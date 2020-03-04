2020 shopping: Best things to buy in March, according to experts

This March, find large-scale sales at Macy's, Nordstrom, Wayfair and others on TVs, cruises, luggage and winter clothes.
Retail experts advise on the best March deals and sales from Macy's, Nordstrom, Wayfair and others.
By Amanda Mitchell

It’s March: St. Patrick’s Day has some seeking shades of green to wear, McDonald’s brought back the Shamrock Shake, basketball fans are about to go into March Madness — and there there some ongoing winter clearances you might want to consider. Retailers offer plenty of reasons to shop in March, from celebrating the women in your life on International Women’s Day to eating pie on Pi Day. But do any of these events merit your attention? As always, it depends. To help guide you through your March shopping, we spoke with RetailMeNot’s shopping expert Sara Skirboll and Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst and senior staff writer at DealNews.com.

In this article

  1. Best March 2020 sales
  2. Best luggage and suitcase deals
  3. Best TV deals
  4. Best winter clothing deals
  5. Best deals on cruises

Best March 2020 sales from Wayfair, Macy's and others

Generally speaking, the strongest sales to consider in March fall into a few buckets: "TVs, luggage and winter sports gear,” Ramhold says. Here are some of the best sales in those spaces:

There are a lot of people buying TVs in February around the Super Bowl, but if they actually wait until March, we see more TV deals there than any of the months around it.

Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst and senior staff writer at DealNews.com

  • Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering up to 75 percent off more than 700 jackets and coats
  • Moosejaw is cutting up to 60 percent off more than 1,500 (prior season) jackets from the North Face, prAna, Marmot and more
  • Backcountry is cutting up to 60 percent off clothing, gear and accessories
  • The North Face is offering 40 percent off more than 500 products during its Winter Sale
  • PotteryBarnTeen is offering up to 60 percent off backpacks and luggage
  • eBags is giving you an extra 60 percent off select bags
  • Nordstrom Rack is cutting up to 60 percent of mix and match bathing suits

Best luggage and suitcase deals to shop

March is also a solid time to plan and save on your spring and summer travel. Many retailers are offering heavy discounts on luggage, travel bags and smart suitcases. As you shop through options, Skirboll recommends you “don’t forget that an overweight bag can cost you in extra fees. “Make sure you’re choosing a lightweight option if staying in budget is important,” she says.

1. Samsonite Ziplite 4.0 Hardside Spinner Luggage

This luggage from bag-centric Samsonite is both scratch-resistant and lightweight. It sports two interior pockets to make packing less of a headache and can expand when you need more space.

Samsonite Ziplite 4.0 Hardside Spinner Luggage

$99.99
$259.99

2. Samsonite StackIt Plus 2-Piece Set

The schtick behind Samsonite's StackIt line is the ability to easily stack its suitcases atop each other. Travling in a group, that can come in handy when space is tight or the rental can only hold so much additional storage.

StackIt Plus 2-Piece Set

$199.99
$400.00

3. Briggs & Riley 22-Inch Domestic Expandable Spinner Wheeled Suitcase

The three-layer shell on this TSA-approve carry-on is built to withstand lots of travel. A built-in garment hook, mesh dividers and compression straps will assist you in packing it and, when you need it, you can expand the entire suitcase to fit in more (of the gifts you got everyone, or yourself, while abroad).

Briggs & Riley Domestic Expandable Spinner Wheeled Suitcase

$434.25
$579.00

4. Tumi International 21-Inch Carry-On

The iconic travel brand's carry-on is constructed with a polycarbonate exterior and nylon lining on the inside. Within it, you'll find zip-around compartments, three zippered wall pockets and adjustable garment straps.

Tumi International 21-Inch Carry-On

$329.97
$550.00

Best TV deals

Ramhold also suggests buying a TV in March — noting it’s the best time of the year to do so other than Black Friday. “There are a lot of people buying TVs in February around the Super Bowl, but if they actually wait until March, we see more TV deals there than any of the months around it,” she says.

1. Samsung 55-Inch 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV (refurbished)

Samsung's 55-inch smart TV sports Bixby Voice, giving the user access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and more via voice commands. Its QLED screen means high quality colors for your streaming shows and built-in Wi-Fi means it's easy to connect to the cloud.

Refurbished Samsung 55-Inch 4K HDR Smart QLED TV

$499.99
$799.99

2. Sony XBR-55A8G 55-Inch OLED 4K TV

Like the QLED above, Sony's similar OLED technology in its panel promises a very vivid picture, the TV's pixels emitting their own light onto the screen and reacting along with each scene. This TV is best for larger spaces.

Sony 55-Inch BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

$1798.00
$2,299.99

3. TCL 65-Inch Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV

Built-in Roku TV means your smart TV comes with one of the leading streaming content programs, giving you access to all your favorite platforms, from Netflix to Prime Video. The large screen at this price isn't a frequent find and the rest of the specs are close to topline models.

TCL 65-Inch 4K 2160P HDR Roku Smart LED TV

$448.00
$999.99

Best winter clothing deals

Both Ramhold and Skirboll recommend searching for winter clothing and outerwear this month in specials. “As spring approaches, retailers are motivated to get winter coats and gear out of their stores, so look for savings on snow jackets, sweaters, outerwear, boots, and even outdoor sports gear and accessories. Deals will start to thin out by April, so don’t waste any time,” Skirboll shared. Prepare for next year’s winter by searching for deals today—retailers like Backcountry are offering up to 60% off winter clearance from their top brands, including The North Face and Patagonia.

1. REI Co-op 650 Down Parka 2.0

The feature-heavy parka from REI is wind-resistant and made from recycled nylon with durable water repellant coating and a 650-fill-power down that is designed to be lightweight and insulated.

REI Co-op 650 Down Parka 2.0

$58.83
$149.00

2. The North Face Men's Canyonwall Hybrid Jacket

This wind-resistant soft-shell jacket is designed to help you to transition out of the cold winter into the breezy spring. Its breathable and DWR-finished exterior will keep you dry and warm without the weight of a parka, like the above — not to mention, it's a tad more affordable.

The North Face Men's Canyonwall Hybrid Jacket

$77.40
$129.00

3. All The Right Places Pant II Low Rise

The All the Right Places Pant is cousin to All the Right Places Crop, which is one of our best workout leggings. "The way the pieces of fabric are stitched together gives the right amount of compression in ‘all the right places,'" Georgette Yacoub Naber, a Crossfit coach and nutrition coach, said of the crop style leggings.

All The Right Places Pant II Low Rise

$89.00
$128.00

Best deals on cruises

“March wraps up the cruise industry's so-called ‘wave season,” writes Ramhold, noting the three-month season from January to March in which “cruise lines experience a huge range of bookings.” “It's a time when cruisers can expect to find deeply discounted rates or extra amenities,” she notes, adding those include “perks like beverage packages.” Look for those deals and packages from some of the broadest cruise sites:

Amanda Mitchell