Many people took up baking during the coronavirus pandemic, and those who are expecting summer reunions may want to put their favorite desserts and treats on display. Hand mixers can be a useful kitchen gadget for light duty tasks, including mixing, combining and whipping everything from eggs and cookie batter to icing and bread dough. And they’re not just limited to baking: Like stand mixers, these tools can be used to shred chicken, mash potatoes and more.

While hand mixers aren’t typically as strong as stand mixers — larger appliances that can withstand more heavy duty jobs — they’re an affordable and compact alternative that can perform similar functions. Unlike stand mixers, hand mixers do require you to hold onto them while they whip ingredients together, but they’re usually easy to clean and can be used with most types of bowls. But while most hand mixers have the same functions, the power and speed settings can vary by model. To help you find the right one for your baking needs, we’ve compiled some highly rated options at a variety of price points.

What to consider when shopping for a hand mixer

When shopping for a mixer, your initial consideration should be the types of tasks you’ll be performing regularly. From there, you should determine whether you’ll need a simple hand mixer or a more advanced stand mixer. As Michelle Lettrich, a food blogger and creator of Brown Eyed Baker, pointed out in our guide to stand mixers: “If you don't anticipate making large batches of things, there is no reason to spring for a large mixer.”

You should also consider how much physical labor you’ll want to dedicate — a hand mixer needs to be held, while a stand mixer doesn’t need to move from the counter to do its job and can be left running while you do other activities in the kitchen. Keep in mind that certain hand mixers may not have a strong enough motor for thick batters and large batches, so be sure you’re using the tool for appropriate tasks.

According to Consumer Reports’ “Mixer Buying Guide,” there are a few features that you should consider when shopping for a hand mixer:

Speed : Hand mixers can have as many as 12 speed settings, with slow, medium and fast settings available depending on the mixture you’re making.

: Hand mixers can have as many as 12 speed settings, with slow, medium and fast settings available depending on the mixture you’re making. Stability : Some hand mixers feature an indentation under the motor so it can easily rest on the edge of a bowl.

: Some hand mixers feature an indentation under the motor so it can easily rest on the edge of a bowl. Beaters and attachments : Types of beaters include straight wire beaters and twisted wire beaters, while hand mixer attachments can range from dough hooks to whisks.

: Types of beaters include straight wire beaters and twisted wire beaters, while hand mixer attachments can range from dough hooks to whisks. Storage: Some hand mixers also offer built-in storage compartments that’ll let you store the beaters, attachments and cord, making it even more compact for small settings.

8 best hand mixers in 2021

This option by Shopping reader favorite brand KitchenAid is a bestseller on Amazon, boasting a 4.7-star average rating from more than 9,500 reviewers, and it’s a great option for beginners who don’t want the bells and whistles of a high-end mixer. It features five speeds that range from a slow stirring motion to add in ingredients to a speed fast enough for whipping heavy cream. It also comes with dishwasher-safe stainless steel beaters and is relatively lightweight at 2 pounds. You can choose from multiple unique colors, including Boysenberry and Green Apple.

Another basic option for beginners, the Cuisinart 5-Speed Hand Mixer features easy-to-use speed control buttons with speeds from 1-5 and a heel rest to comfortably position the mixer on your counter. According to the brand, this hand mixer includes two extra-long beaters that are dishwasher-safe and easy to clean, and the device also features a rotating swivel cord for both right- and left-handed use. It currently has a 4.5-star average rating from over 2,500 reviews on Amazon.

With a 4.8-star average rating from more than 1,000 Amazon shoppers, this option from Breville is a high-tech option equipped with electronic sensors that automatically adjust the speed based on the attachment you’re using to ensure consistent mixing. It features nine speed settings, a quick-release trigger to remove beaters for easy cleaning and a strong 250-watt motor. It also comes with scraper beaters that have a silicone tip for quiet mixing, dough hooks, balloon whisks and a storage box for the beaters and cord.

This affordable option from Hamilton Beach features six speeds, along with what the brand calls a “QuickBurst” function that adds extra power when needed. For storage, the hand mixer comes with a snap-on case where you can keep the attachments, including two beaters and a whisk. The built-in groove also allows you to rest it on the bowl so there’s less mess. It’s a bestselling option with a 4.6-star average rating from over 38,000 Amazon reviews.

Cuisinart’s nine-speed hand mixer is equipped with the brand’s “SmoothStart” feature, which has three low-start speeds that can prevent splatters and messes when combining or whipping ingredients. The included attachments — beaters, a chef's whisk, a dough hook and a spatula — can be stored in the clear, snap-on storage case, while the LED display allows you to adjust the speed at the touch of a button. This mixer currently has a 4.6-star average rating from over 3,000 Amazon shoppers.

If you’re looking for an electric hand mixer that won’t require you to untangle a cord, this KitchenAid one equips a rechargeable Lithium ion battery that allows it to be used multiple times before a light signals it’s time for a recharge (the brand claims the battery can recharge from empty to full in two hours or less and performs a quick charge in about 10 minutes). KitchenAid also offers a cordless collection that includes a hand blender and a food chopper.

The Helix Performance 5-Speed Hand Mixer has a 4.6-star average rating from over 9,500 Amazon shoppers and includes helix beaters made from durable reinforced nylon that can withstand tough batters and covers more surface area, according to the brand. You can slowly switch speeds to prevent messy countertops while mixing, and it features a turbo boost option for quick additional strength.

This budget-friendly three-speed option from Dash is lightweight, weighing a little over 2 pounds, and compact enough to fit inside a standard kitchen drawer, according to the brand. It features a one-touch eject button to remove the stainless steel beaters for easy clean-up, and the beaters clip to the side of the base once you’re done for simple and compact storage.

