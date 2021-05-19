Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether you’re always on the go or just like to stay hydrated, a reusable water bottle is a good way to keep track of your water intake and keep your liquids cold. A reusable water bottle can also save you money and help the environment: According to Case Western Reserve University’s Office of Energy & Sustainability, Americans on average spend $5 a week on single-use water bottles and only recycle 23 percent of those bottles annually. The ones that do get recycled properly take up to 1,000 years to biodegrade, researchers added. Below, we rounded up some top rated water bottles from retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart that can help you save money, stay hydrated and reduce your carbon footprint.

Best reusable water bottles

At $12, the Nalgene Wide Mouth Water Bottle is an affordable option. It’s made with BPA-free Tritan plastic that’s designed to be durable and comes in numerous colorways including Eggplant, Cosmo and Pear. According to the brand, the 32-ounce bottle is the most popular option, and it boasts a 4.9-star rating from more than 36,500 reviews on Amazon.

Another top rated option, the Hydro Flask comes in four sizes — 20 ounces, 32 ounces, 40 ounces and 64 ounces — and can be customized with different caps and lids. It’s made of stainless steel and uses double wall insulation that, according to the brand, helps keep your water cold for up to 24 hours. (I personally have multiple Hydro Flask water bottles, and I am amazed every time my ice stays intact throughout the day.) The Hydro Flask has a 4.9-star average rating from more than 23,500 reviews on Amazon.

I also have quite a few S’well water bottles in my collection — not only do they come in several fun colors and patterns, but they’re also made of durable stainless steel and can keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours, according to the brand. The bottles come in three sizes — 9 ounces, 17 ounces and 25 ounces — and you can also shop S’ip by S’well, a more affordable line of 15-ounce bottles. The S’well Water Bottle has a 4.7-star average rating from more than 7,000 Amazon shoppers.

One of the more popular water bottles on the market, the Yeti Rambler has a 4.8-star average rating from nearly 5,000 reviews on Yeti’s site. This 18-ounce bottle is double-wall vacuum insulated to keep drinks cold, and it’s dishwasher safe for effortless cleaning. It’s made of durable 18/8 stainless steel and finished with DuraCoat, a powder coating that the brand says is designed to be long-lasting. With a wider opening, this water bottle can typically fit ice cubes, too.

This stainless steel water bottle keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours due to its double-wall insulation vacuum insulation, according to the brand. It has a leak-proof spout lid that’s easy to sip on the go and comes in numerous colors including Blush, Canary and Coral. The bottle is offered in four sizes — 18 ounces, 24 ounces, 32 ounces and 40 ounces — and has a 4.8-star average rating from more than 25,700 reviews on Amazon.

Another stainless steel water bottle option with double-walled vacuum insulation, the Contigo Autoseal Water Bottle is most notable for its unique spill-proof top, which opens and closes with the touch of a button and has an integrated handle for easy transport. The 24-ounce bottle comes in various colors like Chard (a dark green), Grapevine and Pink Lemonade and has a 4.8-star average rating from nearly 28,000 Amazon shoppers.

According to ThermoFlask, this double-wall vacuum insulated bottle can keep your drink cold for up to 24 hours. It comes with two lids — a chug lid that twists off and a straw lid that pops open — and is available in four sizes: 18 ounces, 24 ounces, 32 ounces and 40 ounces. A popular pick on Amazon, it has a 4.8-star average rating from nearly 24,000 reviews.

ThebubbaTrailblazerwater bottle is highly customizable: You can choose from four lids (Simple Lid, Straw, Push Button and Wide Mouth), three sizes (24 ounces, 32 ounces and 40 ounces) and several colors. Each of the bottles feature a handle that allows you to carry it around with ease. The stainless steel water bottle has a 4.8-star average rating from more than 9,200 Amazon shoppers.

If you prefer to keep track of how much water you’re drinking, this bottle is a good option. On one side of the 32-ounce bottle, you can measure how much water is left in both ounces and milliliters — and on the other side, the bottle encourages you to keep chugging as you get closer to emptying it with messages like “Remember your goal” and “Don’t give up.” This ombre plastic bottle has a 4.8-star average rating from more than 9,400 Amazon reviews.

This water bottle is a good option for experienced campers, frequent travelers and those who enjoy spending time in nature. According to the brand, the Grayl Geopress bottle contains a water purifier that removes waterborne pathogens like norovirus, E. coli and salmonella, plus activated carbon to absorb chemicals, heavy metals and odors. You just fill the bottle from any freshwater source and press it down so it gets filtered. The bottle has a 4.8-star average rating from more than 1,800 shoppers at REI.

UV-C light sanitizers “kill microbes quickly,” Philip Tierno, PhD, clinical professor in the department of pathology at New York University Langone Medical Center previously told us in our tech sanitation guide. LARQ’s water bottle is equipped with this technology to sanitize it every 2 hours and eliminate any bacteria and viruses. The stainless steel bottle is also double-wall vacuum insulated to keep water cold for up to 24 hours, the brand says. The bottle comes in several colors and has a 4.5-star rating from more than 700 Amazon shoppers.

Availablein sizes ranging from 14 ounces to 84 ounces and over a dozen colors, the Simple Modern water bottle is highly customizable based on your preferences. Like many water bottles on the market, it’s made of stainless steel and features double-walled vacuum insulation to keep your drinks cold. It has a 4.8-star average rating from nearly 30,000 Amazon shoppers.

If you prefer the look and feel of glass, consider this water bottle from Ello. The 20-ounce bottle is coated in silicone for a better grip and features a lid that opens and closes with the push of a button. It has a 4.6-star average rating from more than 5,000 reviews on Amazon.

