If spring cleaning inspires you to sort through your kitchen cabinets, you may find years-old cookware that’s seen better days and may be ready for an upgrade — cookware sets supply you with different types of pieces to use in the kitchen, from stock pots for soup to griddles for pancakes. Some sets come with cookware in a range of sizes, too, such as saucepans with different quart capacities.

To help give you an idea of what’s out there, we rounded up top rated cookware sets from reader favorite retailers like Wayfair, Amazon and Walmart. From brands like All-Clad to Cuisinart, here are the best cookware sets across prices and materials.

Best overall set: Cuisinart

Cuisinart’s cookware set has earned a 4.7-star average rating from over 2,000 reviews on Wayfair and a 4.6-star average rating from over 2,000 reviews on Amazon. The set is also sold at a variety of retailers, including Cuisinart, Sur La Table, Kohl’s, Walmart, Macy’s and more. Cuisinart’s set includes a covered stock pot, two covered saucepans, two frying pans, a covered sauté pan and a steamer basket. Cookware is constructed from aluminum and features a nonstick ceramic interior that’s free from Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), a chemical that may cause health concerns, according to the American Cancer Society. Pieces are also designed with silicone handles that stay cool while you’re cooking, and the cookware is oven-safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Best affordable set: Amazon Basics

Amazon Basics’ set includes six pieces of cookware — two fry pans, two covered saucepans and two covered casserole pans — and a five-piece utensil set, which includes a pasta server, soup ladle, slotted turner, serving spoon and slotted serving spoon. The set has a 4.5-star average rating from over 26,000 reviews on Amazon. It’s made from aluminum and has a nonstick interior, as well as handles designed to stay cool while cooking. Pieces cannot be used on induction stovetops and must be hand washed. Amazon Basics also sells the cookware set without the utensils.

Best ceramic set: Caraway

Caraway’s cookware set has a 4.8-star average rating from over 12,300 reviews on its website. The set includes four pieces — a fry pan, sauce pan, Dutch oven and sauté pan— and comes with four magnetic pan racks as well as a canvas lid holder that hooks on the inside of cabinet doors. The fry pan and Dutch oven share a lid, while the sauce pan and sauté pan each has its own. Cookware is constructed from a PFOA-free non-stick ceramic interior, aluminum core and stainless steel handles, and it’s oven-safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit. Caraway’s cookware set is available in five colors: Cream, Gray, Peracotta, Sage and Navy.

Best stainless steel set: All-Clad

This set from All-Clad features six pieces of cookware and four lids: two fry pans, two covered sauce pans, a covered sauté pan and a covered stockpot. The cookware set has a 4.7-star average rating from over 200 reviews on Bloomingdales, and as Shopping previously reported, it’s a part of All-Clad’s new D3 Everyday line, which launched alongside the brand’s 50th anniversary. Cookware is made from stainless steel and has an aluminum core, as well as contoured handles to help you grip pieces while cooking. Pieces are oven-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit.

Best non-stick set: Rachael Ray

In addition to an aluminum-and-enamel porcelain exterior, Rachel Ray’s cookware set is built with a nonstick interior that’s PFOA-free. It comes with two covered saucepans, a covered stockpot, two frying pans and a covered sauté pan, as well as two cooking utensils: a slotted turner and a spoon, and can be used on all stovetops except induction, and pieces are oven-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. This set has a 4.6-star average rating from over 17,000 reviews on Amazon. It’s available in seven colors: Agave Blue, Cranberry Red, Lavender, Lemongrass Green, Mushroom Brown, Pumpkin Orange and Sea Salt Gray.

Best cast iron set: Cuisinel

Cuisinel’s cast iron cookware set has a 4.7-star average rating from over 3,300 reviews on Amazon. It includes three skillets — two of which come with glass lids — a 2-in-1Multi-Cooker (which functions like a Dutch oven), a grill pan, griddle and pizza and baking pan. All items are designed with a smooth finish to help evenly distribute heat across the cooking surface. The set also features three accessories: a pan scraper, five hot handle holders and a pan rack.

Best stone set: Carote

Carote’s cookware set is designed with five layers of PFOA-free, nonstick granite stone coating and has a 4.8-star average rating from over 300 reviews on Amazon. The set comes with three covered casserole dishes, a covered saucepan and two fry pans. Pieces are made from aluminum, and they feature soft, ergonomic handles that stay cool while cooking. Carote’s cookware is oven safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Best deals on cookware sets

If you’re looking to save on your cooking set upgrade, here are some noteworthy sales to consider