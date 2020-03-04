This article is powered by Shop TODAY. Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
It’s March: St. Patrick’s Day has some seeking shades of green to wear, McDonald’s brought back the Shamrock Shake, basketball fans are about to go into March Madness — and there there some ongoing winter clearances you might want to consider. Retailers offer plenty of reasons to shop in March, from celebrating the women in your life on International Women’s Day to eating pie on Pi Day. But do any of these events merit your attention? As always, it depends. To help guide you through your March shopping, we spoke with RetailMeNot’s shopping expert Sara Skirboll and Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst and senior staff writer at DealNews.com.
In this article
- Best March 2020 sales
- Best luggage and suitcase deals
- Best TV deals
- Best winter clothing deals
- Best deals on cruises
Best March 2020 sales from Wayfair, Macy's and others
Generally speaking, the strongest sales to consider in March fall into a few buckets: "TVs, luggage and winter sports gear,” Ramhold says. Here are some of the best sales in those spaces:
- Wayfair is offering 50 percent off more than 250 items in its Warehouse Clearout sale for a limited time and up to 65 percent off upholstery during its Annual Upholstery Sale.
- Macy’s is running several sales, one of which gets you up to 60 percent off home decor and furniture.
- Old Navy is cutting up to 50 percent off all denim, sweatshirts, and hoodies.
- Adidas is offering an additional 30 percent off nearly a thousand styles in its Spring Break Special — use code SAVE30.
There are a lot of people buying TVs in February around the Super Bowl, but if they actually wait until March, we see more TV deals there than any of the months around it.
Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst and senior staff writer at DealNews.com
- Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering up to 75 percent off more than 700 jackets and coats
- Moosejaw is cutting up to 60 percent off more than 1,500 (prior season) jackets from the North Face, prAna, Marmot and more
- Backcountry is cutting up to 60 percent off clothing, gear and accessories
- The North Face is offering 40 percent off more than 500 products during its Winter Sale
- PotteryBarnTeen is offering up to 60 percent off backpacks and luggage
- eBags is giving you an extra 60 percent off select bags
- Nordstrom Rack is cutting up to 60 percent of mix and match bathing suits
Best luggage and suitcase deals to shop
March is also a solid time to plan and save on your spring and summer travel. Many retailers are offering heavy discounts on luggage, travel bags and smart suitcases. As you shop through options, Skirboll recommends you “don’t forget that an overweight bag can cost you in extra fees. “Make sure you’re choosing a lightweight option if staying in budget is important,” she says.
1. Samsonite Ziplite 4.0 Hardside Spinner Luggage
This luggage from bag-centric Samsonite is both scratch-resistant and lightweight. It sports two interior pockets to make packing less of a headache and can expand when you need more space.
2. Samsonite StackIt Plus 2-Piece Set
The schtick behind Samsonite's StackIt line is the ability to easily stack its suitcases atop each other. Travling in a group, that can come in handy when space is tight or the rental can only hold so much additional storage.
3. Briggs & Riley 22-Inch Domestic Expandable Spinner Wheeled Suitcase
The three-layer shell on this TSA-approve carry-on is built to withstand lots of travel. A built-in garment hook, mesh dividers and compression straps will assist you in packing it and, when you need it, you can expand the entire suitcase to fit in more (of the gifts you got everyone, or yourself, while abroad).
4. Tumi International 21-Inch Carry-On
The iconic travel brand's carry-on is constructed with a polycarbonate exterior and nylon lining on the inside. Within it, you'll find zip-around compartments, three zippered wall pockets and adjustable garment straps.
Best TV deals
Ramhold also suggests buying a TV in March — noting it’s the best time of the year to do so other than Black Friday. “There are a lot of people buying TVs in February around the Super Bowl, but if they actually wait until March, we see more TV deals there than any of the months around it,” she says.
1. Samsung 55-Inch 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV (refurbished)
Samsung's 55-inch smart TV sports Bixby Voice, giving the user access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and more via voice commands. Its QLED screen means high quality colors for your streaming shows and built-in Wi-Fi means it's easy to connect to the cloud.
2. Sony XBR-55A8G 55-Inch OLED 4K TV
Like the QLED above, Sony's similar OLED technology in its panel promises a very vivid picture, the TV's pixels emitting their own light onto the screen and reacting along with each scene. This TV is best for larger spaces.
3. TCL 65-Inch Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV
Built-in Roku TV means your smart TV comes with one of the leading streaming content programs, giving you access to all your favorite platforms, from Netflix to Prime Video. The large screen at this price isn't a frequent find and the rest of the specs are close to topline models.
Best winter clothing deals
Both Ramhold and Skirboll recommend searching for winter clothing and outerwear this month in specials. “As spring approaches, retailers are motivated to get winter coats and gear out of their stores, so look for savings on snow jackets, sweaters, outerwear, boots, and even outdoor sports gear and accessories. Deals will start to thin out by April, so don’t waste any time,” Skirboll shared. Prepare for next year’s winter by searching for deals today—retailers like Backcountry are offering up to 60% off winter clearance from their top brands, including The North Face and Patagonia.
1. REI Co-op 650 Down Parka 2.0
The feature-heavy parka from REI is wind-resistant and made from recycled nylon with durable water repellant coating and a 650-fill-power down that is designed to be lightweight and insulated.
2. The North Face Men's Canyonwall Hybrid Jacket
This wind-resistant soft-shell jacket is designed to help you to transition out of the cold winter into the breezy spring. Its breathable and DWR-finished exterior will keep you dry and warm without the weight of a parka, like the above — not to mention, it's a tad more affordable.
3. All The Right Places Pant II Low Rise
The All the Right Places Pant is cousin to All the Right Places Crop, which is one of our best workout leggings. "The way the pieces of fabric are stitched together gives the right amount of compression in ‘all the right places,'" Georgette Yacoub Naber, a Crossfit coach and nutrition coach, said of the crop style leggings.
Best deals on cruises
“March wraps up the cruise industry's so-called ‘wave season,” writes Ramhold, noting the three-month season from January to March in which “cruise lines experience a huge range of bookings.” “It's a time when cruisers can expect to find deeply discounted rates or extra amenities,” she notes, adding those include “perks like beverage packages.” Look for those deals and packages from some of the broadest cruise sites:
