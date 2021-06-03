Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Our Place, known for its kitchen essentials like the bestselling Always Pan, is expanding its line-up, adding three new knives — including a serrated, paring and chef’s knife — and a cutting board to its current collection of products. The brand describes these new tools as its “biggest launch” since introducing its popular eight-in-one pan in 2019. The company also currently carries plates, glasses, spatulas and a steamer.

All the knives are made from steel and feature a handle with a guided grip — a groove to show you where to hold each knife, according to a press release announcing the launch. The new cutting board — which is made from a higher-quality American Black Walnut wood, according to Our Place — includes a built-in “juice trench” that’s designed to prevent spilling while you’re chopping. You can also choose to flip the cutting board — which is completely flat on the other side — and use it as a serving board, the brand says.

Everything to know about Our Place’s new knives and cutting board

Our Place is offering the new knives and cutting board in sets as well — the Fully Prepped Bundle includes the three knives and the cutting board while the Knife Trio features the three knives only. Each knife currently comes in four colors: Steam, Spice, Blue Salt and Char, which are the same shades that the Always Pan is available in.

This chef’s knife is meant for slicing, dicing and mincing ingredients like herbs and root vegetables. It features an 8-inch blade.

This serrated knife is meant to slice through both soft and hard items — whether it’s tomatoes or a loaf of bread. It features a 9-inch blade.

You can use this paring knife for smaller kitchen tasks like slicing through a lemon. It features a blade that’s half the size of the newly released chef’s knife at 4 inches long.

As mentioned above, this cutting board includes a “juice trench,” which can hold over 2/3 cup of liquid to avoid spills on your countertop. You can opt to flip it over and use it to serve spreads, platters and more. It also features an ergonomic inset handle for when you want to move or store it away.

The bundle includes the Everyday Chef’s Knife, Serrated Slicing Knife and Precise Paring Knife, along with the Walnut Cutting Board. You can choose the colors of each knife — either mixing and matching the three or going for a monochromatic look.

The trio includes the Everyday Chef’s Knife, Serrated Slicing Knife and Precise Paring Knife. You can also choose the colors of each knife.

