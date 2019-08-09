Breaking News Emails
SHOPPING CONTENT BY STACKCOMMERCE
These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.
While the temperatures rise outside, power bills rise inside. It's just so tempting to crank up the AC and forget the consequences. But, alas, that cooling relief comes with a major bummer for your bank account.
Rather than sabotage your finances, there's a smarter way to beat the heat this summer: Evapolar personal air conditioners. The EvaSMART 2 and EvaChill EV-500 both offer an eco-friendly way to cool off in the heatwave, so you can keep your bills low and still be comfortable. Even better, they're both on sale.
EvaSMART 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner
The EvaSMART uses evaporative cooling — just like nature does — to drop the air temperature around you. It's just over seven by eight inches, so you can fit it in any nook or cranny around your home or office. It also integrates with smart home devices like Alexa and Google Home, so you can cool off without having to leave your couch. You never have to worry about the EvaSMART drying out your skin or eyes, as it works double duty as a humidifier and air cleaner, giving you the optimal climate wherever you are.
Available in White, Stormy Gray, and Black color varieties, you can get the EvaSMART 2 Smart Personal Air Conditioner for $179.99 right now — down 29 percent from the original cost of $256.
EvaChill EV-500
The EvaChill EV-500 works just like the EvaSMART, using natural evaporative cooling to drop the temperature in your personal bubble. All you have to do is fill the water tank and connect it to a power source and watch it do its thing. Instantly, you'll feel cooling relief.
It doesn't feature smart home capability and WiFi connection like the EvaSMART, but if you're looking for the convenience of portability, look no further. The EvaChill weighs just 750g, features an integrated handle, and can hook up anywhere via USB. In other words, you can take it with you wherever you want: the office, on a camping trip, to your bedside table, outside by the pool, etc.
Available in Gray and White varieties, you can pick up the EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner for just $79 — 20 percent off the original retail price.
Looking for more deals?
- These truly wireless earbuds compete with Apple's AirPods
- Travel smarter with this award-winning carry-on spinner case
- Upgrade to a premium mattress without breaking the bank
- Don't know Microsoft Excel? This bundle will help you master it
- Get up to 25 percent on a weighted blanket to help reduce stress
- Master a new language in time for your next big vacation or trip