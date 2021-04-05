Should you get a juicer?

Juicing is a great way to get additional vitamins and minerals into your diet, said Shana Spence, RDN, a dietitian nutritionist in New York City. But if you plan to begin incorporating juices into your diet, she recommended using them as a meal supplement instead of a meal replacement, as juice alone won’t provide all of the nutrients and fiber your body needs.

“I want to really emphasize that juice shouldn't be thought of as a meal. If you are juicing, you are removing the fiber,” she said. “This alone is not going to give you the satiety that you need. Plan on having juice with a meal.”

Juicers extract liquid from fruits, vegetables and even nuts, separating it from the skins and pulp to create a smooth drink. They’re different from blenders, which process the whole fruit or vegetable to produce a thicker drink or paste.

Jennifer Vandertoorn, program director at diet and wellness company Reboot with Joe, outlined a few common types of juicers:

Manual juicers are handheld tools that squeeze the juice out of the fruit. They’re the simplest and most affordable juicers out there but limited in the type and quantity of juice they can produce (typically only used for citrus).

are handheld tools that squeeze the juice out of the fruit. They’re the simplest and most affordable juicers out there but limited in the type and quantity of juice they can produce (typically only used for citrus). If you’re only looking to make citrus juice, electric juicers are much easier (and less messy). They typically equip a spinning reamer that you’d press the citrus down on to extract the juice.

are much easier (and less messy). They typically equip a spinning reamer that you’d press the citrus down on to extract the juice. The most common type of juicer is the fast juicer, or centrifugal juicer . These juicers use tiny ridges to shred fruits and vegetables and then spin them in a drum to separate the juice from the rest of the produce. Unlike citrus juicers, centrifugal models can juice different fruits and vegetables and are often more expensive.

. These juicers use tiny ridges to shred fruits and vegetables and then spin them in a drum to separate the juice from the rest of the produce. Unlike citrus juicers, centrifugal models can juice different fruits and vegetables and are often more expensive. Slow juicers, or masticating juicers, “chew” the produce at a slower speed and force the juice through a fine stainless steel strainer. They’re similar to centrifugal juicers in that they juice a variety of fruits and vegetables. Despite the name, these juicers typically produce juice at the same speed as a centrifugal juicer but are much quieter (and pricier). They also produce much less food waste due to their lower speeds.

Best juicers of 2021

To help you find the right juicer for you, we compiled highly rated options across price points and in line with expert guidance.

Best manual juicer: Zulay

This manual citrus juicer comes with two handles to squeeze down on the fruit and a middle piece to keep the seeds from falling out. This juicer comes in eight colors and multiple sizes, and is dishwasher-safe and compact for easy storage with the rest of your kitchen supplies. This affordable model is ideal if you only plan to juice citrus fruits like lemons, limes and oranges.

Best affordable electric citrus juicer: Black + Decker

This affordable juicer uses 30 watts and can hold up to 32 ounces in its base, making this model ideal for larger households. It has a pressure-activated reamer and a drip-free spout so you can use the juicer as a pitcher to pour out drinks without transferring the liquid. Pulp collects in a separate basket for easy removal and cleanup.

Best electric citrus juicer: Smeg

This juicer is sleekly designed with a retro flair, similar to Smeg’s other kitchen appliances. This electric juicer has an 80-watt motor, allowing users to extract the juice from lemons, limes, oranges and even grapefruits. It has a built-in sensor to activate when a fruit is pressed down on the reamer and the juice flows into a drip-free bowl. These juicers come in six colors and are extremely compact for easy storage.

Best centrifugal juicer for families: Breville

This juicer is bigger (and more expensive) than other centrifugal models, but can make large batches of juice without pausing. It has an extra-wide chute to juice whole fruit (no cutting up produce beforehand!). The Juice Fountain Cold uses 850 watts and has two speeds: 1300 rpm and 6500 rpm, depending on what foods you're juicing. This model also comes with a jug that can hold up to 70 ounces, which can easily be sealed and refrigerated.

Best affordable centrifugal juicer: Cuisinart

If you’re interested in getting into juicing but aren’t ready to shell out for one, this affordable juicer is perfect for you. This model can juice fruits and vegetables and can hold 16 ounces of juice and 40 ounces of pulp. It uses 500 watts and has an adjustable spout, removable pulp container and cleaning brush for easy cleaning. An LED screen tells you when your juice is done and the juice container can be replaced while juicing, useful when you're making a large juice batch.

Best centrifugal juicer: Nutribullet

NutriBullet is best known for its blenders, but its highly-rated juicer comes with lots of added features including three speeds: high, low and turbo, and two chutes of different sizes to accommodate different types of produce. This model uses 1,000 watts and also comes with additional parts to make and store your juice, including to-go bottles, freezer trays and a cleaning brush. Components are dishwasher safe and easily removable.

Best masticating juicer with added features: Hurom

This high-end juicer offers everything you need to start juicing. It also rotates at slower speeds (43 pm) and efficient power (150 watts) and comes with a control lever to determine how much pulp you want in your juice. The unique feature of Hurom’s juicer is its versatility — you can juice fruits, leafy greens, nuts and veggies, but you can also make tofu and ice cream. Users can simply clean the juice with a water rinse, and parts are easily removable.

Best masticating juicer: Nama

This highly-rated juicer similarly uses slow speeds and efficient power to retain more nutrients and flavors in the juice. It’s more affordable than other masticating juicers out there and is relatively compact (which means less storage space needed). This model comes with three strainers, allowing users to make sorbets, smoothies and even nut milk. This juicer also comes with a detachable pulp container and cleaning brush for easy cleanup. Users can easily store up to 60 ounces of juice for future use.

How to shop for a juicer

Experts we consulted shared features to consider to look out for while shopping.

Juicers range in size . Think about how much storage you have and how much juice you’ll make in a typical batch. A single-person household likely won’t need to make more than 20 ounces of juice in a given sitting, said Vandertoorn.

. Think about how much storage you have and how much juice you’ll make in a typical batch. A single-person household likely won’t need to make more than 20 ounces of juice in a given sitting, said Vandertoorn. Some juicers make a considerable amount of noise . Centrifugal juicers sound similar to a blender, while masticating juicers are much quieter.

. Centrifugal juicers sound similar to a blender, while masticating juicers are much quieter. Some models come with storage containers that easily attach to the model and can be refrigerated. If you plan to make your juice in batches, look for models that offer their own storage, said Erin Nella, a senior dietitian at U.C Davis Medical Center.

that easily attach to the model and can be refrigerated. If you plan to make your juice in batches, look for models that offer their own storage, said Erin Nella, a senior dietitian at U.C Davis Medical Center. Manual juicers will typically cost under $25, while electric juicers can range from $30 to $150. Centrifugal juicers typically cost anywhere from $100 to $200, and masticating juicers will run between $250 to close to $500.

Juicers will need to be cleaned after every use, said Nella. Look for models with easy to remove parts and dishwasher-safe pieces. Finding a juicer with minimal components will not only save you time on clean-up, it will also increase your chances of actually developing a regular juicing habit, said Crocker.

