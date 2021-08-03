Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Crate & Barrel just released an array of exclusive and limited edition kitchen supplies to help you upgrade your space. The launch includes modern designs and products from popular kitchen brands All-Clad and KitchenAid.

The latest launch is based on fall kitchen trends collected independently by the retailer based on consumer behavior. During the research phase, the brand saw a rise in home-crafted coffee and fancy espresso drinks as a result of individuals working from home. And with gift giving skyrocketing during Father’s Day as family and friends were again able to gather, the new launches are meant to serve as gifting inspiration for birthdays, holidays and weddings.

To fuel the at-home coffee craze, Shopping reader favorite brand KitchenAid released a home espresso machine set exclusive to Crate & Barrel and a brand new, limited-edition colorway of its classic stand mixer design. The KitchenAid Espresso Suite features an espresso machine and a burr coffee grinder (which is sold separately), both of which come in a sleek matte white color called Milkshake. To create your ideal cup of coffee, the espresso machine equips dual smart temperature sensors and a steam wand that’ll create foam or warm milk for a latte or cappuccino, while the grinder features an automatic smart dosing technology that provides a consistent amount of grounds.

The Light & Shadow KitchenAid Mixer Collection features the brand’s classic stand mixer design with a matte white base. Choose from a Black ceramic bowl textured with three-dimensional studs or a Black stainless steel bowl.

The All-Clad HA1 Curated Cookware 10-piece set comes with stainless steel lids, flared rims for pouring liquids and oven-safe stainless steel bases (up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit). It also has a long-lasting nonstick finish and ergonomic handles for an easy grip.

