The coronavirus pandemic caused Americans to spend a lot more time at home this year, prompting some to purchase air purifiers from brands like Molekule and PhoneSoap. Although they do not prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to medical experts we’ve consulted for myriad shopping guides this year, air purifiers help reduce indoor air pollution from rooms, which can cause allergy attacks and lung irritation. Air purifiers are one type of many products people have turned to in the past year to create a cleaner atmosphere in their homes — where many have been working and will continue to do so — in addition to air quality monitors, fans and humidifiers. Below, we look back at the bestselling air purifiers Shopping readers opted for in 2020.

Most air purifiers are pricey given the large spaces they clean, but there are some highly-rated and lower cost options, as long as you don’t mind sacrificing the size of the area getting cleaned. Toshiba’s smart air purifier comes equipped with Wi-Fi capability and is compatible with Amazon Alexa. The purifier also has a UV light sanitizer that helps kill airborne bacteria, and it emits a low level of noise.

Experts recommend purchasing an air purifier with a HEPA filter — a “high efficiency particulate air” filter — as they’re designed to clear out at least 99.7 percent of particulates in the air (that are 0.3 microns or larger in size). In addition to a HEPA filter, this air purifier has a PCO filter and an activated charcoal filter that helps to reduce unwanted odors in homes. You can choose between three speed settings and the air purifier has an optional UV-C light.

Honeywell’s air purifier has two filters: a pre-filter to capture large particles like pet hair and lint and a HEPA filter for smaller particles. It’s specifically designed for larger rooms — up to 465 square feet — and Honeywell claims it filters and circulates air up to five times an hour. The air filter has four cleaning levels: Germ, Allergen, General Clean and Turbo, as well as an auto-off timer option and a filter change indicator.

The Levoit LV-H132 has a three-stage filtration system: a pre-filter, a true HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter. It circulates air in rooms over four times an hour and has a night light. This air purifier also equips a built-in replacement indicator that reminds you when you need to replace your filter, approximately every six to eight months.

Despite only cleaning areas that are 161 square feet, the Blueair Pure 411 is one of the best lower cost air purifiers. It’s rated by the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers and was given a clean air delivery rating, or CADR, meaning it’s been tested in an independent laboratory and across the same metrics. This air purifier comes with a washable pre-filter that captures large particles like dust and pet hair, and it doesn't make a lot of noise, fitting right into a kids room or home office.

The Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool is an air purifier, humidifier and fan all in one. It also has a space heater and sleep timer, and features Wi-Fi connectivity and Alexa compatibility. Additionally, this air purifier allows for oscillation and it automatically detects airborne particles, gases, temperature and humidity levels, reporting them in real time so you can choose what settings to activate in the moment.

This air purifier is just over a foot in height, so you can easily move it between rooms or take it with you on trips. It has a three-stage filtration system — pre-filter, HEPA and activated carbon filters — as well as a low speed fan setting that operates at a reduced noise level, making sure not to disturb you while you sleep. The air purifier also has a night light with adjustable brightness options, and a child lock function. It also ships quickly, so you don’t have to wait long to remove indoor air pollution from your home after you place an order.

SilverOnyx’s air purifier is highly rated, can clean areas up to 500 square feet, and it comes in three colors: White, Silver and Black. It captures up to 99.97 percent of dust and allergens, including pet dander, pollen, dust mites and mold spores. The air purifier has five filtration levels, including a mesh pre-filter, HEPA H13 and carbon filters, a UV light and an ion generator.

Dyson products are popular among Shopping readers due to their high-end design and functionality. In addition to purifying the air in your home, the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Cryptomic allows you to cool down your space in warm weather and heat up a room during the winter. It also has a nighttime and backward airflow mode, and can oscillate filtered air up to 350 degrees. This device can be controlled through the Dyson smartphone app or using your voice — it’s Alexa and Siri compatible.

