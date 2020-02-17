Best Presidents Day mattress sales, according to Consumer Reports

This article is powered by Shop TODAY. Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Hitting the mid-February mark means Presidents Day sales abound. Brands and stores are announcing deals, discounted prices and free-with-purchase bundles leading up to the long weekend. A discount Presidents Day sale trend in the mattress, sleep aids and bedding space could save you a significant amount of money. And there are plenty of sales for mattresses online, allowing you to consider the bed-in-a-box trend without breaking the bank — and often with little risk as at-home trials let you return the mattress with little to no cost.
In this article
- Best Presidents Day mattress deals, according to Consumer Reports
- Other Presidents Day mattress deals
- Presidents Day bedding sales
Best Presidents Day mattress deals, according to Consumer Reports
To figure out what the best mattress sales are, we consulted Consumer Reports, Mattress Advisor and our own research.
1. The Allswell
This is one of the most affordable mattresses you’ll find over the Presidents Day sale. “This innerspring mattress (typically sold for just $645) offers decent support for most body types and sleep styles, and fares well in our stability tests,” Consumer Reports notes. “With this mattress, your partner shouldn’t jostle you around much in your sleep.”
The Allswell deal is part of Allswell’s larger sale: Use code PREZ to get 15 percent off any mattress. Also included is 20 percent off bedding and bath and spa products. All mattresses come with free shipping, a 10-year warranty and a 100-night risk-free trial — note that delivery, mattress removal and recycling fees aren’t covered.
2. Avocado Green Mattress
The Avocado mattress is organic, featuring Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS) — meaning it's met a set of requirements for organically derived materials in products — certified for its latex, wool and cotton. It's handmade in Los Angeles, where its production got Greenguard Gold certified for low emissions — Consumer Reports listed in its list of 2019's best mattresses.
Avocado mattresses come with free shipping and returns, as well as a one-year trial. There’s also a 25-year warranty: Get the first 10 years with full replacement value and free return (including pickup services) before an additional period of prorated coverage for 15 years. The Avocado Presidents Day sale goes on through the 24th. Using different codes gets you different discounts.
- $200 off Mattresses with the code FLAG200
- $50 off for Military with the code 50OFFSERVICE
- $150 off bed frames with a mattress purchase with the code BED150
- $100 off Alpaca Mattress Pillow Toppers with the code ALPACA100
- Two free pillows with a mattress purchase with the code 2FREEPILLOWS
3. The Casper Hybrid
Casper’s Hybrid is an innerspring mattress with multiple foam layers. "It offers a good night’s rest to all the sleeper sizes and styles we test for," Consumer Reports notes. The 12-inch mattress includes specific types of extra support under the shoulders and hips and is composed of foam cells designed to be breathable. The Casper Presidents Day sale gets you ten percent off all mattresses. Casper mattresses come with a 100 night trial, a 10-year warranty and free shipping and returns.
4. The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
Mattress Advisor rates this mattress an overall 8.7 out of 10. Made of gel memory foam, it's in the medium firm category. According to Consumer Reports, the mattress is a good option for most body types and sleeping positions. However, Mattress Advisor reports this one is most beneficial for side sleepers, noting it "has a pretty happy (and well-rested) fan base — they have overwhelmingly positive reviews and fewer than 3 percent of customers end up returning their Nectar mattress.” Nectar mattresses come with free shipping and returns, a one-year trial run and a lifetime warranty. The Nectar Presidents Day sale gets you $100 off every mattress.
5. The Purple Mattress
The Purple mattress is made of foam and "fairly soft in comparison with other mattresses," according to Consumer Reports.“It doesn’t support large and tall sleepers as well as other mattresses do, so if you fall into that category, look for another option," they added.
Purple mattresses and bedding come with free shipping and returns, a ten-year warranty and a 100-night trial. Purple’s Presidents Day sale could save you up to $350
- Save $100 on the The Purple Mattress
- Save $150 on the Purple Hybrid Premier Mattress
- Save $125 on the the Purple Hybrid Mattress
- Save another $200 on a sleep bundle that includes two Harmony pillows
- Save another $150 off bundles that include either one Harmony pillow or two Plush pillows
6. Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress
Consumer Reports recommends the Mint. “In our tests, the Mint is able to support a range of body sizes, regardless of whether you sleep on your side or your back. This mattress is slightly on the softer side.” Recently redesigned to include more graphite in the top layer of foam, the Mint is designed to cool you by drawing heat from your body when you sleep. Its plush knit fabric is likewise designed to be breathable and cooling gel beads within the mattress second layer provide additional support.
Tuft & Needle mattresses comes with a 100 night trial, a 10-year warranty, and free shipping and returns. The Tuft & Needle Presidents Day sale gets you $175 off either the Mint mattress or the Hybrid mattress.
