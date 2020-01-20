This article is powered by Shop TODAY. Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
We'll be keeping our eyes on evolving MLK Day deals through the weekend and will add them as they arrive.
Alongside Martin Luther King Day, brands and retailers will announce slashed prices and weekend sales. Unlike several other holidays, though, this one isn't particularly known for one type of sale over another. There is a seasonal set of discounts that any MLK Day weekend shopper should keep in mind, however, says Michael Bonebright, a senior blog editor at DealNews.com.
January is commonly known to bring out "white sales," old-timey bedding deals on linen that might have needed replacing after the holidays. And according to Bonebright — who's been in the deals research space for nearly nine years — these white sales have since evolved into sales on home basics, meaning you'll now be able to save on more than just sheets: Think bedspreads, pillows, towels, duvets and duvet covers and so on. And you'll be able to choose from multiple retailers, he added, "mostly from department stores." Here are some of those department stores Bonebright recommends for the best broad sales:
"You tend to see the best deals on linens," Bonebright advised, adding you'll save the most on "piecemeal" bedroom products rather than full-on bedroom sets and mattresses, which he advised you shouldn't shop for until February's President's Day sales.
So which bedding and bedroom deals should you pay attention to? Here are some of the best to consider, both from larger retailer and smaller ones inching into the market:
1. Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector
We've covered Brooklyn Bedding's American-made bedding before and this deal is likewise noteworthy. The waterproof and hypoallergenic design of the protector is designed to fight off bacteria, bed bugs and dust mites. The protector deal is part of the larger Brooklyn Bedding MLK Day Weekend sale.
2. Martha Stewart Collection 100-Percent Cotton Flannel Sheet Set
Highly-rated and allowing for multiple color choices, this four-piece sheet set is a staple you'd be saving 60 percent on. As we mentioned above, the deal is part of Macy's larger White Sale.
3. Casper Cool Supima Sheet Set
One of the original direct-to-consumer bedding brands, Casper's success has largely marked the bedding space. This highly-rated sheet set gives you a flat and fitted sheet, as well as two pillowcases and a duvet cover. And you can get it in more than a dozen color and colorways.
4. Wamsutta Duet 24-Inch by 40-Inch Bath Rug
A Bed Bath & Beyond exclusive, the Wamsutta bath rug is very highly rated. It's also designed to resist stains, is OEKO TEX-certified, and machine washable. There are different sizes on sale and all of them are part of the retailer's larger Bed & Bath Sale.
5. Threshold Pinched Pleat Comforter Set
This OEKO-TEX-certified and 100-percent cotton sheet set comes in a pinch pleat design and equips you with a comforter and two shams. It's part of the larger Target bedding and bath sale — on top of which you can save an additional 15 percent at checkout with code HOME.
6. Martex Abundance 6 Piece Towel Set
Complete with two-ply bath towels, washcloths and hand towels, everything in this highly-rated set is designed to dry quickly, lint less and remain durable through washes. You can choose from about a dozen colors and explore further into Wayfair's larger All Things Home Sale.
7. Aerie Flannel Pajama Pant
Pajamas fall into the white sale category, too. These soft pajama pants include pockets and a drawstring to help you get a solid fit. They're part of Aerie's larger winter clearance sale.
8. Organic Washed Cotton Percale Duvet Cover & Shams
This percale duvet cover is made of 100-percent organic cotton. The 200-thread count cover is GOTS-certified and comes in five different colors. It's part of the larger West Elm bedding and bath sale.
The Shop TODAY team takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.