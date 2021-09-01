IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

August reader favorites: Fans, masks, Covid test kits and more

From air purifiers and face mask accessories to teeth whitening pens and SPF lip balms, here are the most purchased items we covered in August.
Illustration of a WWDOLL KN95 Face Masks; Honeywell Quiet Set 8-Speed Oscillating Tower Fan, Man using a yellow TRX band, two people wearing aJ aanuu Reusable mask and a bottle of John Frieda Frizz Ease Shampoo
Shopping reader favorites in August include KN95 masks, fitness gear and more.Jaanuu ; Amazon ; Courtesy TRX
By Shari Uyehara, Shop TODAY

August meant a return to school and in-person learning for many Americans — we saw reader interest increase in everything from pencil cases and rolling backpacks to planners. We also saw rising concerns surrounding coronavirus variants, prompting us to update our coverage of KN95 masks, KN95 masks for kids, face mask guidance for fully vaccinated individuals, at-home Covid testing kits and more. And as temperatures continued to rise and those in the Pacific Northwest experienced another heat wave, we turned our focus toward air quality, with expert-guided reporting on air purifiers and affordable portable AC units. August also was full of launches from reader favorite brands like Crate & Barrel, Our Place and Samsung. Here are the 12 of the most purchased products we covered last month.

1.WWDOLL KN95 Face Masks

2. BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test

3. Jaanuu Reusable Antimicrobial Face Mask

4. AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen

5. Mural Wall Art Adjustable Silicone Cord Locks

6. WITHMOONS Cloth Face Mask

7. John Frieda Frizz Ease Shampoo

8. Aquaphor Lip Protectant with SPF

9. Instant Large Air Purifier

10. Honeywell Quiet Set 8-Speed Oscillating Tower Fan

11. Matek Gaiter Face Cover

12. TRX Bandit

Shari Uyehara, Shop TODAY

Shari Uyehara is the editorial operations associate for NBC News Shopping.