7. Tulo 10-Inch Medium Mattress
Tulo offers three mattresses: Soft, Medium and Firm. Another affordable option during Presidents Day, Consumer Reports notes "it's $50 cheaper than it was on Black Friday and Cyber Monday," adding that the "Tulo Medium Firm is terrific at maintaining its support for the duration of a simulated eight to 10 years of use." Tulo mattresses come with a 10-year warranty and 120-day trial, along with free delivery. Tulo's Presidents Day sale gets you up to $250 in savings.
Mattress Firm mattress deals
Consumer Reports chose the Tulo mattress deal at Mattress Firm as one of its best deals. Mattress Firm's larger Presidents Day sale can get you up to $650 in savings and covers a broad set of mattresses, which the site allows you to filter by size, of course, but also by firmness and other factors.
8. Charles P. Rogers
Consumer Reports recommends the St. Regis Pillowtop mattress, a firmer model which they say “offers superb support for both petite side and back sleepers, and slightly less support for average and large/tall back sleepers.” The larger Charles P. Rogers sale will get up to $800 of a mattress with code BFS2019. Their mattresses come with a 100-day mattress comfort trial and free exchanges or returns, as well as free shipping to most U.S. addresses on order of $299 or more.
9. Sleep Number 360 c2 Smart Bed
The Sleep Number c2 mattress made the list for Consumer Reports, which noted “the Sleep Number c2 tests well for both side and back support for sleepers of all sizes, and it's a medium-firm mattress.” Within the classic series, you can save $100 on a Sleep Number 360 c2 Smart Bed or $400 off a Sleep Number 360 c4 Smart Bed. Sales also include six other models. Sleep Number mattresses come with a 25-year limited warranty and 100-night trial.
Other Presidents Day mattress deals to consider
10. Nest Bedding Natural Hybrid Latex
Nest Bedding has a wide range of options: eight types of mattresses for all ages, including an organic crib mattress and bedding. Their Hybrid Latex is useful for sleepers with allergies, and the Alexander Signature Hybrid is constructed in four layers and comes in three levels of firmness: plush, medium, and luxury firm.
Nest Bedding mattresses come with free shipping and a 100-night trial. The Nest Bedding Presidents Day sale can get you up to $500 in savings, including $300 off select mattresses and an additional $200 of select foundations with code. TIME2NEST.
11. Awara Organic Luxury Hybrid Mattress with Natural Foam & New Zealand Wool
Mattress Advisor rates Awara's hybrid mattress an overall 8.8 out of 10, noting it's suitable for all sleeping styles. “Pairing latex with 5-zoned pocket coils creates the perfect combination for premier support and contouring of the natural curvatures of the body," they noted after reviewing the mattress. "Latex mattresses strike the perfect balance between memory foam and innersprings — they aren’t too 'sinky' or stiff but offer just the right amount of support for side, stomach and back sleepers.” Awara's mattresses are made using sustainably-sourced latex, wool, and cotton.
Awara offers a one-year trial run, free shipping and returns, and a lifetime warranty.
12. DreamCloud’s Luxury Hybrid Mattress
Mattress Advisor rates gives this DreamCloud mattress an 8.8 out of 10 as well as a nearly perfect score in their spine alignment test. The quilted top layer is complemented by a gel-infused memory foam layer to help target pressure points in your body. A pocketed innerspring coil aids in the breathability and cooling features of the mattress.
DreamCloud offers a lifetime warranty, free shipping and returns, and a one-year trial. The DreamCloud Presidents Day sale gets you $200 off your mattress with code MADVISOR.
13. The Puffy Mattress
Mattress Advisor rates Puffy at a 9 out of 10 — one of the higher ratings we came across. The medium firm, three-layered mattress is made of memory foam and is built with stain-resistant fabric.
For Presidents’ Day, enter your email to get $300 off a Puffy mattress and a king free pillow. Mattresses come with a lifetime warranty, a 101-night trial run, and lifetime coverage.
Presidents Day bedding sales to keep in mind
- Amazon is running several simultaneous sales on mattresses, bedding and bedroom products and home essentials.
- Brooklinen is offering 15 percent off sitewide.
- Wayfair is offering up to 70 percent off select items.
- Crane & Canopy is cutting up to 70 percent off bedding, sheets and home décor.
- Lulu & Georgia is offering 15 percent off $500+ purchases with code TAKE15, 20 percent off $1000+ purchases with CODE20 and 25 percent off $1500+ purchases with code TAKE25.
- Sam's Club is cutting $100 off Serta Perfect Sleeper Ashbrook and SleepToGo 12-inch memory foam mattresses.
- Tempur-Pedic is offering up to $500 off on select mattress sets, and 30 percent off any Tempur-Cloud mattress.
- Walmart is slicing prices on select mattresses (and towels!) by up to 50 percent.
