April reader favorites: Face masks, cookware, vacuums and more

April was full of news for Shopping readers: Earth Day, National Pet Day, newly released guidance from the CDC for fully vaccinated people and more. During Earth Month, the Shopping team reflected on favorite eco-friendly products such as Stasher bags and reusable metal straws. And as temperatures warmed, we covered everything from backyard games and hammock sales to sunscreen, swimwear and more. Last month, we also saw some especially notable launches and sales events from Shopping reader favorite brands, including Away, Lululemon, Sephora and Wayfair. And as per usual, readers continued to gravitate toward face masks, cookware, exercise bikes and skincare.

To give you a better idea of the most purchased products we covered last month, below are 20 products that inspired Shopping readers the most.

One of the best Mother's Day gifts to consider right now, this HoRiMe charging station can be a great addition to your work from home setup. It can charge your Apple Watch or Apple AirPods and iPhone or another mobile device at once. It’s also compatible with the iPad. You can find it in over half-a-dozen colors, including Black, Gold, Space Gray and more.

The Shark Lift Away Vacuum was previously ranked the best affordable vacuum and has been a Shopping reader favorite for months. The brand’s Lift Away technology allows you to clean hard-to-reach areas by detecting the canister. It also includes a HEPA filter and anti-allergen seal.

The stylish-yet-functional Bala Bangles are what Shopping contributor Zoe Malin uses to relax during at-home workouts. The adjustable weights are one-size-fits-all and can be used as ankle weights or wrist weights. They come in three weight options, including 0.5 pounds, 1 pound and 2 pounds and offer a little resistance to your workouts. You can find them in a variety of colors, including Blush Pink, Deep Blue, Peach Nude and more.

Experts have previously told us in our guide to chlorophyll that it can help with acne, large pores and even signs of aging due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Standard Process recommends taking two of these soft gelcaps per meal, or as directed by your physician — each bottle holds 60 gel caps.

Another reader favorite, Sunfood Chlorella Tablets contain a green freshwater algae rich with chlorophyll that can be either chewed or blended into smoothies.

One of the best face mask accessories, this fog defender spray keeps your glasses from fogging up while you’re sporting a face mask. The brand claims its spray — which also works with telescopes, binoculars and cameras — will keep its target fog-free for up to 72 hours. You can also get the Fog Defender in a 2- or 3-pack.

If you’re looking for a comb that will detangle knots in your dog or cat’s fur, you may want to consider this option by Hartz, which doubles as a flea removal tool and which veterinarians recommended in our guide about how to get rid of fleas.

As experts explained in our guide to silk face masks, silk can repel water, which helps prevent respiratory droplets like those that carry Covid-19 from soaking into the fabric. This silk face mask from Roseward is made from 100 percent mulberry silk and features an interior filter pocket.

Blissy Pure Silk Face Mask is also a popular option among readers.

This game won the early gamers category in the 2021 American Tabletop Awards and is suitable for kids ages 10 and up. The animated card game features a world where people suddenly hate artichokes. Each player starts with an artichoke-filled deck of cards, and the objective is to get rid of them and harvest fresh vegetables as the game goes on.

As one of the best vitamin C serums, this Amazon No. 1 bestseller includes witch hazel to help calm inflammation and tighten the appearance of enlarged pores, while the combination of hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and jojoba oil help hydrate dry skin.

Experts previously recommended to us what to look out for when finding the right pillow for different kinds of sleepers — and the higher loft and firmness of this popular pillow set might be best for stomach sleepers. The set of two currently holds the top spot for bestselling pillows on Amazon.

These Black KN95 masks are the No. 1 bestseller on Amazon when it comes to cup dust safety masks. The masks include five layers and come in packs of 25. They sport elastic ear loops and an adjustable nose bridge to fit snugly around your face. Plus, they come in a variety of colors, including Purple, Pink, White and Multicolor.

This Cyclace bike is one of the best affordable indoor bikes and has been a Shopping reader favorite for at least a few months. It is made from steel and features a triangular frame. It also includes an LCD monitor, 36-pound flywheel and belt-drive system. Additionally, it sports a cushioned, adjustable seat and non-slip handlebars.

The Always Pan by Our Place is what Shopping writer Kala Herh frequently uses and highly suggests when it comes to finding an all-in-one pan: The pan is designed to be used as a fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula and spoon rest. “Three months in, I’m confident to say the pan is great, at least for amateur chefs in small spaces who love to experiment in the kitchen, like me,” wrote Herh. Additionally, the pan is dishwasher-safe.

Dermatologist Sheel Desai Solomon, MD, recommended Aveeno as one of her go-to kids’ sunscreen brands. This zinc oxide mineral sunscreen option features a hypoallergenic formula for sensitive skin. It offers broad spectrum coverage to provide protection against UVA and UVB rays for up to 80 minutes.

The AuraGlow teeth whitening pen is one of the best at-home teeth whitening products. It includes 35 percent carbamide peroxide gel which works to remove surface stains left from food and drink. To use, you simply brush the gel on your teeth and let it sit for a minute. You can throw the compact pen in your bag and take it with you on the go.

This LivSo shampoo was previously ranked the best dry scalp shampoo. Dermatologist Shari Hicks-Graham, MD, recommended it for dry scalps due to its gentle formula. The sulfate-free shampoo contains xylitol to fight yeast, as well as salicylic and glycolic acids and willow bark extract to help soothe and exfoliate your scalp. After use, you can apply LivSo Moisturizing Conditioner and LivSo Scalp Lotion.

These Adidas face masks are some of the best masks for exercising. The dual-layered masks are made of polyester and are machine-washable. They come in sets of three and sport the Adidas logo on the side. While one pack of masks costs $20, you can get two packs for $30 with code MASKUP.

If you’re in a pinch and haven’t already gotten a gift for Mother’s Day, Shopping readers seem to like this bamboo cheese board set. It includes two ceramic bowls, two serving plates, four pull-out drawers, a cheese knife set, two forks, a wine opener and more. Plus, it can be shipped within two days.

To help the mother figure in your life relax, consider this foot spa by Shopping reader favorite brand HoMedics, which also makes UV sanitizers. The foot spa is equipped with water jets and comes with a massage roller, pumice stone and cleaning brush to soothe calluses. It also includes a gel surface for comfort and a carry handle.

If you’re working from home but don’t want to invest in an ergonomic chair, you may want to consider a seat cushion. This Everlasting Comfort option is the best memory foam cushion with a coccyx cutout. Not only does it contour to your body, it also relieves pressure on your tailbone. Plus, you can find it in five colors, including Navy Blue, Gray and Red.

