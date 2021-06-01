Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Memorial Day is finally here, which means we’re less than one month away from the official start of summer on June 20. During the summer months, a great way to cool off is with an ice cold drink, and you can always have some cubes on hand by investing in an ice cube tray. Another benefit to ice cube trays is that you’re not limited to filling your tray up with just plain or flavored water — you can try experimenting with wine and spirits to help prevent your alcoholic drink from becoming diluted once the ice melts down, for example. You’re also able to create a Pinterest-worthy drink by adding edible flowers or berries to the mix. To help you stay cool on long, sweltering days, we rounded up seven top-rated ice cube trays that can cool down your beverage of choice — including water, smoothies and cocktails — while lounging by the pool.

Best ice cube trays

Given that the most affordable ice cube tray on our list is just under $2, you can stock up on a few ice cube trays to help keep your family and pets cool on a hot day. Ice cube trays are available at Shopping reader favorite stores like Amazon, Walmart and Target.

Best pack of ice cube trays: DOQAUS

Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling ice cube tray boasts a 4.6-star average rating from more than 4,700 reviews on the site. The brand claims that each dishwasher-safe tray is made from BPA-free material and says you can make 14 ice cubes in each tray. This 4-pack is available in four colorways: Green, Yellow, Light Blue and Orange.

Best affordable ice cube tray: Rubbermaid

Walmart’s No.1 bestselling ice cube tray received a 4.6-star average rating from 270 reviews on the retailer’s site. Priced at just under $2, Rubbermaid’s single ice cube tray is the most affordable option on our list — you can also order the 2-pack from Amazon for less than $7 if you prefer.

Best ice cube tray for smoothies: Vremi

When Shopping writer Zoe Malin wants to thicken her smoothies, she reaches for this 2-pack of large ice cube trays. Before she ordered Vremi’s silicone trays, Malin used to “bang” her old ice trays on the counter, but she now finds she can “easily remove” her frozen almond milk and coffee cubes. The ice cube trays also come with lids, which helps prevent spillage and freezer burn, according to Malin. Vremi’s ice cube trays received a 4.5-star average rating from more than 5,860 reviews on Amazon.

Best ice cube tray for cocktails: Tovolo

Tovolo’s 2-piece ice molds received a 4.8-star average rating from more than 19,000 reviews on Amazon. You can enhance your cocktails with these large spherical-shaped ice cubes — they typically don’t melt as quickly compared to smaller ice cubes. And creating TikTok-worthy ice cubes is simple, to boot — just fill the mold to the water line, lower the cap onto the mold and freeze for approximately 4 to 6 hours. Tovolo claims the dishwasher-safe ice molds are also made from BPA-free material.

Best ice cube tray for whiskey: Adoric

Amazon is a treasure trove of Father’s Day gifts, and this 2-piece set of ice cube trays could make for a nice treat for your favorite whiskey aficionado. Adoric’s ice cube tray allows you to make six spherical ice molds and six square-shaped ones. This pack of black ice trays earned a 4.3-star average rating from more than 15,700 reviews on Amazon.

Best ice cube tray for small cubes: Arrow Home

Arrow Home’s ice cube tray is helpful on days when you want to make crushed ice for frappuccinos and snow cones or a lot of small ice cubes — up to 180 — in one go. The 3-pack of silicone trays received a 4.4-star average rating from more than 5,130 reviews on Amazon.

Best ice cube tray for rectangular cubes: Room Essentials

This Target-exclusive ice cube tray received a 4.7-star average rating from 12 reviews on the retailer’s site. The dishwasher-safe tray is made from silicone and is available in three shades: Green, Black and Brown. It is the second-most affordable ice cube tray option on our list.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.