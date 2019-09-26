Breaking News Emails
SHOPPING CONTENT BY STACKCOMMERCE
These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.
Everyone is into embracing their natural hair these days, but sometimes, you just want to look like you're straight out of a shampoo commercial. But achieving a shiny, sleek, and voluminous hairdo doesn't only involve lathering and rinsing in the shower as advertisements lead you to believe. It often requires a myriad of tools, lots of patience, and numerous prayers.
Not with the NuMe Megastar Hair Straightener, though. A recipient of rave reviews on Amazon and Ulta, this hair straightener gives you a salon-quality look in no time.
The Megastar doesn't only straighten your hair, but it also locks in moisture to avoid frizziness. It's made with 1-inch pure tourmaline ceramic floating plates that heat up to 450°F in seconds, external infrared heat strip that heats hair from the inside out to reduce breakage, and an ion booster that delivers 1,000 percent more negative ion conditioning technology, therefore enhancing shine. It also features an ergonomic design for more comfortable styling, as well as a plate design that allows for a variety of hairstyles from silky straight locks to defined and natural-looking curls.
A value of $169, the NuMe Megastar Hair Straightener is on sale for $99.99.
Looking for more deals?
- These truly wireless earbuds compete with Apple's AirPods
- Travel smarter with this award-winning carry-on spinner case
- Upgrade to a premium mattress without breaking the bank
- Get up to 25 percent on a weighted blanket to help reduce stress
- Master a new language in time for your next big vacation or trip
- Don't know Microsoft Excel? This bundle will help you master it