Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Between Black Friday coming up next week and holiday sales in full swing, retailers are highlighting products fit for the gift giving season. We walked readers through Black Friday sales at Target, Walmart, Wayfair and Home Depot recently, and simplified you shopping with gift guides you can utilize while shopping at REI, Walmart, Sephora and Nordstrom. After a year full of twists and turns, people are taking time to engage in self-care, too, from using beauty products like under eye patches or catching up on their favorite shows through streaming devices. And tomorrow bring the release of former President Barack Obama’s new 768-page memoir, which is currently on pre-order.

In addition to sales and deals, we’ve rounded up a host of new releases from brands readers love this week. On the technology front, Apple launched its new chip and an enhanced suite of laptops and computers, including its 27-inch iMac, in addition to its new iPhone 12 and upgraded MacBook Air. HoMedics and Ostrichpillow debuted a heated massage pillow and heatbag, respectively, both products that will keep you warm during the cold months ahead. Additionally, if you’re looking for accessories to liven up your work-from-home wardrobe, Air Jordan dropped colorful new sneakers and Victorinox is offering a customizable watch-and-Swiss Army Knife combo.

With its 27-inch iMac, Apple elevated many of the previous generation’s existing features while also adding new ones. The new iMac has faster processors and graphics, expanded memory and storage, enhanced audio and video capabilities, and a Retina 5K display that makes colors appear more vivid. The iMac features True Tone technology for a more natural viewing experience and a nano-texture glass option to reduce glare in environments with direct sunlight. To make the FaceTime experience even better, the 27-inch iMac has a 1080p HD camera and a studio-quality three-mic array. Additionally, the iMac has an Apple T2 Security Chip designed to bolster your personal files with extra security. The 27-inch and 21.5-inch iMac have a variety of ports — from USB to USB-C — as well as a 1Gb Ethernet port, but you can now configure the 27‑inch iMac with a 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times the throughput of the previous generation, Apple claims. It also has Bluetooth 5.0, which instantly connects the computer to wireless devices like AirPods. iMacs come with Apple’s Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Keyboard, but you can purchase the Magic Trackpad 2 or the Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad separately. Other recent additions to Apple’s product line includes a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, the iPhone 12 and the Apple Watch SE.

To celebrate the shoe’s 30th anniversary, Air Jordan released a new edition of their iconic Air Jordan 5s called “What The.” The mismatched Red and Yellow shoe is a mashup of many non-OG colorways. These Air Jordans feature shades and materials from shoes like the Jordan 5 Tokyo, Raging Bull, Green Bean, Army Olive and Quai 54. The heels are embroidered with logos from the Shanghai and Tokyo colorways, and they come in adult and children’s sizes. Air Jordan also debuted the Air Jordan 35 “DNA” and the Air Jordan 1 High OG CO.JP "Midnight Navy” this weekend.

Expanding beyond its SchoolMaskPack face masks, Crayola partnered with Vistaprint to create a collection of colorful, reusable face masks. Masks come in three sizes: kids, adult small and adult large. There are 16 different styles to choose from, including a pineapple, streaked rainbow and a plant print. All masks have a three-dimensional chin structure, a bendable nose bridge and adjustable ear straps that provide a secure fit. Masks are washable and made from moisture-wicking fabric. They can be paired with a replaceable filter, too.

New long-lasting lip gloss from IT Cosmetics won’t fade away when you wear your face mask. The new Pillow Lips Solid Serum moisturizes thanks to an infusion of collagen, hyaluronic acid and a tri-oil complex, giving it the hydrating benefits of a balm in addition to the sheer tint and shine of a gloss. The lip gloss does not settle into fine lines or lip wrinkles, so it can be applied to dry, aging and chapped lips. It features an easy-to-use oval applicator that’s designed to fit your lips’ cupid’s bow, and it delivers a soothing, cooling sensation as it’s applied. Pillow Lips Solid Serum comes in eight shades, ranging from subtle Dusty Rose to bold Red Wine.

Victorinox Swiss Army’s new I.N.O.X. watch allows you to customize features so the piece reflects your personal style. You can choose from three materials for the case, seven colors for the dial, 15 different straps and seven colors for the removable protective bumper. All together, the watch boasts over 15,000 potential variations. Its face is made from durable scratch-resistant, anti-reflective sapphire crystal, too. The I.N.O.X. watch comes with a Swiss Army Knife in your choice of color — orange, blue, grey or green — and it can be engraved with a one-word message (think gift season).

The Weekender Wag Bag from Jinx, a pet food brand, simplifies traveling with a dog. The oversized zippered boat bag is packed with items your pup will need while spending time away from home, and it has plenty of extra room to pack toys. It comes with a bag of plant-based Pumpkin & Apple Biscuit Treats, a portable water bowl and a tennis ball for playing fetch. A 4-pound bag of protein-packed Superfood Kibble is also included, and shoppers can choose from three different flavors: Chicken, Sweet Potato & Egg, Chicken, Brown Rice & Avocado, or Salmon, Brown Rice & Sweet Potato.

Our readers love HoMedics UV sanitizers, and the brand is launching a massage pillow with deep shiatsu kneading and heating abilities to loosen muscles on your neck, back, legs and shoulders. The pillow has a reverse function that automatically massages in one direction, pauses, and then reverses on its own. The pillow features a rechargeable battery, too — which has a run time of one hour — and integrated controls, so you can easily take the pillow between rooms.

Ostrichpillow’s Heatbag can be reused an unlimited number of times, making it a great product to keep on hand for pain relief year round. The Heatbag has a removable inner core made from natural clay that can be microwaved, boiled or frozen. Its memory foam cover is lined in a soft jersey fabric, which is comfortable to lay with on the couch or in bed. The Heatbag features two sides: One is thinner and distributes targeted heat/cold to a desired area, while the other side is thick and multilayered, slowly releasing heat/cold overtime. Ostrichpillow also recently added two other self-care products to its collection: a Candle and Bamboo Compression Socks.

Whether you’re going on a road trip or taking a flight, pack the essentials in this sustainable suitcase from Paravel. Its exterior has a textured finish that will hide scuffs, and it’s made from recycled polycarbonate. Other environmentally-friendly features include recycled zippers, a recycled aluminum handle, vegan leather details and a lining made from 15 upcycled plastic water bottles. The suitcase also features double spinner wheels so you can easily pull it through the airport or down the street. It has a TSA-approved lock to keep your belongings safe, too. You can organize clothes and shoes with the suitcase’s interior pockets, and pack accessories in its removable pouch. This suitcase — which comes in eight different colors — meets the guidelines for carry-on sizing on larger planes. It’s also carbon neutral — Paravel offsets all the emissions that come from sourcing, assembly, shipping, and final delivery by using green materials.

Truff, a brand known for its truffle-infused hot sauces, just released a new line of pasta sauce that home cooks of any level can utilize in dishes. TRUFF Pasta Sauce is made from ingredients like ripe tomatoes, delicate herbs, black truffle and red chili peppers. It’s available in two varieties: Pomodoro and spicy Arrabbiata. The sauces can be used for pasta, pizza and other foods.

More holiday shopping guides and recommendations

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.