Now that the temperatures are starting to rise, many Americans are taking advantage of the great outdoors with camping trips, biking excursions and picturesque picnics in the park. But you don’t need to travel far to make the most of the better weather: With the right outdoor games, you can turn your backyard into an outdoor oasis for the whole family. Plus, with a proper collection of lawn games, you can have safe and socially distanced fun with friends and family members of all ages. Whether your game of choice is cornhole or bocce, we compiled a list of some top-rated outdoor games to keep you and your guests entertained.

Best outdoor games

It’s almost time for backyard barbecue and beach season. Before summer is in full swing, consider stocking up on some fun outdoor games and lawn games the whole family can enjoy.

Best classic outdoor game: ECR4KIDS

Standing 46 inches tall and weighing 27.5 pounds, this jumbo outdoor Connect 4-like set is an oversized version of the classic Connect 4 that can be played with two players or in teams. It comes with 42 rings (21 yellow ones and 21 green ones) and has a convenient built-in game reset mechanism to clear the board. The giant game boasts a 4.8-star average rating from nearly 3,600 Amazon reviewers.

Best outdoor party game: Yard Games

A lifesize version of the classic indoor game Jenga, Yard Games’ Tumbling Timbers comes in two sizes (Large and Giant) that can be built up to over 4 feet tall and over 5 feet tall, respectively. The lawn game comes with a carrying case for easy storage and transport. Tumbling Timbers has a 4.7-star average rating from more than 6,600 Amazon reviewers.

Best cornhole set: Triumph Sports

This classic cornhole set comes with two durable resin-coated boards and eight 12.5-ounce toss bags — four Red and four Blue. It has foldable wooden legs for easy setup, and if you want to bring the set to a barbecue or beach day, the boards lock together with a carrying handle for easy transportation. The cornhole set has a 4.4-star average rating from over 3,100 customers on Amazon.

Best bocce set: GoSports

This classic bocce set comes complete with eight 90-millimeter balls plus a 40-millimeter pallino to get the game coming. It also includes a measuring rope for precise scoring and a canvas bag for easy transportation to the park or beach. The balls — which you can purchase as Resin Balls, Light Up LED Balls or, if children under 12 are playing, Soft Rubber Balls — use four colors and two patterns, so up to eight players can participate. The backyard bocce set has a 4.8-star average rating from nearly 3,000 Amazon reviews.

Best outdoor game for kids: Elite Sportz

Complete with a compact carrying case, this 2.15-pound ring toss game can be played right in your backyard or taken with you on camping trips, park excursions and other outdoor trips. The game has no age restrictions, so every family member can participate. The set, which comes with 10 plastic rings, five rope rings, five pegs and a two-part standing base, has a 4.5-star average rating from nearly 6,000 Amazon reviews.

Best game for the beach: Kan Jam

This high-energy outdoor game takes ultimate frisbee to the next level. Players organize into two teams of two, and those teams take turns trying to throw a frisbee into (or near) a can. The competitive game is easy to assemble and disassemble for safe storage when you’re done playing. It sits at a 4.7-star average rating from more than 7,100 Amazon reviewers.

Best athletic outdoor game: Spikeball

Another game for teams of two, Spikeball is a little bit like volleyball, except it uses a roundnet that you have to spike the ball off of. The whole set fits inside of a drawstring bag for effortless storage and travel. The standing net has foldable legs that are designed to be more durable and harder to break during intense games. Spikeball has a 4.7-star rating from almost 10,500 Amazon shoppers.

Best outdoor game set for groups: Franklin Sports

This outdoor game set includes the basic materials to play volleyball, badminton, flip toss, ring toss and frisbee. (Another version of the set comes with horseshoes instead of ring toss.) If you throw a lot of big barbecues over the summer, this collection can keep guests entertained and give them some activities to choose from. It has a 4.1-star average rating from nearly 3,000 Amazon reviews.

