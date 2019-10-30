Breaking News Emails
SHOPPING CONTENT BY STACKCOMMERCE
These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.
When you barely have any time left to yourself, at-home massagers could provide some optimal relief from muscle tension—and do so in a matter of minutes. Even better is that some options to consider are currently marked down to prices often seen during Black Friday. That means you could grab one (or several) of these discounted massagers right now and save. Here are some great options to consider:
1. TimTam All-New PowerMassager
You might have seen these hand-held power massagers on the sidelines of sporting events—they're the tool of choice for many professional athletes to quickly reduce lactic acid build-up and provide immediate muscle relief. This model powers up to 2,500 strokes-a-minute to help to break down knots and increase blood flow with the touch of a button.
2. 10-Motor Full-Body Massage Mat with Heat
When aches and tension is in your lower back, it might be difficult to reach it with a handheld device. That's where the 10-Motor Full-Body Massage Mat comes into play. It features 10 different massage motors that target common problem areas like your neck, lumbar area, legs, and back, as well as a built-in heater to help loosen and relieve tension.
3. Shiatsu Pillow Massager with Heat
Shiatsu massage focuses on key points (or meridians) in the body. This pillow-style massager specifically targets the back of your neck to knead out the tension you might be holding there. Use it in bed, while lounging on your couch, or strap it onto a car headrest for a quick, optimized neck massage.
4. Shiatsu Portable Back Massager with Heat
Like the pillow massager is to your neck, this portable Shiatsu massager is for your shoulders and back. With this device, you can choose between three different speed levels to provide the right type of muscle and pain relief to your harder to reach areas. Plus, its compact design means you can take it with you on long-haul trips.
5. Belmint Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager
Last on our list is a Shiatsu-style foot massager, which is perfect for runners, people who are on their feet all day, or, let's face it, anyone who wants a quick pick-me-up during the day. The Belmint Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager (now on sale for $99.99) comes with five different deep kneading settings so you can tailor the pressure of the massager to your preferred taste. Plus, you can change up the levels or heat of the device with your toes, for easy and hands-free operation.