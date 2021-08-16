Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Our Place, known for its bestselling Always Pan that had a 60,000-person waitlist last year, just launched a new piece of cookware: the Perfect Pot. The brand said it has received requests to design a pot since it was founded in 2019. The 5.5-quart pot comes with a cast aluminum straining lid and a nonstick roasting rack, as well as a beechwood spoon. It’s available in four colors: Spice, Steam, Blue Salt and Char. A limited number of pots in each color will go on sale over the next four days.

The Perfect Pot is designed to serve as a stockpot, Dutch oven and saucepot, aiming to eliminate the need to purchase and store multiple pieces of large cookware. The included roasting rack doubles as a steamer, and the built-in strainer has a pour spout to help you avoid drips when serving food.

Constructed from cast aluminum, the Perfect Pot conducts and retains heat better than stainless steel cookware, according to Our Place. The brand recommends using low to medium heat while cooking, as well as oils with a high smoke point like extra virgin olive oil and avocado oil. It’s oven-safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and compatible with all stovetops.

The pot is lightweight and has handles on either side, making it easy to move between the stovetop, oven and table. It’s also designed with Our Place’s non-toxic, nonstick ceramic coating so food doesn't get stuck while you’re cooking. You can wipe the pot clean with soapy water and a soft sponge after each use.

Our Place suggests cooking with nonmetal utensils — like its beechwood spoon — to avoid scratching its nonstick coating. The spoon nests on the pot in two different ways, similar to how the beechwood spatula that comes with the Always Pan attaches to its handle.

