Since it’s the first week of November, the countdown to the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sales has officially begun. On top of notable sales from retailers like Sephora, the changing season means we’re ever closer to the cold winter. Readers are turning to space heaters to warm their spaces and getting ready to gift family and friends with everything from graphic novels to gaming consoles. While it’s important to relax and get restful sleep during winter, many of us are working from home and sitting at our desks all day — one writer argues your experience (and posture) can benefit substantially from small improvements like the Gaiam Wobble Disc, which is designed to help your posture while you're plugged in.

Besides covering the month’s ongoing and upcoming sales and compiling some affordable ways to elevate your space with air purifiers, treadmills and exercise bikes, new product releases have been on our minds this week, from new clothing and footwear collections to customizable, modular sofas and even cleaning products like vacuums. Brands have also been ever mindful of rising Covid cases across the country, which leads to yet more launches of face masks and UV sanitation devices. We’ve also highlighted some tech accessories you might consider adding to your holiday shopping list, like portable chargers and stylish-yet-protective phone cases.

Otterbox's selection of Disney’s Mandalorian cases allows you to protect your devices while showing off your favorite Star Wars character. The company offers three different Mandalorian-inspired designs on its Symmetry Series Case, which has raised edges that safeguards your screen and camera from scratches. The cases come in options for Apple, LG and Samsung Galaxy, each showcasing a different image of Baby Yoda or the Mandalorian. Otterbox also launched a clear Mandalorian Symmetry Series case for the iPhone 12. And if you’re looking to dress up your Amazon Echo Dot, check out Otterbox’s Den Series The Mandalorian Stand, which is styled as “The Child,” which gives your device Yoda’s iconic green ears.

Banana Republic’s True Hues collection launched in April 2019, the brand promoting it as “designed to complement your natural skin tone” and featuring clothing in five shades. The most recent addition to the collection is a set of face masks. Each multi-layered face mask equips adjustable ear loops and an adjustable wire at the nose. They’re machine-washable and have an internal pocket for filters.

If you always forget to buy more dog food or toilet paper, the Dash Smart Shelf from Amazon can help you remember. This Wi-Fi-enabled shelf is compatible with a number of products sold on Amazon, and when any of these items are stacked on top of the shelf, it senses when you’re running low. The shelf then sends you a notification asking if you’d like to reorder the item — you can also set the device to automatically reorder items for you. The Dash Smart Shelf can be used at home, but it’s also useful for businesses that are currently open, as it can be paired with products like printer paper or disposable coffee cups. The Dash Smart Shelf comes in three sizes — Small, Medium and Large— and comes with batteries that Amazon says will power the device for over two years. Each smart shelf can only be used with one item at a time, though, which the device aims to simplify with fast linking to a new item through Amazon’s app.

The new Range Collection from furniture brand Burrow was born out of customer demand for armless seating options, according to the brand. The company delivered with seating options that blend an open, modern design with Scandinavian-inspired style. The collection features sofas, loveseats, chairs and sectionals in three fabric colors — Stone Grey, Heather Charcoal and Navy Blue — as well as a selection of leg finishes. The Range Collection is Burrow’s second modular sofa line, giving shoppers the ability to personalize the shape and direction of their sofa, as well as add new armless seats and accessory tables. All pieces in the collection have fully upholstered backs and armrests, as well as deep, cozy cushions.

Minnetonka, best known for its signature moccasins, collaborated with Tuleste, a jewelry and accessories brand often worn by celebrities, to create a collection of women’s footwear, bags and hats. All products are bejeweled with 18-karat gold or silver plated brass stars, which make a sparkly statement against suede fabric. There are four pieces in the collection, including Kilty Plus moccasins in four colors — Black, Bordeaux, Brown and Marigold — that are water-resistant and reinforced with extra support and cushioning. If you’re looking for a shoe to keep your feet warm this winter, the collection also features sheepskin-lined lace-up boots. Both pieces of footwear can be worn with the collection’s fringe belt bag — in Black and Brown — and its vintage-inspired floppy hat.

Shopping reader favorite brand HoMedics launched a new UV light sanitizer, the UV CLEAN Portable Sanitizer Wand, designed to help rid surfaces of up to 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses, the brand claims, just in time for the cold and flu season. The UV CLEAN Portable Sanitizer Wand kills bacteria and viruses using three UV-C LED lights. The wand has an outer rim that guides the lights directly over what you want to clean as you sweep it across a surface. The top of the sanitizer pops up when in use, making it compact enough to travel with and use on airplanes, at hotels or even in the grocery store.

A new collaboration between Adidas and Wolford, a clothing company known for its premium knit products, hopes to continue proving that 80s and 90s fashion will never go out of style. The brands created two capsule collections that are inspired by aesthetics from both eras, each featuring transitional pieces that can be worn while working out and throughout the day. Between the two collections — Studio Motion, which launched on Nov. 2 with leggings and a longsleeve, and Sheer Motion, launching in January — Wolford and Adidas are selling three coordinated long sleeve top and legging sets, as well as two body-suit looks. The Studio Motion collection features pieces made with metallic yarn, giving clothes a shiny finish. Clothing from the Sheer Motion collection has cut-outs with both sheer and opaque fabric in areas where breathability is needed most on the body.

iPhone 12 cases in Sonix’s “Welcome to the Jungle” collection come in five themed patterns: Bahama, Butterfly Effect, Cool Cats, Monstera and Watercolor Leopard. Each pattern is made in options for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone Pro Max. The case itself is made with an antimicrobial material that’s infused into plastic during production, ensuring that the case’s antibacterial and antifungal properties won’t fade away over time. Cases also have an anti-scratch UV coating, as well as impact-resistant corners, easy press buttons and protective raised edges around the camera. Sonix iPhone 12 cases have a raised shock-absorbent bumper, too, giving your phone extra support if you drop it.

Anker’s PowerCore power bank has the capacity to charge three devices simultaneously, including laptops, cellphones, speakers and wireless headphones. It has one USB-C port and two USB ports, and the power bank completely recharges in three hours once plugged in. The portable charger also has a trickle-charging mode that’s designed to provide stable charging to low-power devices such as AirPods. This bundle comes with the PowerCore III Elite 25600 60W portable charger, a PowerPort III 65W Pod wall charger, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and a travel pouch to bring all these items with you on the go.

Sold in packs of three, Bonobos Riviera Face Masks come in four pattern collections: Herringbone Dot, Red Check Floral, Pink Multi and Navy Floral Dots. The masks are made of two layers of the same breathable cotton that’s used to make its Riviera shirts. Masks have a filter pocket, a flexible nose wire, and over-the-head straps. Bonobos’ masks are designed with a front seam that matches the curve of the face, and they have wide side pleats that make breathing and talking easier during wear.

This cordless vacuum cleans up messes on hard floors and carpets, and it’s lightweight, which makes transporting it between rooms or levels of your home easy. It also converts to a Handvac that comes with versatile attachments to clean stairs, furniture and a car’s interior. The vacuum features LED headlights that illuminate dust and debris, and comes with a dock that you can mount to a wall.

