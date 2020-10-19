Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If the Amazon Holiday gift guide hub was on your sights, it would likely have made for an impressive launch this month, having reupped itself early in the month ahead of Prime Day 2020. With breakout guides for nearly any type of gift you’re looking for, from home to electronics and from fashion to toys, it will keep you busy if you want to see what’s in store. But if you’re an Apple fan, you were likely paying more attention to the launch of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, which went on pre-order Friday. The iPhone joines the brand’s newly released Apple Watch 6.

While we’ll be keeping you abreast on all of that (and more), we’ve been coming across plenty of new releases recently that we’ve had to shelf for one reason or another. And so we’ve decided to share some of the most interesting new products out there with you, either because they come from brands we’ve recommended, extended product lines we know NBC News Shopping readers care about or that we simply felt moved to inform you about.

H&M launched a sustainable men's denim collection of three jean styles, two jackets, an overshirt, a tote bag and a bucket hat, all available online and at select H&M stores globally. The denim products are made with a blend of organic cotton and up to 35 percent recycled cotton and dyes the company claims reduces waste and energy consumption. The collection is comprised of mid-blues, indigo, black and grey pieces and shoppers can choose between three fits of jeans: Slim Straight, Regular Straight and Relaxed.

In conjunction with the new Apple iPhone 12, Otterbox launched new smartphone cases. For every Otterbox case purchased, customers can donate a dollar to one of the following nonprofits: International Youth Foundation (IYF), Khan Academy and JA Worldwide. Shoppers can currently choose between five series — Symmetry, Otter + PopSockets, Defender, Commuter (antimicrobial) and Strada — and various colorways and patterns, ranging from Clear to Graphic and Espresso Brown leather. Otterbox teased they will debut a sixth line dubbed the Symmetry Series+, a MagSafe collection of iPhone 12 cases, at a later date. From now until Oct. 21, OtterBox is hosting a sale where you can save up to 50 percent on accessories, including screen protectors and power banks, with the purchase of a phone case, along with free standard shipping.

Jergens launched a new body care product called Skin Smoothies exclusively at Walmart. The new body lotion is available in three scents — Avocado & Apple, Pink Grapefruit & Pomelo and Cucumber & Melon — and costs just under $6 a bottle. Each lotion is made with vitamin E, which is chock-full of antioxidants to help even your skin tone, as well as cocoa and shea butters to hydrate your skin.

Therabody — previously known as Theragun and which was reborn in May alongside the launch of a new Theragun lineup of electric massagers and TheraOne, a brand new line of CBD products — has partnered with Project RED to release some limited editions of its newest percussion gun massagers. As part of the partnership, Therabody will donate two percent of each relevant product to the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response and critical HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa.

The PRO (RED) boasts an adjustable arm, letting you customize its fit to your preference. There is also a customizable speed range for percussion, which means you can make the device go faster or slower.

boasts an adjustable arm, letting you customize its fit to your preference. There is also a customizable speed range for percussion, which means you can make the device go faster or slower. The Elite (RED) offers a customizable speed range like the Pro. The Elite’s attachments include the standard ball with a dampener to make it less intense, a thumb, cone and wedge to get into hard-to-get places like between the shoulder blades and the bottoms of the feet.

offers a customizable speed range like the Pro. The Elite’s attachments include the standard ball with a dampener to make it less intense, a thumb, cone and wedge to get into hard-to-get places like between the shoulder blades and the bottoms of the feet. The mini (RED) is designed for commute and travel, boasts three speed settings and offers up to 150 minutes of battery life with an 80-minute charge time. The ergonomic device is also lightweight, weighing less than 1.5 pounds.

High-end luxury brand Away has launched a design collaboration with high-end audio brand Master & Dynamic. The new collection includes suitcases, the Everywhere Bag, the Daypack, as well as Headphones and Earphones. The launch is closely-timed with the departure of co-CEO Steph Korey, who stepped down last week — again. Some of Away’s former employees told The Verge in December 2019 the company cultivated a toxic work environment. Korey had initially stepped down soon after the report surfaced, only to return to the position weeks later, according to CNBC.

Ninja Foodi, which recently launched a line of premium cookware, has released a personal blender sporting extra power to blend extra thick or especially frozen ingredients more easily. The blender includes four presets for smoothies, sauces and more and the blending element itself is designed to increase its strength and get through harder jobs without your intervention. It’s garnered a 4.9-star average rating on Target so far from nearly 40 reviewers.

7. New Vitruvi Diffusers (pre-order, launches Nov. 2)

Vitruvi recently announced two new diffusers: Move and Stay. The Move Diffuser is cordless and has a diffusing capacity of 500-square feet so you can easily place it beside your bath or on a coffee table. It features a candle-like design with a matte metal finish, as well as a charging pad for convenience. You can use it for four consecutive hours or eight intermittent hours. The brand also released the Stay Diffuser which plugs in, has a diffusing capacity of 700-square feet and lasts up to 18 hours. Plus, when you purchase one of the new diffusers, you’ll receive a free blend to get started. To help hold you over until the early November launch, you can order the Stone, which is an ultasonic essential oil diffuser, and is available in White, Terracotta and Charcoal.

Caraway recently released their Cookware Set in Marigold, a new limited edition color. The non-stick ceramic set includes a fry pan, saucepan, sauté pan and dutch oven. The pieces are outfitted with stainless steel handles and are able to handle temperatures up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit in the oven. You’ll also receive complementary storage as a part of the set, including magnetic pan racks and a canvas lid holder.

ANISA Beauty’s new travel kit includes three brushes: All-Over Care Brush, Angled Care Brush and Eye Treatment Brush. They feature mini-sized handles with full-sized brush heads and come with a matching case. Additionally, they are vegan and PETA certified. For the brand’s one-year anniversary, ANISA has also launched three new makeup brushes: Tapered Highlight Brush, Crescent Contour Brush and Buffing Bronzer Brush.

