2020 shopping: Best things to buy in (what's left of) February

Valentine’s Day? Check. Presidents Day sales? Over. While we’re in the last few days of February, there are still plenty of deals to be explored all over the Internet. With February giving us one extra day this year, perhaps you’ve got an itch for a new winter jacket (confronting one more cold day might be significant to you).
Regardless, we asked Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com, about the best deals to look for through the end of the month.
Best February 2020 sales
In her guide to February’s best (and worst) buys, Ramhold honed in on winter clothing as a solid choice for savings.
“With February really winding down, winter clothing is something really good to be looking for right now,” Ramhold said, explaining that retailers are gearing up to make room for spring apparel. Sales abound at major retailers — here's a taste:
- Lululemon’s We Made Too Much sale is 190 items-large right now.
- Banana Republic is offering an extra 50 percent off anything on sale.
- Kate Spade is cutting 50 percent off sweaters and cardigans with code SOGOOD.
- The North Face’s massive Winter Sale cuts 40 percent off old and new styles in clothing, shoes and equipment.
- JC Penney is cutting up to 50 percent off denim.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering 25 percent off YETI Rambler Bottles and Colsters.
- Nordstrom is offering up to 60 percent off Women’s UGG Boots.
- Macy's is cutting at least 60 percent off more than 400 coats and jackets.
- Columbia has more than a thousand items at up to half off.
Best February deals on winter clothing
“If you’re looking for more wintery items like jackets, coats, and sweaters," Ramhold specified, "now’s a good time because you’re going to find them for really good prices.” Here are some of those deals:
1. Columbia Men’s Bugaboo II Fleece Interchange Jacket
This Columbia 3-in-1 jacket comes with both a waterproof and breathable shell and thermal-reflective fleece liner that you can wear together or separately. It's part of Columbia's larger Winter Sale.
2. Men's TKA Glacier Quarter-Zip Fleece
This quarter-zip fleece jacket is made using recycled polyester — and highly visible. It's part of Macy's larger winter sale.
3. Levi's 535 Super Skinny Jeans
These super skinny jean stay slim through the hip and thigh and are made with a touch of Elastane for some stretch. Ramhold recommends buying denim this time of year, particularly from retailers like JCPenney and Kohl's.
4. Express Herringbone Wool-Blend Topcoat
The Express wool-blend (with polyester) sports a straight hem and a center back vent. You might throw this in the closet within a few months as the weather gets warmer but will be primed with a sophisticated coat once things cool down again.
5. Michael Michael Kors Women's Twist-Neck Sweater Dress
This twist-neck dress can help you transition from fall to spring with its long sleeves, collarbone cut outs, and slightly shimmery fabric.
