Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Alongside summer essentials like sunscreen, UPF hats and sunglasses, beach chairs are investment-worthy upgrades — and can elevate most beach and even pool excursions. With a litany of possibilities, some models boast built-in coolers and pockets while others like this Lightspeed Outdoors model features a reclining back. You can also find loveseats — Timber Ridge and Ozark Trail make two-seater beach chairs. And functional options will equip built-in lumbar support or an umbrella.

Beach chairs are sold pretty much wherever you like to shop for outdoor furniture. Beyond Amazon, they are available at Shopping reader favorite stores like Wayfair, Target and Walmart. You can also find them at well-known shops like Bed Bath & Beyond, Etsy and The Home Depot. While there are brands that make pool chairs, too, you can get away with using your non-pool beach chair by the pool if you prefer.

Best beach chairs

From loveseats to foldable designs, these are a few top rated beach chairs you can lounge on from now until Labor Day weekend.

Best overall beach chair: Kijaro

Given its top rating and price point, Kijaro’s offering earned the top spot on our list of the best beach chairs. It is made from a combination of breathable mesh and polyester and features a metal bar support to accommodate those who weigh up to 300 pounds. Kijaro’s chair is equipped with two cup holders and a zippered side organizer. This beach chair is available in 10 colors and boasts a 4.7-star average rating from nearly 10,070 reviews on Amazon.

Best affordable beach chair under $25: P&J Trading

Most adult-sized options we found at popular retailers start at $50 — this relatively affordable option can safely support users who weigh up to 300 pounds and is available in seven colors, like attention-grabbing Red and Bright Blue. If you veer toward neutral colors, consider shades like Tan and Camo. The 4.2-star average rating from more than 40 reviews on Amazon isn’t too shabby, either.

Best investment-worthy beach chair: Sport-Brella

Sport-Brella’s beach chair reclines in three different positions and comes equipped with a built-in umbrella that boasts a UPF 50+ undercoat. It is also the sole beach chair on our list with a detachable footrest. This beach chair comes with insulated pockets and a cup holder, plus a zippered side pocket with a built-in bottle opener. It earned a 4.2-star average rating from more than 3,530 reviews on Amazon.

Best big and tall beach chair: Coleman

If you or your loved ones are tall or weigh up to 600 pounds, Coleman’s Quad chair is a worthwhile purchase that can accommodate either. It weighs just under 10 pounds and comes in two colors: Blue and Tan/Brown. Coleman’s “seat drain system” that empties water helps dry your new beach chair faster, too. It also sports a water-resistant sleeve pocket to store your beach tech.

Best kids beach chair: Melissa & Doug

this octopus-inspired kids beach chair is the most affordable option on our list. This foldable beach chair is designed for children ages four and up, according to the brand. It is equipped with a cup holder and comes with a matching blue travel bag so you (or your favorite toddler) can tote the 3-pound chair to the beach with relative ease. Melissa & Doug’s beach chair received a 4.8-star average rating from nearly 1,160 reviews on Amazon.

Best Lightweight Beach Chair: Highland Dunes

Weighing just one pound, these inflatable beach chairs are the lightest beach chairs on our roundup. Although it doesn’t come with an air pump, the brand claims it will take you 60 seconds to inflate each beach chair by mouth. The Kellie AirWedge received a 4-star average rating from more than 40 reviews on Wayfair.

Best folding beach chair: Coleman

Colman’s folding beach chair received a 4.6-star average rating from more than 3,030 reviews on Amazon. Adults who weigh up to 325 pounds are supported by the chair’s steel frame, according to the brand, and it equips a built-in cooler able to store up to four cans of your favorite beverage. It also sports a cup holder and side pockets.This Coleman beach chair is available in four colors: Black, Blue, Red and Grey/Black.

Best ergonomic beach chair: Banzk

Currently, it is Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling camp chair and it earned a 4.3-star average rating from 40 reviews on the retailer’s site. This beach hair is made from a combination of polyester and breathable mesh and sports an ergonomic design, according to the brand. Banzk claims the frames are made from corrosion-resistant aluminum alloys and the feet sport anti-slip rubber feet. Banzk claims this beach chair can support those who weigh up to 330 pounds. Is it available in two colors: Purple and Grey.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.