It’s already October and news within its first few days make it a month that might shape American history given President Donald Trump’s Covid diagnosis. With Amazon Prime Day 2020 around the corner and an economy hoping to recover before winter might change course on reopenings, brands and retailers are working on their holiday pushes, plans and releases. Last week, for example, we covered the latest from toothbrush subscription brand Quip: a floss pick subscription. Google recently released a suite of new gadgets, including the Nest Audio smart speaker and Chromecast with Google TV (which now includes a remote).

While we put together a guide to Dyson’s air purifiers and what experts are saying about air quality monitors, as well as one contributor’s case for CUUP bras, we shelf some launches and releases that might not fit into our normal coverage. And so we’ve decided to share some of the most interesting new products out there with you, either because they come from brands we’ve recommended, extended product lines we know NBC News Shopping readers care about or that we simply felt moved to inform you about.

This Ninja Foodi cookware set features a modern and clean design and comes with a variety of items for your cooking needs, including a sauté pan, stock pot, frying pan, sauce pans and more. The new cookware set is built with the brand’s proprietary NeverStick design, promising it will “never stick, chip or flake” and that it’s able to handle temperatures up to 30,000 degrees Fahrenheit. The collection’s lids, handles and nonstick coating is able to handle up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Ninja boasts a forged-aluminum build to help the cookware better distribute heat and a dishwasher-safe construction that’s PFOA-m cadmium- and lead-free., as well as a promise that there’s “no need to cook with oil or butter.”

Bissell, a purveyor of vacuums and air purifiers, debuted its latest offering: the SpinWave Robot. The app-controlled device can mop your floor with rotating mop pads or vacuum up everything from dog fur to hair and dog food. There’s also a soft surface avoidance sensor to help the unit keep from going on your area rugs and carpeting. You can also use the Bissell app to schedule the smart robot vacuum while you’re running errands or working from home in a different area from your at-home office.

Olay's Ultra Rich Moisturizer is the latest addition to the affordable skin care line's lineup of face creams. The new moisturizer contains vitamin B3 and peptides, which together help build collagen and elastin for a more youthful appearance. There's also shea butter, a nutrient-rich skin care ingredient with fatty acids to help moisturize and soothe your skin. Olay recommends Ultra Rich face cream for those with dry skin or who prefer a dewy finish. If you have normal or combination skin, try Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream or the Olay Regenerist Whip for oily skin for a matte finish. The brand also expanded its Regenerist MAX Retinol 24 night collection to include a face serum and eye cream.

As winter approaches, preparing your space for lower temperatures can be more challenging if you don’t have too much of it. Lasko’s new 23-inch ceramic heater is designed to help you face that challenge. Its multi-function remote allows you to control its heat output, sleep timer and sound output — the heater sports two quiet settings. You can also direct the heat’s direction by adjusting the heater’s louvers. Once those and other components get a bit dirty with time, Lasko built this heater for easy cleaning with a vacuum. Most importantly, the compact unit should be easier to place in most nooks and crannies (or simply under your desk as you’ll be more than likely working from home throughout winter).

Help first and second graders — ages six- to eight-years-old — learn essential math skills like measurement, counting and estimation with this fun and educational game inspired by wizards and dragons. During the self-paced game, children have an opportunity to learn math skills before moving on to the next concept and, as a reward, their pet dragons will grow each time they level up. Although Math Wizard Secrets of The Dragons includes physical game pieces, you’ll need to purchase an Osmo Base if you don’t own one, along with either an Apple iPad or Amazon Fire tablet to operate the lot.

BaubleBar, maker of affordable contemporary jewelry and accessories, as well as stylish face masks, dropped their Halloween collection, consisting of three headbands and three earrings just in time for the spooky season. Prices range from $32 for headbands — inspired by the devil, black cats and bunny ears reminiscent of Arianna Grande’s “Dangerous Woman” aesthetic, naturally — to $58 for skeleton drop earrings. There are also ghost earrings made from faux pearls and multicolor skull stud earrings if you prefer.

Already a No. 1 New Release on Amazon, the Toniesbox Starter Set has garnered a 4.9-star average rating from more than 30 reviewers. Available in five colors: Red, Pink, Light Blue, Green and Grey, each unit is soft, shockproof and is designed to entertain and tech without screens, sharp corners and edges or overly complex controls. The audio-first toy will read books to kids and interacts with characters from those books, the Playtime Action Tonies. Each Toniebox is built to be both soft enough to be handled by kids and durable enough for the same. One charge should give you up to seven hours of playtime and the charing station is designed to be easy to take along on trips.

Air purifier brand Coway says this is its most compact True HEPA air purifier yet. Its minimalist design leaves it not much larger than a shoe box, a solid choice for anyone looking to clean up their air and lacking the space for larger units. Though compact, the Airmega 150 sports expert-advised HEPA filter, pollution sensors and an easy-to-clean build. You can get it in Dove White or Sage Green. It’s also designed to automatically change its speed based on the cleanliness of the air around it and can keep clean spaces as large as 214 square feet.

Celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic works with everyone from Priyanka Chopra and Ariana Grande to Kate Bosworth and Bebe Rexha. On Oct. 1, he debuted his namesake makeup line at Sephora, a full-circle moment for the New York native, as he previously worked at his local Sephora store. Dedivanovic launched a collection of 21 products, ranging from liquid eyeliner to highlighters, as well as makeup brushes, makeup wipes and a mixing medium to turn your pigments and powders into molten liquids. There's also Master Mattes, an eyeshadow palette of 12 neutral shades and Master Metallics, 12 shimmery shades that would complement your autumn and winter style color palette. If you sport makeup while wearing a face mask, then follow the pro tips we previously discussed in our guide and play up your eyes with Makeup by Mario’s array of shadows and liners.

