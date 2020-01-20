MLK Day sales: best deals on gym equipment, shoes, apparel and more

This article is powered by Shop TODAY. Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
We'll be keeping our eyes on evolving MLK Day deals through the weekend and will add them as they arrive.
Alongside Martin Luther King Day, brands and retailers will announce slashed prices and weekend sales. There is a seasonal set of discounts on bedding and home goods that is usually broader than the rest, says Michael Bonebright, a senior blog editor at DealNews.com. But MLK Day isn't particularly known for one type of sale over another — most of these deals have more to do with January than MLK Day.
Bonebright — who's been in the deals research space for nearly nine years — said you should be able to save on bedspreads, pillows, towels, duvets and duvet covers and so on. And you'll be able to choose from multiple retailers, he added, "mostly from department stores." Here are some of those department stores Bonebright recommends for the best broad sales:
But these aren't the only deals you'll want to tune in for this month.
Best MLK Day fitness deals
After home goods and bedding, there are two types of deals you want to be watching for, Bonebright advised: shoes and apparel on one end and big fitness on the other, specifically larger fitness equipment purchases: "Treadmills, ellipticals: big purchases that are going to cost a couple hundred dollars," he said.
"They have so much research about people making resolutions and immediately breaking them," Bonebright said about fitness brands and retailers. "Here's hope that you can work out and have time." Aside from the equipment, look for major discounts on gym memberships toward the end of January.
1. Schwinn IC3 Indoor Cycling Bike with Tablet Holder
In a list we ran about stationary bikes, we highlighted this exact model. Schwinn's take on the stationary bike is equipped with pedals that allow for different types of footwear — you can wear regular sneakers or utilize higher-end clip-in shoes. It's the product of a renowned cycling brand, which might matter to some. And it comes equipped with padded handlebars. The deal is part of a larger sale on fitness equipment at Dick's Sporting Goods.
2. XTERRA Fitness FB150 Folding Exercise Bike
Like we mentioned in that stationary bike roundup, there plenty of bare bones options out there that can get you in shape. The FB150 is one of them. The very highly-rated exercise bike folds to save you space when you're not using it and it allows for eight levels of resistance that you can adjust through a large dial.
3. Stamina Inmotion Elliptical
That's not to say you can't go even more compact. The Inmotion Elliptical — aside from boasting high ratings — promises to be quiet and efficient. A small monitor allows you adjust resistance and it can fit under your desk at home or in the office to help offset hours of daily sitting.
4. NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle
Another stationary bike that we covered in our roundup, the S22i Studio Cycle — so named because it's got a 22-inch screen as opposed to the 15-inch screen we initially wrote about — includes a one-year membership to its iFit service, an interactive personal training program. It also shows up with two three-pound dumbbells for cross training exercises and its seat and handlebars are fully adjustable.
Best MLK Day shoes and apparel deals
January normally sees a "general apparel clearance," Bonebright said. "We see that every year." Retailers are clearing last year's styles for upcoming spring and later newer winter wear. But there is a standout.
"This year, shoe sales are especially good," Brightbone said, advising shoppers specifically to check out stores like Allen Edmunds and Clarks.
5. Allen Edmunds Tate Chelsea Boot
The boot's design lets you dress it up or down, depending on everything else you're wearing (and where you're headed). The deal is part of a larger Allen Edmunds warehouse sale that gets you an extra 20 percent off your order at checkout.
6. Addiy Terri
A solid choice for winter footwear, the Terri sports a full-length zipper and inside is equipped with the proprietary Clarks Cushion Soft and OrthoLife to create an especially comfortable footbed. The deal is part of Clarks' sitewide sale, giving you an extra 30 percent off all styles.
7. Nike Women's Air Max 270 Shoes
Another solid option from the Dick's Sporting Goods sale, Nike's highly-rated shoes are designed to ventilate and support your feet during your fitness routine. The Max Air unit will help lower impact on your knees and dual-density foam mean your cushioning is elevated.
8. Theory Regular Fit Belvin Coat
The five-button front placket sports two pockets and two interior pockets. It's made of a wool-polyamide-cashmere-elastane blend for soft comfort, breathability, and a touch of stretch. The deep discount is part of a larger Bloomingdale's weekend sale — you'll be getting an extra 20 percent off at checkout on top of these savings.
Best MLK Day weekend bedding and bedroom deals
January is commonly known to bring out "white sales," old-timey bedding deals on linen that might have needed replacing after the holidays. And according to Bonebright, these white sales have since evolved into sales on home basics, meaning you'll now be able to save on more than just sheets. Read everything you need to know about the best bedding and bedroom deals.
9. Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector
We've covered Brooklyn Bedding's American-made bedding before and this deal is likewise noteworthy. The waterproof and hypoallergenic design of the protector is designed to fight off bacteria, bed bugs and dust mites. The protector deal is part of the larger Brooklyn Bedding MLK Day Weekend sale.
10. Casper Cool Supima Sheet Set
One of the original direct-to-consumer bedding brands, Casper's success has largely marked the bedding space. This highly-rated sheet set gives you a flat and fitted sheet, as well as two pillowcases and a duvet cover. And you can get it in more than a dozen color and colorways.
More home shopping recommendations
The Shop TODAY team takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.