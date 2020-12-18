Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

During the stress and chaos of 2020, many (many) people found solace in weighted blankets, which are known for their anxiety- and insomnia-relieving effects. So we’re looking back at some of this year’s most purchased weighted blankets that we covered, among them Bearaby’s the Napsicle collection, which launched its weighted blanket collaboration with ice-pop company The Hyppo this year.

Weighted blankets might also keep you cozy during the winter when you’re forced to spend more time indoors — their added weight relieves tension in the guide of a hug. Below, we dive into some of the most popular weighted blankets Shopping readers chose to invest in this year.

Medical experts told Shopping that sleepers feel like they’re wrapped in a cocoon while using a weighted blanket, thus resulting in less tossing and turning throughout the night. BETTER included rocabi’s twin size weighted blanket set in its guide to picking a weighted blanket because the added pressure on the body promotes a more restful sleep. The blanket also comes with two covers — one is cooling and one provides extra warmth. Additionally, readers liked the Gravity Blanket, a product that’s also featured in BETTER’s guide. It comes in weight options ranging from 15 to 35 lbs.

Unlike weighted blankets, weighted comforters consolidate the extra heavy layer and your comforter into one product. Because the Degrees of Comfort’s Cooling Weighted Blanket can be transformed into a comforter thanks to a selection of breathable duvet covers it’s sold with, the product is featured in our list of the best weighted comforters and blankets of 2020. Brooklinen, Bearaby and Purple’s weighted comforters are also mentioned in our guide. All three options come in sizes that occupy the entire surface area of your bed, like Twin, Queen and King.

As weighted blankets have increased in popularity, brands have added eco-friendly options to their collections. Baloo’s weighted blanket is made with sustainable Oeko-TEX certified cotton, deeming it worthy of a spot in our list of the best eco-friendly weighted blankets. While Baloo’s weighted blanket was the most purchased option in our guide, Bearaby’s The Napper and The Tree Naper, as well as products from Saatva and BUZIO, were not far behind.

As explained in BETTER’s guide to picking the best weighted blanket, products are typically filled with a heavy material like plastic pellets. To provide even weight distribution, rocabi’s Luxury Weighted Blanket, which is recommended in the guide, contains heavy glass beads. The blanket also comes with a removable plush cover and a removable organic cotton cover, giving you options to add even more layers. Recommended in the same guide, readers also liked Tranquility’s Weighted Blanket, which is sized like a throw blanket so you can use it on the coach as well as in bed.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Looking for the perfect gift? Check out the Shop TODAY Holiday Plaza