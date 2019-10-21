Breaking News Emails
SHOPPING CONTENT BY STACKCOMMERCE
These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.
Chances are you’ve stuck with the same hairdryer all your life simply because it was, well, there. And while it might seem like yours is doing just fine, there are plenty of reasons why you should consider investing in a new styling tool.
When you're drying your hair multiple times a week with a hairdryer, a premium-grade styling tool can significantly cut down on the time it takes you to get ready. It can also help protect your hair from heat damage and frizz. Of the hair dryers you should definitely be considering is NuMe's Bold Hairdryer, which is currently on sale for $60 (down from $99).
The powerful hair dryer features a ceramic grill that conducts infrared heat directly into your hair follicle and out of the cuticle to protect your hair as you use it. And its ionic technology does double duty by maintaining the moisture in your hair and eliminating frizz at the same time. The dryer also features a cool shot button that helps set your hairstyle of the day, a nozzle attachment (ideal for blow-drying hair straight) and two different temperature settings.
But, perhaps most importantly, one of the dryer's strongest features is drying your hair in barely any time. And, with less time needed to get ready in the morning, you’ll have more time to invest in other areas of your life. Excel course, anyone?
Looking for more deals?
- You don't need an MBA to improve your business savvy—here's how
- Improve your sales skills with a massive—and discounted—course
- These truly wireless earbuds compete with Apple's AirPods
- Travel smarter with this award-winning carry-on spinner case
- Upgrade to a premium mattress without breaking the bank
- Don't know Microsoft Excel? This bundle will help you master it
- Get up to 25 percent on a weighted blanket to help reduce stress