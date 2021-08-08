Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As the return to normal continues, you’re likely preparing for your first day back at the office or to head back to the classroom. And if you like to touch up your makeup during the day or exercise after work, you may want to consider bringing along a toiletry bag with your favorite beauty and wellness essentials. Toiletry bags help keep your products organized in one space and they can fit in your work bag or desk drawer. Some options are foldable, while others are equipped with features like an antibacterial lining and a built-in tracking device.

People of all ages can benefit from utilizing toiletry bags. For example, gym goers and students enrolled in afterschool sports programs can fill a toiletry bag with deodorant, body wash and shaving essentials and safely store it in their locker. Makeup enthusiasts, meanwhile, can pack up their toiletry bag with long-lasting lipsticks, oil absorbing sheets and sanitized makeup tools.

If you have last-minute summer travel plans, you may find these toiletry bags especially enticing as they can fit in your carry-on bagor your checked suitcases. Additionally, they come in various sizes and are made from functional and stylish fabrics like water-resistant nylon or investment-worthy leather. Prices vary by brand, but you can spend up to $200 on one, depending on the amount of features it boasts and where you like to shop.

Top-rated makeup bags and toiletry bags

Beyond shopping at well-known beauty retailers like Sephora and Ulta, you can find toiletry and makeup bags at big box stores like Walmart, Amazon and Target. You can also order directly from brands, ranging from Charlotte Tilbury and Glossier to Lumin and Away. To help simplify your search for functional and stylish toiletry and makeup bags, we gathered top-rated options across various retailers and brands, including Shopping reader favorite companies. We also rounded up toiletry bags that come with various wellness products like toothbrushes and hand sanitizers.

Top-rated overall toiletry bag: BAGSMART

This toiletry bag from BAGSMART is both functional and relatively affordable, and it comes in six chic colors, including Yellow, Pink and Black. In addition to being the No. 1 bestselling toiletry bag on Amazon, it boasts a 4.8-star average rating from nearly 13,800 reviews on the site. Made from water-resistant polyester, this hanging toiletry bag features four zip interior compartments to store your makeup, skin care and hair care products.

Top-rated affordable makeup bag set: SUBANG

For under $13, this set comes with three makeup bags available in 16 eye-catching designs, ranging from Blue Marble and Red Black Plaid to Zebra Stripes and Green Plant. The makeup bags are made from water-resistant fabric and feature rose gold tone hardware. SUBANG’s trio of makeup bags earned a 4.5-star average rating from nearly 1,440 reviews on Amazon.

Top-rated high-end makeup bag: TUMI

TUMI is a well-established name in the luggage industry and if you want to invest in a higher-end makeup bag, the brand’s Voyageur Madina is a viable option. It has three interior compartments and a detachable zip pouch, plus it’s equipped with a metal hanger and TUMI Tracer, the brand’s complimentary program that can help you track down your bag if it goes missing. The Voyageur Medina earned a 4.9-star average rating from 45 reviews at TUMI.

Top-rated recyclable toiletry bag: Everlane

Everlane, a Shopping reader favorite fashion brand, created a 100-percent recycled polyester toiletry bag with a water-resistant finish. In addition to a spacious interior compartment, it features multiple pockets to store everything from a toothbrush and razor to a pair of sunglasses and a comb. The ReNew Catch-All is available in two colors and earned a 4.67-star average rating from 40 reviews on Everlane.

Top rated leather makeup bag: Londo

You don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars to get a quality leather makeup bag. Londo’s is relatively affordable and has the basics covered — it features a main zippered compartment with room to fit your beauty staples, including pressed powder, blush and mascara. This $30 option is available in four stylish colors: Purple, Black, Pink and Light Brown. It earned a 4.7-star average rating from 190 reviews on Amazon.

Top-rated oral hygiene travel kit: SmileDirectClub

Inside its water-resistant Travel Kit, SmileDirectClub included a few oral hygiene essentials, including a toothbrush, whitening toothpaste and dental floss. To stay clean on the go, there’s also hand sanitizer infused with aloe vera extract. The bag boasts an exterior zip pocket and three interior compartments to fit other essentials like a retainer, mouthwash and more. The brand also claims the Oral Care Travel Kit sports an antibacterial lining.

Top-rated toiletry bag for flying: Convenience Kits International

For less than $19, you can buy a quilted faux leather toiletry bag filled with 21 travel-sized wellness and beauty products ranging from Dove deodorant and Nieva face cream to Crest 3D White toothpaste and Colgate Total mouthwash. There’s also an emergency Tampax tampon, as well as a women’s razor and shaving cream if you need to shave during your travels or at the gym. All of the included liquid and cream products are 3.4 ounces or less, which is aligned with current sizing guidance from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Top-rated dopp kit: KOMALC

Dopp kits are toiletry bags for men’s grooming products like beard oil, acne face wash and mineral sunscreen. KOMALC’s offering provides a distressed buffalo leather look at a relatively affordable price point. The interior compartment features a water-resistant lining and you can fit full-size products like body wash and shaving cream as well as an electric razor and hair pomade. KOMAL’s bag includes two exterior pockets and a leather handle. It is available in three colors and earned a 4.8-star average rating from more than 6,450 reviews on Amazon.

