You may be doing everything by the book when it comes to oral hygiene by brushing and flossing multiple times a day. But that doesn't mean on closer inspection your pearly whites will be perfectly clean. Traditional toothbrushes, for one, can only operate to a degree of cleanliness and can easily be used too harshly or incorrectly.
The AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush is one way to solve that issue. You can get a truly deep clean first thing in the morning and right before bed (brushing twice a day is better than once). And it can be easy. Electronic toothbrushes do all the work for you so you just gently get them in contact with your gum and teeth, and the device will handle the rest. And right now, you can get the AquaSonic along with eight brush heads and a travel case for $40 (down form $140). Each brush head lasts around four months, so you'll have everything you'll need over the course of the next two years to ensure your dental hygiene stays up to snuff.
How does it work? True to its name, the brush taps into sonic technology to help provide optimized, heavy-duty scrubbing. It does so by relying on frequencies to help dissolve surface stains. It's fitted with a 40,000-vibration-per-minute motor that deep cleans. And it has four different settings: massage, clean, soft, and whiten, so you can cater to your dental needs at any given moment. A built-in notification timer will tell you how long to brush for on each setting for even more fool-proof use—another common tooth brushing mistake for many is doing so too quickly.