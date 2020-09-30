Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The continued spread of coronavirus leaves many of us dining out less and cooking more. Home cooks have been steadily increasing the popularity of both Instant Pots and air fryers. These capable devices can make getting dinner on the table easier, which can be particularly helpful after a long day working from home or learning virtually. Another multitasking machine that promises to do it all and worth considering is the smart oven. These countertop convection oven lookalikes are deemed smart ovens for having been outfitted with multiple cooking modes: air fry, bake, broil and rotisserie cooking among them. They’re designed to handle the logistics of temperature changes and airflow for you so you can pop raw food in and sit back until it’s ready.

Best smart ovens to shop in 2020 at every price point

The price of smart ovens is all over the place: Expect to spend around several hundred dollars. The more features you’re after — like food temperature sensors and automatic cooking — the greater the price, in general. The good news is that high-quality, multi-function smart ovens are available in a variety of prices, some not as high as you might expect.

COSORI's air fryer combo oven gives you a dozen cooking presets for pizza, roasting, air frying, toasting, broiling, baking cookies, rotisserie cooking, dehydrating, fermenting and keeping food warm. It’s large enough to fit a 13-inch pizza, a five-pound whole chicken, or a dozen cupcakes. A nonstick interior should mean easier cleanups.

The 10-in-1 oven lets you toast, bagel, bake, bake, broil, roast, slow cook, make pizza, and bake cookies. You can adjust its cooking to handle frozen food with a push of a button. It comes up to temp quickly, slashing preparation time.

An 8-in-1 oven means eight separate functions: air fry, roast, broil, bake, toast, bagel, dehydrate and warm. The flatter cooking area is wide enough to allow for a 13-inch pizza, a 13 inches by 13 inches sheet pan, or six chicken breasts. This oven is designed to preheat in 60 seconds its lower profile should allow for easier storage.

If you're looking for a microwave, air fryer, convection oven or food warmer, consider this smart oven by Amazon. It's big enough to cook a chicken, includes over 30 built-in presents, a temperature probe and more. Plus, it's equipped with voice control functions and Alexa will let you know when dinner is ready. When you buy the oven, you'll also receive an Echo Dot.

Air fry, bake, roast and rotisserie in this oven. Despite its smaller size, it actually boasts 12.7 quarts-worth of cooking space, along with three rack levels. Fifteen cooking presets are complemented by 10 included accessories: rotisserie clips, an oven rack, drip pan, mesh basket and mesh trays. It comes in black, silver, white and red.

This countertop oven can be set to five modes: steam, bake, broil, reheat and toast. But the best part is the extreme ease of cooking. Like the June smart oven, an app allows you to control the oven and set recipes to work. It also lets you scan groceries — like frozen foods, for example — and the oven will cook them according to package directions. Tovala also has their own line of mail-order meals (of course), which you can order separately.

The BOV450XL Mini Smart Oven by Breville is a great option if you have limited kitchen space and still want the benefits of a smart oven. It comes with eight cooking functions so you can do everything from bake and broil to toast, reheat and more. It also features Element IQ, which Breville claims steers heat and power to where it's most needed while cooking. Although a mini oven, you can cook up to an 11-inch pizza.