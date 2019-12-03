This article is powered by Shop TODAY. Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Editor's note: We will be updating all of the Cyber Week sales and deals in this article through the week. Many Black Friday deals went on into Cyber Monday and are now going into Cyber Week, with some slight price changes. Where merchants sold out of stock, we've removed those listings and updated them.
NBC News readers' most popular Black Friday and Cyber Week deals so far:
- Apple 13-Inch Macbook Air
- Insignia 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
- Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush
- Instant Pot 7-in-1 Duo Nova
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case
- Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad
After another massive Black Friday shopping event has "ended" — or, rather, it transformed into Cyber Monday and is now reborn into Cyber Week. We're now in the final leg of this massive sales event, replete with deals and discounts from top brands on their top products.
As BETTER reported last week, the National Retail Federation found that more than 165 million people plan to shop between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday in 2019. And new research from RetailMeNot found 76 percent of the retailers they surveyed "plan to offer more deals and discounts in 2019 vs. 2018."
This year, there are a few important things you'll want to keep in mind regarding the shopping extravaganza:
- You've got less time to finish your holiday shopping. In 2019, there's nearly an entire week's worth of time less than there was in 2018 between Thanksgiving and Christmas. The consumerist clock is ticking.
- As a result, retailers are upping the ante to entice more business, faster. As a result of the time change, retailers are bumping up their incentives, sales, and deals to ramp up sales in a shorter period of time.
Best Cyber Week tech and electronics sales and deals
We've been watching retailers and tracking their deals since last week. Some of the best tech sales you should consider during your Cyber Week shopping are below. To help winnow things down, we're focusing on the highest-rated and most popular items.
It's a good time, for example, to invest in a new laptop and in a new TV. Before grabbing either, be sure to check out our guide to buying a laptop and our guide to buying a TV — our guide to buying wireless earbuds might come in handy, too.
Best Cyber Week Laptop Deals
Laptops are described using specs terms that might be unfamiliar to you, from GHz to SSD. If you want a primer, our guide to buying laptops breaks down each important concept into simple terms.
1. Lenovo IdeaPad 330S 15.6-Inch Laptop
With a seven-hour battery life and 8GB of RAM, this 15-inch laptop will carry you through the day's work — or classes. The powerful Ryzen 5 quad-core processor and 256GB SSD storage should you moving fast through apps and tabs alike.
2. SAMSUNG 11.6-Inch Chromebook 3 with 16GB eMMC and 4GB RAM
Chromebooks are essentially more affordable PCs that run on Google’s Chrome OS — essentially a web browser that has the ability to install Android apps like Photoshop Express and VLC, not to mention games like Minecraft. Samsung's highly-rated take on the Chromebook at this price is worth considering for anyone looking for an everyday laptop considering its price and features.
Best Cyber Week TV Deals
Before grabbing a TV, be sure you understand what you need and what these TVs can give you with our comprehensive TV buying guide.
1. Sony X950G 65-Inch TV with 4K Ultra HD and Built-In Google Assistant and Alexa Compatibility
This top-line TV is definitely an investment, and so $400 in savings is valuable if that's what you were hoping to achieve. The 4K UHD resolution is designed for extra vibrant colors and less blur. The built-in Google Assistant means this TV can become your very-visual smart assistant and let you control all of your smart home devices from one place — not to mention play any of your streaming apps through the Chromecast interface.
2. Samsung 65-Inch QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility
Samsung's 65-inch QLED TV is Consumer Reports-approved for HD and 4K picture quality.
3. TCL 65-Inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV
This TV has built-in Roku so setting up your streaming apps is seamless. It also comes with an auto game mode that automatically enhances performance by offering the smoother action, lower latency and some of the best picture settings for gaming, making it an all-around family-oriented pleaser.
4. VIZIO 55-Inch M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Vizio's M-Series TVs include what the brand had previously only built into its P-Series models, most notable being its Quantum color configuration. The TVs in both series sport brains that have been completely reinvented with SmartCast 3.0 — it lets you control your TV through any of your smart speakers, not to mention native capabilities that make watching TV kind of fun.
5. Samsung Series 8 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility
If Samsung's 65-inch QLED TV above is pricey for your Cyber Week budget, check out this similar, 49-inch edition, which you can get right now for less than $500.
6. Insignia 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR
Highly-rated and coming in at less than $200, this 43-inch smart TV with built-in Fire TV (Amazon's streaming platform) is your way in to all its programming, as well as traditional like apps like Netflix and Hulu.
Best Cyber Week Tablet Deals
1. Apple 10.2-Inch iPad with WiFi and 128GB
Choose any of the iPad's three colors and grab one for less than $250. It comes with the larger 10.2 inch retina display and supports a smart keyboard (which you can get for $162 right now).
2. Samsung Galaxy 10.1-Inch Tab A with 64 GB, WiFi
This 10-inch Samsung tablet is lightweight-yet-substantial, coming in a metal build and sporting hi-fi audio Dolby Atmos tech. A full charge of the battery should last up to ten hours and a micro SD card gets you up to 512GB of additional storage.
