1,000 reviews on Amazon.

If you struggle with slightly dirty dishes even after washing them, the GE Front Control Dishwasher has a steam pre-wash cycle that can loosen stubborn soils before the more powerful washing cycle begins. The Dry Boost option dries dishes completely to avoid water spots after the standard dry cycle. The dishwasher also features a third upper rack to fit utensils and smaller items, while dedicated silverware jets focus solely on the included utensils basket to get them extra clean.

