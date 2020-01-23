This article is powered by Shop TODAY. Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
During January, many of us are attempting to stick to the new year's changes and our promises within it — like working out more, even indoors — while fighting off the fatigues of deep winter. For retailers and brands, it's time to think about spring and begin the journey toward clearing inventory for it — though January isn't known for specifically one great deal on any one product.
There is a seasonal set of discounts on bedding and home goods that is usually broader than other categories, though, says Michael Bonebright, a senior blog editor at DealNews.com. Bonebright — who's been in the deals research space for nearly nine years — said you should be able to save on bedspreads, pillows, towels, duvets and duvet covers and so on. And you'll be able to choose from multiple retailers, he added, "mostly from department stores." Here are some of those department stores Bonebright recommends for the best broad sales:
January's best bedding and bedroom deals
"You tend to see the best deals on linens," Bonebright advised, adding you'll save the most on "piecemeal" bedroom products rather than full-on bedroom sets and mattresses, which he advised you shouldn't shop for until February's President's Day sales.
1. Casper Cool Supima Sheet Set
One of the original direct-to-consumer bedding brands, Casper's success has largely marked the bedding space. This highly-rated sheet set gives you a flat and fitted sheet, as well as two pillowcases and a duvet cover — you can get it in more than a dozen colors.
2. Threshold Pinched Pleat Comforter Set
This OEKO-TEX-certified and 100-percent cotton sheet set comes in a pinch pleat design and equips you with a comforter and two shams. It's part of the larger Target bedding and bath sale — on top of which you can save an additional 15 percent at checkout with code HOME.
3. Martha Stewart Collection 100-Percent Cotton Chateau Full/Queen Quilt
This quilt could be a timely addition to your bedroom and is machine-washable so you can worry (just slightly) less about a mess.
But these aren't the only deals you'll want to tune in for this month.
Best January fitness deals
Bonebright said that big fitness buys are another area that sees a lot of discount love during January: "Treadmills, ellipticals: big purchases that are going to cost a couple hundred dollars," he said.
"They have so much research about people making resolutions and immediately breaking them," Bonebright explained. "Here's hope that you can work out and have time." Aside from these deals, he said you should be looking for big savings on gym memberships toward the end of the month.
4. Schwinn IC3 Indoor Cycling Bike with Tablet Holder
In a list we ran about stationary bikes, we highlighted this exact model: Schwinn's take on the stationary bike is equipped with pedals that allow for different types of footwear — you can wear regular sneakers or utilize higher-end clip-in shoes. This deal is part of a larger sale at Dick's Sporting Goods.
5. XTERRA Fitness FB150 Folding Exercise Bike
Like we mentioned in that stationary bike roundup, there are myriad bare bones options that can get you in shape. The highly-rated FB150 exercise bike folds to save space and allows for eight levels of resistance.
6. Stamina Inmotion Elliptical
The Inmotion Elliptical — aside from boasting high ratings — promises to be quiet and efficient.
7. NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle
Another stationary bike that we covered in our roundup, the S22i Studio Cycle — so named because it's got a 22-inch screen as opposed to the 15-inch screen we initially wrote about — includes a one-year membership to its iFit service, an interactive personal training program.
Best shoes and apparel to shop in January
January normally sees a "general apparel clearance," Bonebright told NBC News. which he added the team sees "every year." Retailers are broadly clearing last year's styles for upcoming ones — but in 2020, there is a standout.
"This year, shoe sales are especially good," Brightbone said, highlighing stores like Allen Edmunds and Clarks.
8. Allen Edmunds Tate Chelsea Boot
The boot's design lets you dress it up or down, depending on everything else you're wearing (and where you're headed) — part of a larger Allen Edmunds warehouse sale.
9. The North Face Women's Carto Triclimate 3-in-1 Jacket
Waterproof and insulated, the Carto is designed to be comfortable and durable. The jacket is adjustable to fit your environment and needs on the fly for some versatility through temperature roller coasters.