3. All-New 10.1-Inch Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet with 32 GB and Blue Kid-Proof Case
It displays in 1080p HD, lasts 12 hours on a full charge, and stores up to 32GB of content and programs. The built-in so-called "Kid-Proof Case" will keep the tablet safe and a built-stand will make it easy to use on any surface. You can set screen time limits and filter content you deem suitable. Amazon will also throw in a year of its FreeTime Unlimited for free. Other models on sale during Cyber Week:
Best Cyber Week Phone Deals
You can save $200 on the latest phone from Google, the Pixel 4. While the Pixel 4 is down to $500, the Pixel 4 XL is down to $700 — and neither of these deal prices require a plan.
2. iPhone 11 Pro
The popular iPhone's latest editions, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, are all on sale at Best Buy. Combining Cyber Week savings and the typical discount that accompanies a new service plan, you stand to save up to $300 on your brand new iPhone.
Best Cyber Week Tech Deals
Naturally, tech and electronics cover so many devices and products that many fall outside the confines of laptops, TVs, tablets, phones, and so on. Below, we break out some of the most important tech deals to know about.
1. Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad
From the new Airpods to the latest iPhone, Google Pixel, and other wireless charging-capable devices, this pad from Belkin is highly-rated and less than $25 right now. It's Qi-enabled, meaning it uses a fast-charging wireless standard that plays well with devices from top brands like LG and Sony.
2. Instant Pot Duo 60 7-in-1
As BETTER reports, "it seems that just about everything can be cooked more quickly and easily in an Instant Pot." Here's how they work:
- Instant Pots are a brand of electric pressure cookers or multicookers.
- Pressure cookers work by creating heat under a tight seal, so the temperature is much higher than the boiling point of water and the steam can’t escape.
- The steam cooks food much more quickly than traditional stovetop or oven cooking.
When an Instant Pot is on sale like it is today, it's worth considering.
Editor's note: This was possibly one of the most popular Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals across the internet. Instant Pots had sold out on almost all merchant sites and are now back in stock. You can still get them on Amazon but you should note that they are set to arrive around Dec. 13. If you have Amazon Prime, this should still get them to you in time for Christmas (we can't make any guarantees to that end).
3. Jabra - Elite 65t True Wireless Earbud Headphones
As Whitson Gordon reported for NBC News Shopping, "the Jabra Elite 75t is widely regarded as one of the best all-around sets you can buy." Read his full take on true wireless earbuds here.
4. Philips Sonicare Essence Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
If you've been waiting to get in on the electric toothbrush game, this is your chance to do so for $20. With an electric toothbrush, you can largely improve your brush technique since speed and force are no longer a concern — the device's engine ensures you're getting speedy and high-pulse vibration to your teeth with gentle pressure.
5. Anker USB 30W 2-Port USB-C Wall Charger
Everyone should have a strong, multi-purpose USB-A charger at home and for anyone with a newer smartphone or laptop, getting one equipped with a USB-C is wise. This Anker charger gives you both in one package.
6. Apple Watch 5 with GPS
The newest GPS-enabled Apple Watch sports a larger screen equipped with an always-on Retina display. It's also got a built-in compass, electrical and optical heart sensors and is rated to be swimproof.
7. Canon EOS Rebel T6 Digital SLR Camera Kit with EF-S 18-55mm and EF 75-300mm Zoom Lenses
The Canon Rebel is widely known as a great DSLR to start your camera journey. This model gets you two lenses in a kit to cover both detailed and far-away photos. And the camera's built-in WiFi and NFC means it can beam your favorite shots to your phone quickly and without hassle.
8. Sonos One Voice Controlled Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa Built-In
The design of the Sonos One aims to fill your room with sound as if there were more than just the one speaker behind it all. Voice control gives you the smart assistant capabilities you want from Amazon Alexa and its compact design should help you set it anywhere you want in your home.
9. Amazon Echo Show 5
The visual Amazon Alexa comes in the form of an Echo Show and the five-inch Echo Show 5 is its smallest iteration — and one of its most popular. For a few more inches, you can save substantially on the Echo Show 8, as well.
10. Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
The Active Noise Canceling (ANC) technology in these headphones pushes the envelope. They not only block out sounds but also react to your environment, adjusting their output to better drown out — or allow in — ambient sound. USB-C charging features mean they charge quickly and, once they've done so, a full charge gets you 30 hours of battery life. More than 2,500 reviewers left the Sony headphones a 4.4-star average rating.
11. SimpliSafe Home Security System
More compact than previous generations and with an increased range, the new SimpliSafe system promises a more seamless and easy security system. The company promises no tools are required for setup and it can be done in "just a few minutes." The monitoring ecosystem that powers doesn't ask for a contract and is designed to withstand power and WiFi outages.
12. Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Coffee makers are everywhere and grabbing a top-rated model one for less than $100 is a solid way to save money on a wise investment. The K-Select is simple-to-use and allows for multiple cup sizes and strength levels.
13. Shark ION Robot Vacuum
Robot vacuums have exploded in popularity since their capabilities improved to the level that you can schedule their movements and control them through WiFi. The Shark ION gives you all that and is able to handle multiple surfaces with its versatile brushroll design — that includes both hard floors and carpeted ones.
