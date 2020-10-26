Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The fall season has been a busy one for Apple. It launched four hotly-anticipated new releases within the last six weeks, including the Apple Watch, eighth-generation iPad, iPhone 12 and, on Friday, the iPad Air (sporting Wi-Fi 6-capability). While Apple enthusiasts may have turned their gaze towards the tech giant's latest offering, it's not the only release our editorial team had their eyes on ahead of Black Friday — which is only 32 days away.

While we're primping and prepping for the annual shopping day, we wanted to spotlight eight standout new releases that are worth knowing right now. From Amazon's latest high-fashion offering from one of Beyonce's go-to designers to a practical-meets-chic wood laptop stand to help elevate your work from home life. We also touch on a classic American designer's exclusive beauty line debuting at Walmart, outwear that marries functionality with style and more launches worth keeping on your radar.

Rihanna, founder of Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty, has launched her latest offering: the Instant Reset overnight Recovery Gel-Cream. The night moisturizer is made with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, kalahari melon oil and baobab, while niacinamide (Vitamin B3) helps even skin tone. There's also aloe, green tea and cactus flower to help calm skin while Japanese raisin tree detoxifies and Australian lemon myrtle helps balance oil production. Like the other products from Fenty Skin, the new drop is 100-percent cruelty-free, recyclable and unisex. Instead of buying a new jar of overnight cream, shoppers can order a gel-cream refill to replace their empty containers.

Announced in late September and finally shipping, the all-new Echo Dot features a spherical, compact and modern design. It’s essentially a smaller version of the larger all-new Echo and is a great option if you’re looking for access to Alexa and don’t require the larger components, such as a woofer, additional speaker and Dolby audio capabilities. While it doesn’t include built-in Zigbee, you can still control your smart home via Alexa with it. Additionally, you can connect it to other Echo devices around the house to make announcements. Plus, it comes in Charcoal and Glacier White. And if you’re shopping for a young one, Amazon created an all-new Echo Dot Kids Edition featuring parental controls and a Tiger design.

Allbirds, an eco-friendly shoe purveyor with funding from the likes of Leonardo Dicaprio, has officially made the foray into ready-to-wear apparel. The San Francisco-based brand launched apparel for men and women, ranging from sizes XS to XXXL with four new pieces. The TrinoXO Tee is made from discarded crab shells and is available in six colors, including three limited-edition shades: Forest, Orchid and Sungold. To help you stay cozy and look stylish while apple-picking or lounging at home this fall, Allbirds also released a cardigan and sweater made from New Zealand merino wool, along with a puffer jacket. The sustainable brand claims these four new launches are carbon neutral.

Fashion designer Betsey Johnson is known for her colorful and whimsical designs and recently launched Luv Betsey, a makeup line exclusively at Walmart. The beauty collection features 10 pieces, ranging from three palettes — eye shadow, highlighter and glitter gels — to lipglosses and a four-piece kit of makeup brushes. There’s also a fragrance with notes of citrus, berries and passionfruit, along with a mascara and eyeliner duo. Each item from the Luv Betsey line costs less than $10 and is available online now and launches in stores Nov. 1. Johnson is also debuting a collaboration with Torrid, a plus-size fashion retailer, to revive archived pieces from her 1988 and 1989 ready-to-wear shows, as well as creating an exclusive holiday collection.

Elyptol Natural launched at Target with its hero product: the cleaning wipes. Each case contains 150 nonwoven cloth wipes to tidy up grime found on commonly used hard surfaces — refrigerators, stoves, counters, desks, bathtubs and toilets. Elyptol claims these eucalyptus essential oil-infused wipes won't leave behind pesky residue on hands nor streaks on freshly cleaned hard surfaces. The wipes have earned Target’s “Clean” badge, meaning they’re made with virtually no parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, BHA, BHT and other potentially harmful ingredients.

The direct-to-consumer men’s brand is keeping up with the changing season, adapting its athlete-tested apparel to the colder temperatures. The brand’s new breathable hoodie is front and center of the endeavor, designed for anyone living in a climate that’s transitioning into deep winter day by day: Its moisture-wicking and 4-way stretch fabric is treated to be stain-resistant and equips silver to help neutralize odors. You can get the hoodie, which is made with a blend of polyester, cotton and spandex, in either Black, Iron or Light Grey. You can also choose between a Pullover construction or the Full Zip. Atop the traditional hoodie front pouch, you get zippered pockets to ensure your valuables stay on you.

The high-fashion (and high-priced) offerings of Peter Dundas, who has dressed everyone from Beyoncé to Natasha Poly, are now live on Amazon. The brand’s new storefront is dubbed Dundas World with focused sections like Disposable Masks, Activewear, Loungewear and more. If you’re in search of a new high-style outfit and have the (sometimes extraordinary) budget for it, you’ll find plenty of options here, from a breathable, polyester-and-spandex blend All-in-One Body Suit to the stretchy Dundas Biker Short. The disposable face masks are one-size-fits-all, one-time use, three-layered and include a nose bridge for comfort and fit. The spunbond fabric on the inner lining is designed to be soft against your skin.

The Grovemade Wood Laptop Riser is stylish and functional. It’s made from American black walnut wood and brushed aluminum for a clean and modern design, as well as German Merino wool felt to protect and cushion your laptop. At 10-inches wide, it’s compact to fit into tight spaces on your desk. Plus, it can hold up to 20 pounds and it features a simple cord management system so you can keep your power cords off the floor.

