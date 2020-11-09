Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

After a long election week, people across the country are turning off their TVs and finally getting back to their regularly scheduled programming — for the most part. In the shopping world, it’s a big week for tech. All iPhone 12 and Pixel 5 models are now shipping. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, the Xbox will start shipping its latest gaming consoles, followed by the Playstation 5 two days later. And, of course, Black Friday sales are in full swing, too, three weeks before the traditional sales weekend. Retailers like Sephora are hosting holiday sales that offer discounts on new products, as well as top-sellers throughout the year.

While we’ll be keeping you abreast on all of that (and more), we’ve been coming across plenty of new releases recently that we’ve had to shelf for one reason or another. And so we’ve decided to share some of the most interesting new products out there with you, either because they come from brands we’ve recommended, extended product lines we know NBC News Shopping readers care about or that we simply felt moved to inform you about.

This week, we’re highlighting a handful of new products, some of which are launching just in time for the holiday season. Festive jewelry will get you in the jolly spirit and other items, like Tile’s limited-edition holiday designs, will make for great stocking stuffers. We’ve also included a collection of men’s and women’s beauty items that you can (buy for yourself or) gift come December.

The new OnePlus 8T smartphone has 5G and LTE connectivity, which allows you to quickly stream movies, download and use apps and play games. The phone’s display has enhanced color accuracy that makes images appear more vibrant on screen, as well as over 1,000 adjustable brightness levels to choose from. The OnePlus 8T — which comes in two colors: Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver — is also equipped with Warp Charge 65, a system designed to charge the smartphone in 15 minutes. Its camera has four lenses to vividly capture pictures and videos, as well as a Nightscape mode, which helps you take clear photos in low-light. For times when you need to unplug from all the phone’s features, turn it to Zen Mode, which eliminates distractions like message notifications.

Hers, a brand that makes women’s health and personal care products, unveiled its first collection with celebrity Jennifer Lopez, which includes two new haircare products: a Rapid Repair Hair Mask and a Detox Scalp Scrub. The hair mask is made with keratin, which helps repair damaged hair, as well as hydrating ingredients that nourish hair. The scalp scrub contains salicylic acid and sugar scrub to target the buildup of product, oil and dead skin on the scalp, as well as moisturizing aloe extract. Both products are designed to give you the hair care experience you might get from a treatment at a salon in the comfort of your own home.

Watchmaker Timex and menswear designer Todd Snyder collaborated over the design of this new piece, which is a part of a series of art deco-inspired watches. It has a Quartz movement, a genuine leather strap and a stainless-steel case with a brushed and polished finish. The face features glow-in-the-dark elements on the hands and hour markers, as well as a window that displays the date. It’s also water-resistant up to 50 meters. This watch comes in two colors: Black/Turquoise and Gold/Burgundy. It can be worn with a casual pair of sweatpants or a suit, and makes a great gift for men.

While wearing these futuristic hiking boots, your feet will have extra support on the trail. Cushioning offered from compression molded foam in the midsole provides stability while walking on uneven ground, and it also absorbs impact points on the foot. The shoe has an extended heel that helps distribute weight smoothly, too. Its outsole provides traction and durability, while metal lacing hardware and a rubber toe cap protects the shoe from particularly rough terrain. This hiking boot is made from water-repellent materials, much of which is sustainable, like its recycled textile and polyester.

Curie, the maker of clean, performance-based body care products, is now selling their Hydrating Hand Sanitizer at Nordstrom stores nationwide and online. The gel hand sanitizer — which is the No. 1 selling product on Curie’s website — moisturizes hands while killing germs, and is sold in refillable, recyclable bottles. The hand sanitizer comes in three scents: Orange Neroli, White Tea and Grapefruit Cassis. It’s made with clean, hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, prickly pear seed oil and glycerin, and it won’t leave your hands smelling like alcohol. Curie’s hand sanitizer comes in 2-ounce and 8-ounce bottles, and Nordstrom also sells 8-ounce refill bottles.

Keep track of your belongings in style with Tile’s handful of new holiday designs, only available this season. Patterns include Rainbow, Camo, Oishii (a sushi print), Pet-a-palooza (pictures of cats and dogs), and more. All designs are available for the Tile Pro, and some are also made for the Tile Starter Pack — which includes one Mate and one Slim device — and the Tile Performance Pack, which includes one Pro and one Mate device. Attach your Bluetooth-enabled Tile to items like phones, keys, gym bags or luggage, and track it using the Tile app.

Jewelry in the BaubleBar’s Festive Faves holiday collection helps you dress up from the waist up for virtual parties this season. The collection consists of 25 themed earrings, featuring popular figures like menorahs, dreidels, Mr. and Mrs. Claus, Frosty the Snowman and reindeers. There are also more neutral pieces in the collection, like the Deck the Drop Earrings. Additionally, BaubleBar is selling a Giftwrap Hair Clip that adds bling to any hairdo.

Nail care brand Côte recently expanded its line of products to include items targeted towards men. Its new Men-icure Set includes everything needed to clean nails and keep them tidy. The set includes Côte's Strengthening Base Coat, Matte Top coat, a file, nail clippers, two buffers and a Côte Pilot, a brush designed to apply polish more easily. The Men-icure set also comes with a full size bottle of nail color. Customers can choose from three polish options — Abyss (charcoal grey), Marine Layer (navy blue), and Lagoon (bright blue)— all of which are new men’s colors.

The new Üllo Chill goes beyond the aerating capabilities of its predecessor. Wine is now chilled as it's poured through the adjustable purifier, which has a freezable aluminum heat-exchanger core. Place the Üllo Chill over a glass or carafe, and as room temperature wine flows through, it’s brought to an ideal 60-degree cellar temperature while sulfites and sediments are also removed. The Üllo Chill comes with four filters, a travel bag and a base to rest in when not in use.

Gearing up for the holiday season, Vitruvi, an essential oil company, released a new kit that includes single-use samples of five of the brand's best-selling blends. It features Pacific, Dusk, Ceremony, Retreat, and Clean Sweep oils, all of which have distinct aromas. Each single-use bottle has the exact amount of oil needed for one round in an essential oil diffuser, so you can pour the entire thing into the diffuser, repeating individually for each scent. The kit allows you to experiment with each oil and decide which you like best, or gift it to someone who is new to aromatherapy. Additionally, when you purchase the Discovery Kit, you get $15 off your next blends order from Vitruvi.

More shopping guides and recommendations

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.