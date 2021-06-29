Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Away, a Shopping reader-favorite luggage brand known for its polycarbonate hard suitcases, has officially launched its first-ever cosmetics bag.

After unzipping your new Away makeup bag, you’ll find it is lined with a water-resistant nylon interior that you can wipe down for easy cleaning in case your liquid beauty products accidentally spill while traveling. Inside are two sections, including a transparent compartment where you can tuck away your travel-friendly beauty products like acne face wash, tinted sunscreen, face moisturizer with sunscreen and long-lasting lipstick. There’s also a detachable makeup brush roll — with snap closure — that can fit up to five brushes, including large fluffy powder brushes. It’s available in two colors — Black and Petal — and sports a top handle. Like all Away products, you can order the company’s latest drop directly through its website or at one of its 13 stores across North America.

Other Away travel accessories

The popular direct-to-consumer brand makes 27 other travel-friendly accessories ranging from a neck pillow and blanket to compression socks and shoe cubes. We highlighted a few other notable Away travel accessories that are worth considering ahead of your next trip.

Made from a water-resistant nylon exterior, this toiletry bag sports three mesh interior compartments, as well as a clear zipper pouch. As its name suggests, this hanging toiletry bag includes a mini hook that can be hung on a towel bar or on the back of a door. It is available in three colors: Black, Coast and Green.

Away also makes non-hanging toiletry bags in two sizes — Small and Large — both of which are available in the same three colors as the aforementioned Hanging Toiletry bag. The Small bag includes two compartments — one mesh and one clear pouch with zip closure — while the large bag boasts four interior compartments. Both sizes feature an exterior pocket with zip closure.

This travel-friendly jewelry case is made from smooth leather and is available in three colors: Cherry, Black and Coast. After unzipping this square-shaped jewelry box, you'll see a microsuede lining with two dedicated sections for your small earrings and rings, plus a main compartment for necklaces and bracelets, as well as a section divider.

If your cords get tangled easily, then opt for this nylon case that can fit your travel tech, including laptop and smartphone chargers, as well as your Apple AirPods with charging case. This organizer is made from water-resistant nylon and features a dual zip closure.

This smooth leather passport holder boasts RFID protection and four card slots so you can tuck away your driver's license, credit cards and other essentials. There is also a back slit pocket to store your boarding pass.

This gift set includes a mini version of Away's Green hard suitcase filled with five TSA-friendly beauty products from Alder New York, Salt & Stone and Kinfield. If you want to only order the Mini Suitcase without the extra items, then you can select from seven colors, including Blush, Silver Aluminum, Sand and more.

