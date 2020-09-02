Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As some restaurants, salons and other businesses welcomed back their customers in August, NBC News Shopping readers continued to invest in face masks, filters and thermometers. While students geared up to return to online or in-person classes, our visitors showed an increased interest in back-to-school related items: kids face masks, Wi-Fi routers and other tech to create an at-home classroom. With increased time spent at home, NBC News Shoppers continued to purchase products to improve their homes, including vacuums, ergonomic chairs and exercise bikes, as well as grooming essentials such as trimmers and razors. After you check out the above shopping guides and recommendations, we’ve also rounded up the most popular home, tech and wellness products that readers gravitated towards last month. Here are the most purchased products we covered in August.

Inserting a filter into your cloth face mask should increase its effectiveness to filter out dust and other particles, according to Nidhy Varghese, MD, a pediatric pulmonologist in Texas. However, she previously told NBC News Shopping that adding an extra filter not necessarily make it more effective against coronavirus. These OUBA disposable filters are made of five layers of activated carbon made and non-woven material. They come in sets of 20 and filter out 99 percent of exhaust, pollen, smoke and other air particles.

Experts recommend keeping a thermometer at home since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists fever as one COVID-19 symptom. Although there are many thermometers to choose from, this digital one by iHealth is Amazon’s No. 1 bestseller in health care thermometers. It uses infrared technology and allows you to take one’s temperature from about three centimeters away. It’s also equipped with distance and environmental sensors for more accurate readings. You get results in about one second and the thermometer features large, white LED lights so you can easily read the temperature in dark environments.

The GermGuardian AC4825 includes a High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter, charcoal and PCO filter, UV-C sanitizer and TIO2 treatment to reduce and capture odors, mold and other particulates in the air. It is Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) approved and features a cleaning capacity of 167 square feet for most medium to large rooms. It also includes three-speed settings and a filter replacement indicator. While readers mostly purchased this air purifier, they also ordered air purifiers from Levoit and Blueair.

These kid-friendly, dual-layered cloth face masks by Crayola come in packs of five, allowing your child to wear a different one for each school day in a week. They feature colorful adjustable ear loops that create a snug fit and can help you and your students form better habits around wearing them daily. Aside from this Craymoji design, the masks also come in six other styles, including Crayola Stripe and Tip Faces. Each mask sports a tiny name tag and you’ll receive a mesh laundry bag with each purchase.

The Casio F91W-1 watch features a simple-yet-vintage design. It’s Amazon’s No. 1 bestseller in men’s wristwatches and is, according to the editor of NBC News Shopping, “virtually invincible.” It is also water-resistant so you can take it to the pool or beach as you enjoy the last stretch of summer. Plus, it includes a 24-hour clock option, features an alarm and stopwatch, and is equipped with a nighttime backlight.

If you’re looking for a trimmer for your face, hair or body, consider the Philips Norelco Multigroom 7000. It’s equipped with a five-hour rechargeable battery and features 23 attachments, including a nose and ear trimmer, foil shaver and extra-wide hair trimmer to cover all your needs. This stainless steel, multipurpose tool also includes self-sharpening blades that can last up to five years.

Experts argue it’s important that you invest in essential grilling tools and accessories for a better grilling experience. The stainless steel Misto Brushed Aluminum Oil Sprayer is Amazon’s No. 1 bestseller for oil dispensing oil sprayers. It’s easy to use and features a pump style cap. Being a reusable, non-aerosol sprayer, it doesn’t use chemical propellants and offers an environmentally-friendly alternative. Although the end of summer is near, there’s still time to get out the grill and have a socially-distant picnic.

The Shark Navigator Lift-Away is a lightweight, upright vacuum. It includes a HEPA filter plus an Anti-Allergen Complete Seal that work together to capture dust and allergens, while preventing them from escaping back into the air. It also features swivel steering to clean around furniture, as well as Lift Away technology so you can detach the canister and get hard-to-reach places.

If you’re looking to upgrade your home workstation, consider investing in a new ergonomic keyboard, mouse and office chair. NBC News Shopping visitors seemed to gravitate towards this budget-friendly option by Modway. For comfort, it features a breathable mesh back and plush vinyl seat cushion. It is also height-adjustable, includes lock functions and tilt tensions plus a 360-degree swivel. While the black offers a sleek design, it also comes in Blue, Gray, Red, Green and Brown.

If you’re looking for a new router to keep up with sharing the Wi-Fi between online schooling and working from home, consider the TP-Link AC1750. Our readers like this budget-focused option featuring theoretical top speeds of up to 1,300Mbps for an individual device or 1,750Mbps across multiple devices. It’s dual-band, includes parental controls and has Amazon Alexa compatibility.

Although Peloton is a well-known exercise bike company, other brands offer stationary bikes with similar functionality at power price points. NBC News Shopping visitors like this Sunny Health & Fitness option. It’s relatively budget-friendly, offers an adjustable resistance knob and doesn’t require a membership fee. It also includes an adjustable seat and handlebars, transportation wheels and a bottle holder.

Fashion brands, such as Athleta are selling face masks to help curb the spread of coronavirus. According to Jana Henning, head of product at Athleta, the Made to Move Mask is lightweight and made to stay on your face while you exercise. It features soft elastic and is made of two layers of the Gap brand’s patented featherweight stretch fabric: A polyester and spandex blend with a combination mesh and polyester blend liner for comfort and breathability.

This mini dehumidifier by Pro Breeze holds up to 52 ounces of water and is convenient for small spaces. After consulting experts, we ranked this “whisper-quiet” dehumidifier as the best basic dehumidifier of 2020. Certified mold inspector Jennifer Nitrio of Mold Help For You previously said this device is “portable and lightweight with an auto shut-off feature. Although it doesn’t have a lot of bells and whistles, it is a workhorse in small spaces with only minor moisture concerns.” If you’re looking for a larger option with more functions, consider the highly rated Frigidaire 30-Pint Dehumidifier with Effortless Humidity Control.

Michael Schmidt, PhD, a professor with the department of microbiology and immunology at the Medical University of South Carolina, previously told NBC News Shopping “We take a shower to remove the microbes affiliated with our skin. The only thing that microbes like better than human skin is plastic and glass.” PhoneSoap products can kill 99.99 percent of the bacteria that’s been accumulated on your device in just five minutes. The PhoneSoap 3 includes two charging ports, fits smartphone and most cases and comes in a variety of colors including Aqua, Black, Periwinkle and Gold.

The Billie Razor features five nickel- and rust-free blades for a smooth and sensitive skin-friendly shave. It includes charcoal shave soap for comfort and cleaning and an ergonomic handle with a matte rubber back, available in DreamPop, Coral, Cool Blue and Blush, to prevent slipping. Additionally, Billie products are vegan and gluten- and cruelty-free.

